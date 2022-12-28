Below is a list of restaurants and businesses that have recently opened or will be coming soon to Montgomery Village, MD:. Dunkin’ is continuing its massive expansion across the country and in MoCo, with an upcoming location coming to the Goshen Crossing Shopping Center in the former Capital One Bank building at 20000 Goshen Rd. Since Inspire Brands acquired Dunkin’ and Baskin Robbins in late 2020 for $11.3 billion, the company has been opening in former bank locations that allow for easy installation of a drive-thru window. Dunkin has also aimed for non-traditional development that includes opening in airports and on college campuses, including the University of Maryland.

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO