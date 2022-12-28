CHICAGO (CBS) -- Saturday is your final day to apply for relief through the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 program.Anyone who claimed a dependent on their 2019 taxes like a college student living at home or a family member with disabilities is eligible for up to $500 in relief.Applications for the program were extended earlier this month by Mayor Lori Lightfoot. You'll have until 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31 to apply.Chicagoans can apply online at www.chicash.org.

