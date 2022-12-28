Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
Coming Soon Signage Up at New Dunkin’ in Montgomery Village
Coming soon signage is up and construction has begun at the upcoming Dunkin’ location in the Goshen Crossing Shopping Center in Gaithersburg/Montgomery Village. Dunkin’ is taking over the former Capital One Bank building at 20000 Goshen Rd. Click here to see to see a list of businesses opening soon in Montgomery Village. Dunkin’ has additional MoCo location currently under construction at the Layhill Center (14328 Layhill Rd) in Silver Spring as well as an upcoming location coming to the Traville Village Center in Rockville.
mocoshow.com
2022’s Top Stories: Rockville Town Square Sold for $33 Million
As 2022 ends, we’re sharing a few of our most-read stories of the year, from September 2022: Morguard North American Residential REIT announced earlier this week that it has acquired the retail portion of Rockville Town Square. Having purchased Fenestra Apartments in 2017, this acquisition of the remaining retail in this mixed-use asset expands Morguard’s investment in the City of Rockville. The transaction closed at a purchase price of US$33.0 million, excluding closing costs. The news was brought to our attention by The MoCo Source earlier this month.
3 Delicious Pizza Places in Columbia
If you're looking for delicious pizza in Columbia, Maryland, look no further! This small town is home to three of the best pizza places around—Pub Dog, Home Slyce, and Grotto Pizza.
mocoshow.com
Exclusive Look At Construction of Twinbrook Quarter, Including the Future Rockville Wegmans (Video)
Work continues on Phase One of Twinbrook Quarter, the upcoming development located on the southwest corner of the property at Rockville Pike and Halpine Road. It includes residential, office and commercial space, and will include Montgomery County’s second Wegmans (video of construction from this week available below). Mid November...
mocoshow.com
2022’s Top Stories: Sheetz Submits Final Site Plan For First MoCo Location
As 2022 ends, we’re sharing a few of our most-read stories of the year, from August 2022: Royal Farms has opened, Wawa is on the way, and many have been waiting for the trifecta to be complete with the Sheetz announcement. Good news for the lovers of the convenience store/gast station, as Sheetz, Inc., has submitted Final Site Plan application, SP-9217-2022, requesting approval for a 6,139 square foot convenience retail store with drive-through and automobile filling station at 751 Progress Way, located off of N. Frederick Rd (355) in Gaithersburg.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery Village Update (What’s New, What’s Closed, and What’s Coming Soon)
Below is a list of restaurants and businesses that have recently opened or will be coming soon to Montgomery Village, MD:. Dunkin’ is continuing its massive expansion across the country and in MoCo, with an upcoming location coming to the Goshen Crossing Shopping Center in the former Capital One Bank building at 20000 Goshen Rd. Since Inspire Brands acquired Dunkin’ and Baskin Robbins in late 2020 for $11.3 billion, the company has been opening in former bank locations that allow for easy installation of a drive-thru window. Dunkin has also aimed for non-traditional development that includes opening in airports and on college campuses, including the University of Maryland.
rockvillenights.com
Adonni's Desserts opens at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
Has opened in the Dining Terrace food court at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda. It serves treats usually found at fairs or carnivals, such as fried Oreos and funnel cake fries. Other desserts include warm cookies, sweet potato pie, warm brownies, cake, bread pudding, banana pudding, warm muffins and cookie cups. Come in from the cold for a hot apple cider or hot chocolate at Adonni's Desserts, which is across from 7-Eleven at the food court.
rockvillenights.com
Armed carjacking in Derwood area of Rockville
Montgomery County police responded to a report of an armed carjacking at a gas station in Derwood early Wednesday morning, December 28, 2022. The carjacking was reported at a gas station in the 15800 block of Frederick Road at 1:19 AM.
mocoshow.com
‘Poke Bowl’ is Coming to Plaza Del Mercado
Maryland-based Poke Bowl, a restaurant serving poke bowls, bubble tea, a variety of appetizers, and more, is coming to 2229 Bel Pre Road in Plaza Del Mercado– replacing Smoothie King, between Pizza Stop and Aldi. Poke Bowl has five locations in Maryland, primarily in the Baltimore region with one...
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Respond to Apartment Fire in Bethesda Friday Morning
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a call at 7170 Woodmont Ave, the Flats at Bethesda Ave apartment complex, for a fire on the fourth floor of the residential apartment building at approximately 7am on Friday morning. According to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer, a small fire...
mocoshow.com
Torrid Officially Sets Closing Date for Gaithersburg Location in Rio
At the beginning of December we let you know that Torrid, “the destination for Trendy Plus-size fashion and accessories”, will close its Rio location. The store, located at 35 Grand Corner Ave in Gaithersburg, has set a closing date of Monday, January 23rd, according to an assistant manager at the store. There is currently no update on closing sales. It took over the space that was previously home to Ono-Asia Pacific, a restaurant that served various Asian and Hawaiian cuisine, about a decade ago. There is no word on what the replacement will be at this time.
mocoshow.com
Cyber Security Solutions Company Volexity Signs Lease in Silver Spring
Company chooses ideal location with proximity to amenities & transportation options. Edge represented cyber security solutions company Volexity in its recent 2620 square foot lease at 8455 Colesville Road in the Silver Spring section of Montgomery County, Maryland. Kristin Rebeck, Vice President, Advisory Services for Edge represented the tenant and Danny Sheridan of JLL represented the landlord, Goodstone in this transaction. Volexity is a leading provider of threat intelligence and incident suppression services and solutions based in the Washington, D.C, area. The company provides cyber security and digital forensics products and services to Fortune companies, government agencies, and leading security vendors across the globe.
Roadway closed due to sinkhole, water main break in Rockville, Maryland
ROCKVILLE, Md. — A Rockville roadway was closed after a water main break and sinkhole appeared Friday afternoon. According to a tweet from Rockville City Police Department, the sinkhole and water main break is near E. Jefferson Street and Maryland Avenue. Crews became first aware of the damage just before 1:30 p.m.
WTOP
COVID testing requirements for students in DC, Montgomery Co., and Fairfax Co
Winter break won’t be over for D.C. public school students until they take a COVID-19 test. Meanwhile, kids in neighboring Montgomery County, Maryland, and Fairfax County, Virginia, are being strongly encouraged to do so. D.C. The test confirming D.C. children aren’t sick needs to be taken on Monday Jan....
mocoshow.com
Nike Unite Sets Opening Date in Downtown Silver Spring
Back in June we let you know that a Nike Unite store is coming to Downtown Silver Spring, taking over the location that was formerly home to DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse location at 910 Ellsworth Drive. After previously setting an opening date of November 3rd on its Google listing, the store pushed back the opening to “2023” and has now set an opening date of Thursday, February 2nd according to its Google listing.
mocoshow.com
Smoothie King Closes After Four Years in Plaza Del Mercado
Smoothie King, which opened at 2229 Bel Pre Road in Plaza Del Mercado in September of 2018, closed permanently last month. Smoothie King will be replaced by Maryland-based Poke Bowl– a restaurant serving poke bowls, bubble tea, a variety of appetizers, and more. Poke Bowl has five locations in...
fox5dc.com
'We really want the ferry open:' Hundreds protest over White's Ferry continued closure
WASHINGTON - White’s Ferry, which carries passengers and cars across the Potomac between Maryland and Virginia, has been shut down for two years now. On Thursday, locals gathered to send a message to politicians that it is hurting the community. "We really want the ferry open," said Poolesville resident...
NBC Washington
3 Men Killed, 1 Injured in Outbreak of Shootings as DC Surpasses 200 Homicides
A rash of gun violence has pushed the number of homicides in D.C. past 200 for the second year in a row, leaving three men dead and another injured late Thursday and early Friday, police said. Three shootings happened in fewer than eight hours across three quadrants of the city....
fox5dc.com
Concerns grow over safety, failing businesses at Union Station
WASHINGTON - Union Station is grappling with safety concerns and failing businesses with no clear pathway for improvement going into 2023. The landmark train station is nearly 115 years old. For many stepping out of the station and into the city, it's their first glance at the nation's capitol. Union...
WTOP
New bike lanes on Old Georgetown Rd. draw criticism from area drivers
Bike lanes are popping up on roads throughout the D.C. region, but one of the latest installations in Maryland has sparked hundreds of complaints from local drivers. Multiple social media sites have been peppered with critical posts, primarily focused on newly installed bicycle lanes on Old Georgetown Road on Maryland Route 187 in Montgomery County.
