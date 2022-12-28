Gov. Greg Abbott and Gov. Ron DeSantis are sick Republican human beings who use the immigrants as pawns on a game board. While I was playing games in a cozy house with family members on Christmas Eve, these two governors were busing people around the country and dropping them off in the nationwide cold wave. Their cruelty is boundless, and they will try to tell us Christians that they are good people. They are sick, deranged, heartless and cruel people with no morals, especially in this season of giving to and sharing our wealth with those who don't have it as nice as we do.

TEXAS STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO