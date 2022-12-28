Read full article on original website
In 2023, it's not too late for Florida to get its act together
Looking back on 2022, it’s easy to see what we’ll face moving forward, because we left so many serious problems unresolved. Florida enters 2023 as a divided state, one with great promise but where many have cast aside values that were helping advance a future both profitable and more equitable.
Jared Moskowitz, lone new member of Congress from South Florida, prepares for two years as Democrat in Republican-ruled House
About to fulfill his life’s dream, Jared Moskowitz is excited and optimistic, yet clear-eyed, about what’s ahead. On Jan. 3, he’ll become one of 73 new members in the 435-person U.S. House of Representatives, and the only new member of Congress from South Florida. Almost two months after Election Day and the week before taking office representing Broward and Palm Beach counties, Moskowitz said ...
americanmilitarynews.com
Floridians could soon carry guns without permit or training
Don’t Be a Sitting Duck is in the business of teaching Floridians how to safely carry a concealed handgun. The Kissimmee firearms academy offers a four-hour training session required by state law to carry a loaded gun in public. For owner and firearms instructor Bryan Villella, that just makes sense.
captimes.com
Letter | The cruelty of Abbott and DeSantis
Gov. Greg Abbott and Gov. Ron DeSantis are sick Republican human beings who use the immigrants as pawns on a game board. While I was playing games in a cozy house with family members on Christmas Eve, these two governors were busing people around the country and dropping them off in the nationwide cold wave. Their cruelty is boundless, and they will try to tell us Christians that they are good people. They are sick, deranged, heartless and cruel people with no morals, especially in this season of giving to and sharing our wealth with those who don't have it as nice as we do.
CNBC
Florida passes new law to tackle insurance fraud, high premiums
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a new law to tackle an insurance crisis in the state. CNBC's Contessa Brewer joins 'Squawk Box' with the details.
Lawsuit over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' 14th Amendment-flouting redistricting map scheduled for September
Too little, too late for politicians who lost their seats, and the constituents who supported them
wqcs.org
Governor Makes Three Judicial Appointments to the 6th District Court of Appeals
Florida - Thursday December 29, 2022: Governor Ron DeSantis has made three judicial appointments to the Sixth District Court of Appeal. The appointments fill the three vacancies on the court that were created by the enactment of HB 7027 which takes effect on January 1, 2023. HB 7027 re-vamps Florida’s...
Florida business owner sentenced to 9 years in prison for exploiting Mexican farmworkers
The owner of a Florida-based farmworker company has been sentenced to 118 months in prison on racketeering and forced-labor conspiracy charges.
Governor DeSantis Hints At Possible 2024 Presidential Bid
The Washington Post reports Florida's Governor is restarting his Google and Facebook ads.
Yahoo Sports
Cerabino: DeSantis: Proposed state license plate features warning to "out-of-state cars"
Editor's note: This column was originally published on Aug. 7, 2022. It’s hard to keep up with Florida’s official enemies list. Just when you think we’re running out, Gov. Ron DeSantis dreams up a new imaginary villain. It’s impressive. Move over college professors, “woke” corporations, tech...
WATCH: Protests spark after Florida warns venues to disallow children at drag shows
Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s warning that "any and all actions available” would be taken against venues allowing minors to attend drag shows was met with support and opposition outside an Orlando event held on Wednesday.
floridapolitics.com
Ron DeSantis is reshaping Florida’s medical boards
Florida Board of Medicine. 'The two new appointments are clearly only there for one reason.'. Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to reshape important medical boards that are a key component of his push to limit gender-affirming care, especially for minors. His latest appointments are drawing fire from critics who contend the...
Can You Afford a House In Florida? Here’s Why Moving South May Be Out of Reach
Florida is one of the most expensive states for housing, and Miami is the least affordable city in the country, according to a report. High demand, short supply, increased migration trends since the...
Department of Law Enforcement reviews accomplishments during 2022
As we approach the end of the year, several State agencies reported highlights from some of their member’s most significant accomplishments in 2022. Among them was the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Many of the accomplishments of the Department are reflected in the regular reports published by Historic City News.
These Florida State House candidates raised the most money and lost
Elections for all 120 seats in the Florida House of Representatives took place on Nov. 8, 2022. Republicans held an 84-35 majority heading into the election. This article details the five candidates who raised the most money and lost their election. In the 2022 election cycle, 79 of 120 general elections were contested. The losing candidates are shown along with the percentage of the vote they received compared to the winner. In cases where the race was pushed to a runoff, vote percentages for both advancing candidates are included.
mynews13.com
State investigating Christmas-themed drag show
ORLANDO, Fla. — A Christmas-themed drag show is on stage tonight in Orlando, but the state and Governor Ron DeSantis are putting the venue on notice. This is the third night ‘A Drag Queen Christmas’ is performing in Florida. Their first show was in Ft. Lauderdale where shortly after Governor Ron DeSantis announced an investigation into the show and the venues that allowed minors to see it. Why? For allegedly exposing minors to sexually explicit content.
WINKNEWS.com
New Florida law helping law enforcement crackdown on street racing
Maybe you’re at home and hear an engine roar in the distance, or perhaps you’re driving in your car when bright lights go speeding by; street racing is a problem across Florida and can have deadly consequences. The sights and sounds of street racing are easy to recognize....
Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast: Florida is Leading the Way on Student Mental Health
The 2018 tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School prompted a historic statewide effort to improve student mental health. Then-Gov. Rick Scott and the Florida Legislature set out to implement a simple but powerful vision – to make Florida a leader in the nation in improving youth mental health. Today, thanks to great leadership, that vision is becoming a reality.
2022 saw more California businesses relocate to Florida
(The Center Square) – Despite Gov. Gavin Newsom’s invitation to Floridians to move to California ahead of the November election, California businesses continue to leave, and increasingly to Florida. While their top relocation destination is overwhelmingly Texas, several major companies have relocated to Florida since Newsom’s been in...
floridapolitics.com
DCF celebrates year of accomplishments, thanks Ron and Casey DeSantis
The First Couple helped usher in a new vision for the Department, says Secretary Shevaun Harris. The Department of Children and Families (DCF) is celebrating 2022 as a year dedicated to Florida kids and families. In a statement, Secretary Shevaun Harris highlighted a list of accomplishments throughout the year, thanking...
