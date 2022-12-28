Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LansingTed RiversLansing, MI
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State survives late scare from Spartans, moves to 10-0 on the seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in MichiganTravel MavenPotterville, MI
Jim Harbaugh's Latest Quote Makes It Great to be a Michigan WolverineTracy StengelEast Lansing, MI
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
Related
Tasty Trip: Michigan’s Best Reuben Is A Short Drive From Flint
Michigan food is shining on lists all around the country for "must try" and "best" lists. Check out Michigan's favorite pizza (hint: it's not from Detroit) here. This time, it's a deli sandwich just a short drive south from Flint. Who has the best sandwich in Michigan?. According to cheapism.com...
jtv.tv
Events of December 31, 2022 and January 1, 2023
New Year’s Eve at Grand River Brewery. Join us at Grand River Brewery Jackson for NYE! We will have Bruce Hammond Sinatra Live! performing from 8 pm-11 pm, A couple of football games will be on the big screen between 4 pm-11 pm, food/drink specials, the ball drop on live TV, and good times! Bring your friends and family, there is no entry fee for this event.
Where can I find the best burrito in Lansing?
Looking for a large Steak Burrito, need a spot where they cook the flour tortilla a bit too and it has the dark spots on it I don’t like raw tortillas. If anybody has he drop on a place like this let me know please.
Lansing man finds illegal deer hunt set-up near playground
When Brandon McGhan came across deer feed, a hunting blind and a space heater near graves park with a playground nearby, he had to warn others.
What’s being built next to the Fenton Halo Burger? It’ll help you see more clearly
FENTON, MI - Facebook posts from various Fenton residents have been wondering what’s being built next to the Halo Burger on Leroy Street. The answer is a brand new Diamond Optical headquarters, owned by Dr. Joseph M. Leppek. It will be right down the road from its current office, 1425 N Leroy St.
Big O Burgers & Barbecue coming soon to Midland
MIDLAND, MI — Saginaw-based Big O Burgers & Barbecue is expanding into the Midland market. “We’re excited for the opportunity,” said business owner Omar Linder, noting that he had been searching and praying for a Midland location for quite a while. “(There’s) a void where we can fit in there because there’s no food like what we serve in that area.”
Eaton Rapids small business gets 'Match on Main' grant of $25,000
An Eaton Rapids small business is getting a big boost from a state-funded grant program, and the cash infusion could be a game-changer for the whole town.
Which restaurant is bad enough that you never go there again in Lansing?
Looking for poor quality, overpriced restaurants to recommend to my enemies.
A busy year in Jackson and Hillsdale, what you can expect heading into 2023
From GOP infighting to a library board in chaos, 2022 was a busy year in Jackson and Hillsdale counties. As we inch closer to 2023, here are some things to watch out for.
Michigan doctor found dead, new home built for mother of triplets: Jackson headlines Dec. 24-29
JACKSON, MI – A Michigan doctor reported missing before Christmas was found dead in a frozen pond behind his home this week. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed. Dr. Bolek Jahan Payan was a well-respected psychiatrist and the friendliest of neighbors, according to people...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Lansing
Lancing might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Lancing.
Lansing’s Year in Review: See the Top 10 Articles From 2022
We've come to the end of another year. We're saying goodbye to 2022 and saying hello to 2023. With the start of a new year right around the corner, I'm sure that we're all taking a moment to stop and reflect on the year that we have had, as individuals and as a community. I know I have.
WILX-TV
Portion of historic REO Motor Car Co. to become brewery
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A blast from the past. After idling for years with no use for the building, a portion of the historic REO Motor Car Company, where cars and trucks were produced in the 1900′s, will be used as a brewery and distillery. Ellison Brewery and Spirits...
Eaton Rapids farm has sustainable solution for Christmas trees… Goats
Michigan supplies about 3 million fresh trees each year, making it No. 3 in the nation for the amount of Christmas trees harvested.
Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Don & Patsy Lou Williamson
As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most prominent figures. Today, we're peeking inside a beautiful home in Davison that used to belong to eccentric Flint mayor Don Williamson and his wife Patsy Lou Williamson. This custom-designed home was built in 2010 and is nestled on 19 acres on the Potter Lake Peninsula.
Are there any interesting knife shops or military surplus stores in Lansing?
I'm in town visiting relatives until the 30th, and looking for any recommendations that didn't pop up on Google or Yelp. Thanks!
WILX-TV
Governor Gretchen Whitmer to officially begin second term on Sunday
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Sunday there will be an Inauguration Ceremony for Governor Gretchen Whitmer to officially begin her second term. During the next four years, Whitmer and Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist told News 10 that they will continue trying to fix Michigan roads and finding long terms solutions to our state’s aging infrastructure, as well as looking at education, upscaling Michigan’s workforce, and steering Michigan towards an electric vehicle economy.
Grand Rapids is One of the Snowiest Cities in the United States
If you think we've had a lot of snow in west Michigan this year...you might be right. So far this winter, the city of Grand Rapids has had 67.6" of snow (as of Tuesday, December 27th) In a typical year, we average about 23.7" at Christmas time, but this year...
WNEM
DNR announces year-round walleye season in Bay, Saginaw counties
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Starting on Jan. 1, 2023, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources said the possession season for walleye will be open year-round on the lower Saginaw River in Bay and Saginaw counties. The change will apply from the mouth of the river, upstream to the West Center...
Mitchell's Department Store's doors are closing after 137 years
Jim Mitchell has been running the store for the last 42 years, and now he says he's ready to retire.
The Game 730 AM WVFN
Lansing, MI
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
527K+
Views
ABOUT
The Game 730AM has the best sports coverage for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0