Austin Weekly News

A look at what’s ahead for the West Side in 2023

In February, West Siders will elect a mayor, alderpersons and, for the first time, members of the new local police advisory councils. In the area of economic development, many major projects are still years from completion, except the controversial fire and police training academy. Other unfinished business includes the search...
WGN News

Woodlawn elementary school to house newly arrived migrants

CHICAGO — Reports from the Sun Times state that the city will turn a vacant Woodlawn elementary school into a temporary shelter for some of the nearly 4,000 migrants bussed to Chicago. The shelter would be at the Old Wadsworth School in the 6600 block of South Ellis Street that has been empty for years. […]
Block Club Chicago

‘Blindsided’ By The City, Ald. Taylor Vows To Fight Mayor’s Plan To Place Migrants In Closed Woodlawn School

WOODLAWN — The city is turning a closed Woodlawn school into a shelter for migrants — after previously saying that wasn’t in the cards. Officials announced the change at a community meeting Wednesday night, saying 150 migrants will move into the former site of Wadsworth Elementary, 5420 S. University Ave., starting Jan. 6, according to CBS2. It’s “a slap in the face,” said Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th).
Block Club Chicago

City Should Inspect Apartments Every 5 Years To Prevent Landlord Neglect, Ald. Says

CHICAGO — A proposed ordinance aims to hold neglectful landlords to account by requiring apartments to be inspected regularly. The Metropolitan Tenants Organization, a tenants rights advocacy group, has teamed up with progressives in City Council to push for its Chicago Healthy Homes ordinance. The ordinance would require apartments be inspected by the city’s health department at least once every five years.
Austin Weekly News

Bethel New Life opens new pantry amid realignment

Sharif Walker, the president and CEO of Bethel New Life, one of the largest social service nonprofits on the West Side, has major ambitions for the organization, which has significantly downsized over the years. Walker’s vision was on display earlier this month with the grand opening of Bethel Daily Bread, a community wellness hub pantry funded by Amazon Fresh.
fox32chicago.com

4 offenders wanted for robbing businesses on Chicago's Southwest Side

CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating after at least eight businesses were robbed in less than 48 hours on Chicago's Southwest Side. In each incident, the offenders forced entry into a business by breaking the glass doors or windows, and removed property from within, Chicago police said. The incidents occurred...
thereporteronline.net

This South Side hospital earned an F for safety. Now it has a B.

The news was a surprise to everyone at St. Bernard Hospital and Health Care Center. It was April 2021, and the Englewood hospital had just learned that it had earned an F grade for safety from the Leapfrog Group, an organization that releases widely watched grades twice a year. It...
vfpress.news

Second Church Fire Erupts In Maywood In Less Than A Week

The New Rock of Ages Baptist Church, the former home of the historic First Congregational Church, Maywood’s oldest existing congregation before it closed in 2020, caught fire on Dec. 30, less than a week after another Maywood church burned down. Fire department officials are investigating. | Shanel Romain. Friday,...
CBS Chicago

Applications for $500 Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 program ends Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Saturday is your final day to apply for relief through the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 program.Anyone who claimed a dependent on their 2019 taxes like a college student living at home or a family member with disabilities is eligible for up to $500 in relief.Applications for the program were extended earlier this month by Mayor Lori Lightfoot. You'll have until 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31 to apply.Chicagoans can apply online at www.chicash.org.   
fox32chicago.com

University of Chicago employee robbed at gunpoint in alley

CHICAGO - A University of Chicago employee was robbed in an alley on the South Side Wednesday afternoon. At about 5:35 p.m., a University of Chicago contract employee was walking in the alley at 801 E. 60th Street when they were approached by an offender who displayed a handgun and demanded the victim's property, the school said.
