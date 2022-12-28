2 injured in Windsor Hills motel shooting

WINDSOR HILLS (CNS) - A man and a woman were wounded today in a shooting at a Windsor Hills motel.

The shooting was reported around 8:15 a.m. at the motel in the 5000 block of South La Brea Avenue, according to the sheriff's department.

The conditions of the two victims were not immediately available.

Sheriff's officials said the shooter remained at large. There was no detailed description of the suspect, with the sheriff's officials saying only the person was wearing a hooded sweater.

It was unclear what led to the shooting.

