ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Jared Moskowitz, lone new member of Congress from South Florida, prepares for two years as Democrat in Republican-ruled House

About to fulfill his life’s dream, Jared Moskowitz is excited and optimistic, yet clear-eyed, about what’s ahead. On Jan. 3, he’ll become one of 73 new members in the 435-person U.S. House of Representatives, and the only new member of Congress from South Florida. Almost two months after Election Day and the week before taking office representing Broward and Palm Beach counties, Moskowitz said ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
americanmilitarynews.com

Floridians could soon carry guns without permit or training

Don’t Be a Sitting Duck is in the business of teaching Floridians how to safely carry a concealed handgun. The Kissimmee firearms academy offers a four-hour training session required by state law to carry a loaded gun in public. For owner and firearms instructor Bryan Villella, that just makes sense.
FLORIDA STATE
captimes.com

Letter | The cruelty of Abbott and DeSantis

Gov. Greg Abbott and Gov. Ron DeSantis are sick Republican human beings who use the immigrants as pawns on a game board. While I was playing games in a cozy house with family members on Christmas Eve, these two governors were busing people around the country and dropping them off in the nationwide cold wave. Their cruelty is boundless, and they will try to tell us Christians that they are good people. They are sick, deranged, heartless and cruel people with no morals, especially in this season of giving to and sharing our wealth with those who don't have it as nice as we do.
TEXAS STATE
floridapolitics.com

Ron DeSantis is reshaping Florida’s medical boards

Florida Board of Medicine. 'The two new appointments are clearly only there for one reason.'. Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to reshape important medical boards that are a key component of his push to limit gender-affirming care, especially for minors. His latest appointments are drawing fire from critics who contend the...
FLORIDA STATE
Ballotpedia News

These Florida State House candidates raised the most money and lost

Elections for all 120 seats in the Florida House of Representatives took place on Nov. 8, 2022. Republicans held an 84-35 majority heading into the election. This article details the five candidates who raised the most money and lost their election. In the 2022 election cycle, 79 of 120 general elections were contested. The losing candidates are shown along with the percentage of the vote they received compared to the winner. In cases where the race was pushed to a runoff, vote percentages for both advancing candidates are included.
FLORIDA STATE
mynews13.com

State investigating Christmas-themed drag show

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Christmas-themed drag show is on stage tonight in Orlando, but the state and Governor Ron DeSantis are putting the venue on notice. This is the third night ‘A Drag Queen Christmas’ is performing in Florida. Their first show was in Ft. Lauderdale where shortly after Governor Ron DeSantis announced an investigation into the show and the venues that allowed minors to see it. Why? For allegedly exposing minors to sexually explicit content.
ORLANDO, FL
FloridaDaily

Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast: Florida is Leading the Way on Student Mental Health

The‭ ‬2018‭ ‬tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School prompted a historic statewide effort to improve student mental health.‭ ‬Then-Gov.‭ ‬Rick Scott‭ ‬and the Florida Legislature set out to implement a simple but powerful vision‭ ‬– to make Florida a leader in the nation in improving youth mental health.‭ ‬Today,‭ ‬thanks to great leadership,‭ ‬that vision is becoming a reality.
FLORIDA STATE
The Center Square

2022 saw more California businesses relocate to Florida

(The Center Square) – Despite Gov. Gavin Newsom’s invitation to Floridians to move to California ahead of the November election, California businesses continue to leave, and increasingly to Florida. While their top relocation destination is overwhelmingly Texas, several major companies have relocated to Florida since Newsom’s been in...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

DCF celebrates year of accomplishments, thanks Ron and Casey DeSantis

The First Couple helped usher in a new vision for the Department, says Secretary Shevaun Harris. The Department of Children and Families (DCF) is celebrating 2022 as a year dedicated to Florida kids and families. In a statement, Secretary Shevaun Harris highlighted a list of accomplishments throughout the year, thanking...
FLORIDA STATE
Ocala Gazette

Ocala Gazette

Ocala, FL
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to inform and uplift our readers by reporting on the events, issues and stories that shape Ocala with accuracy, fairness and passion. We also strive to serve as a forum where all voices can be heard and to chronicle our community’s history.

 https://www.ocalagazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy