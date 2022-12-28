ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Events of December 31, 2022 and January 1, 2023

New Year’s Eve at Grand River Brewery. Join us at Grand River Brewery Jackson for NYE! We will have Bruce Hammond Sinatra Live! performing from 8 pm-11 pm, A couple of football games will be on the big screen between 4 pm-11 pm, food/drink specials, the ball drop on live TV, and good times! Bring your friends and family, there is no entry fee for this event.
The Saginaw News

Big O Burgers & Barbecue coming soon to Midland

MIDLAND, MI — Saginaw-based Big O Burgers & Barbecue is expanding into the Midland market. “We’re excited for the opportunity,” said business owner Omar Linder, noting that he had been searching and praying for a Midland location for quite a while. “(There’s) a void where we can fit in there because there’s no food like what we serve in that area.”
WILX-TV

Portion of historic REO Motor Car Co. to become brewery

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A blast from the past. After idling for years with no use for the building, a portion of the historic REO Motor Car Company, where cars and trucks were produced in the 1900′s, will be used as a brewery and distillery. Ellison Brewery and Spirits...
Banana 101.5

Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Don & Patsy Lou Williamson

As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most prominent figures. Today, we're peeking inside a beautiful home in Davison that used to belong to eccentric Flint mayor Don Williamson and his wife Patsy Lou Williamson. This custom-designed home was built in 2010 and is nestled on 19 acres on the Potter Lake Peninsula.
WILX-TV

Governor Gretchen Whitmer to officially begin second term on Sunday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Sunday there will be an Inauguration Ceremony for Governor Gretchen Whitmer to officially begin her second term. During the next four years, Whitmer and Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist told News 10 that they will continue trying to fix Michigan roads and finding long terms solutions to our state’s aging infrastructure, as well as looking at education, upscaling Michigan’s workforce, and steering Michigan towards an electric vehicle economy.
The Game 730AM has the best sports coverage for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

