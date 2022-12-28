Read full article on original website
Lindsay Price Dishes On Reuniting With ‘90210’ Co-Stars On New Show With Husband Curtis Stone
Curtis Stone and wife Lindsay Price are back on the small screen with their new QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience exclusive original series, In the Spirit with Lindsay and Curtis — and Lindsay’s favorite moment included a mini Beverly Hills, 90210 reunion. “It’s so hard to pick just one [favorite episode[, but if I were forced to choose, I’d say that reconnecting with Jennie [Garth] and Tori [Spelling] for our New Year’s Eve episode was pretty special. We shared some pretty fun and wild memories together,” the actress, 46, said HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.
Cause of "Ellen DeGeneres Show" Star's Death Revealed
Following the tragic news of the death of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” star Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the medical examiner has officially released the cause of death. Boss died this week at the age of 40 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office announced on Thursday.
The View’s Sunny Hostin gives Whoopi Goldberg & Sara Haines ‘death glare’ after they mock her ‘weird’ marriage rule
SUNNY Hostin has flashed her co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Sara Haines a furious glare after they mocked her "weird" marriage rule. The View star, 54, admitted she makes her surgeon husband Emmanuel wear his wedding ring outside of his hospital scrubs so that everyone knows he's married. During Monday's broadcast,...
Tamera Mowry's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Tamera Mowry-Housley and her husband Adam Housley share two kids: Aden and Ariah Tamera Mowry-Housley famously acted alongside her twin sister on television, but at home, she is just "Mom." The Sister, Sister star and former co-host of The Real shares son Aden, 10, and daughter Ariah, 7, with her husband, Adam Housley, whom she married in 2011. Motherhood has given the actress and talk show host a newfound appreciation of the little things. "They have taught me to be present and enjoy the most simple things in life,"...
purewow.com
Drew Barrymore Gets Candid About Why She Refuses to Give Her Kids Christmas Presents
When it comes to celebrating Christmas with her daughters, Drew Barrymore has a unique way of showing her love and appreciation. Earlier this month, The Wedding Singer actress sat down with Entertainment Tonight and shared that she doesn’t buy Christmas presents for her two daughters: Frankie (8) and Olive Barrymore Kopelman (10). Before you go, “Wait, what?!” she has a very good reason for it.
Who Is Richer: Guy Fieri Or Bobby Flay?
Guy Fieri and Bobby Flay certainly have their own success and skillset; still, one of them rakes in more money than the other. Fieri was only 10 years old when he entered the food business. Per his website, he sold pretzels from a three-wheeled bicycle for six years before moving to France for college. His love for food only blossomed from there, as he went on to star in numerous TV shows including "Diners, Drive-ins, & Dives," and "Guy's Grocery Games." Today, he owns 17 restaurant brands, some of which have many locations. Among these are Chicken Guy, Downtown Flavortown, and Guy's Burger Joint.
Kim Kardashian Poses with Her Kids and Nieces in Matching Christmas Pajamas: 'Full House'
Kim Kardashian enjoyed a quick photoshoot with nieces True, 4, and Dream, 5, as well as daughter Chicago, 4, and son Saint, 7 Kim Kardashian is pulling double duty as a mom and an aunt while making precious holiday memories. The SKIMs founder shared photos on Instagram Thursday where she poses on a white chair in her home, dressed in matching red snowflake-printed Christmas pajamas with daughter Chicago, 4 and son Saint, 7 — who ditches his shirt and sticks his tongue out in the silly shot. The three are...
Brooke Shields tells her daughters she can’t cook on holidays because she’s ‘busy doing Christmas movies’
Brooke Shields has shared the amusing response she gives her two daughters when they ask why she doesn’t cook during the holidays.The model, 57, opened up about the complaints she fields from her children during an appearance on The Rachael Ray Show on Tuesday, where she revealed that her daughters Grier, 16, and Rowan, 19, are “always complaining” that she doesn’t cook.“They’re always complaining to me. ‘How come you don’t cook? Other mothers cook,’” Shields told host Rachael Ray.The actor then shared the way she handles the complaint, with Shields revealing that she reminds her children she’s busy creating...
Barbara Walters, legendary newswoman and TV personality, has died at 93
Barbara Walters, legendary newswoman and television personality, has passed sadly away at the age of 93
Essence
WATCH: Regina Hall and Morris Chestnut Reveal Why They’re Willing To Play Candy and Lance Over And Over Again
'The Best Man: The Final Chapters' actors discuss the joy of being able to revisit the same characters at different stages of their lives. The wait for the grand finale of The Best Man saga is almost over! The Best Man: The Final Chapters promises to be the cherry on top of the multi-decade story of college friends reuniting to support each other through life’s biggest moments.
Dolly Parton Says She and Husband Carl Dean Share ‘Warped Sense of Humor’
Dolly Parton been delighting audiences in country music for more than 55 years, and she's done it all with her husband Carl Dean by her side. The two have been married as long as she's been in the business. They met in Nashville on her very first day in town and they wed on May 30, 1966. Their union has stayed strong through the years, and Dolly Parton attributes their lasting marriage to one thing, in particular: laughter.
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Hold Hands in Sydney During Holiday Vacation
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are feeling the love from Down Under. The Australia natives and spouses of 16 years were snapped on holiday in Sydney on Monday, holding hands as they walked along the Sydney Harbour. Urban and Kidman, both 55, were dressed casually for the warm weather, both...
Rosie O'Donnell and Her Kids Wear Matching Hoodies for Christmas Morning
Rosie O'Donnell shared a holiday photo with four of her five children, all posing in front of the tree in matching hoodies Rosie O'Donnell enjoyed some cozy moments with her crew this Christmas. The Emmy Award winner, 60, posed for a family photo in front of their tree on Sunday with four of her five children as the whole family matched in gray hoodies that read "OD XMAS 2023." "Christmas morning," O'Donnell captioned the photo, which featured sons Parker Jaren, 27, and Blake Christopher, 23, as well as daughters Vivienne Rose, 20, and...
Tia Mowry Celebrates Christmas with Ex Cory Hardrict and Kids: 'Family Will Always Be Family'
The parents of two called it quits after 14 years of marriage in October Tia Mowry is sharing her gratitude for new beginnings on her first Christmas since her divorce. On Sunday, the actress shared a series of photos from her holiday celebrations with her daughter Cairo, 4, and son Cree, 11. The three spent the holiday with Cory Hardrict, 43, as the former couple commits to co-parenting their two children. "Family will ALWAYS be Family," said Mowry, 44, in the caption of the heartwarming pics on Instagram. "Merry Christmas from our family to yours." ...
Ice-T and Coco Austin Defend Daughter Chanel, 7, After Backlash on Playful Twerking Video
Ice-T and Coco Austin have often responded to criticism of their parenting decisions with 7-year-old daughter Chanel Coco Austin and Ice-T are defending their daughter and themselves against critics of their parenting. On Tuesday, the model shared a video on Instagram of her family doing TikTok dances in Christmas pajamas together. In one video, 7-year-old daughter Chanel jumps in and starts dancing, twerking in her best imitation of Tina Belcher from Bob's Burgers. "Gotta love family time! The adults in our family were doing a TikTok and Chanel runs out in...
Jordin Sparks Admits She Still Only Wants 1 Kid With Husband Dana Isaiah: 'I Want To Be A Fully Present Mom'
Jordin Sparks is a proud mom to son DJ, whom she shares with husband Dana Isaiah, but she still isn't interested in expanding her brood even further. "Nope, not changing my mind! I'm still good. DJ is everything and more, and I couldn't ask for anything else. We're good with just one kid," the 32-year-old, who teamed up with Robitussin, a brand that believes there is power in every voice and recognizes the importance of giving everyone an opportunity to have theirs be heard, to shine a light on youth voices and the power of the performing arts through a...
Amal Clooney Says Twins Think Dad George Clooney Is the 'Funniest Person They Ever Met'
George Clooney and Amal Clooney are parents to 5-year-old twins Alexander and Ella George Clooney is soaking up the time in his life when his kids think he's cool. Speaking with Extra on Saturday night as one of the honorees of the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors, the Ticket to Paradise star, 61, talked about what he and wife Amal Clooney's 5-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander, think of his latest accolade. "They're 5, so right now, I am golden," he said with a laugh. "They say, 'Papa can fix everything but...
Delish
'Today' Star Jenna Bush Hager Caught Everyone’s Eye With Unforgettable Nighttime Outfit
Jenna Bush Hager's fashion game doesn't go unnoticed on Today With Hoda and Jenna, but she's now taking her impeccable style from daytime to nighttime TV. In late November, she appeared on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live with her co-host Hoda Kotb. As the three chatted about a variety of topics, fans couldn't help but be mesmerized by Jenna's wardrobe choice. Instead of the usually demure dresses folks see her in for Today's fourth hour, she chose to bring on the allure in a sexy black sleeveless body-con dress.
Jamie Lee Curtis Says She Wishes Late Mom Janet Leigh 'Could See the Beautiful Family That I Have'
Jamie Lee Curtis wrote on Instagram Wednesday that she wishes her late mom Janet Leigh could see "that her two daughters are well and thriving" Jamie Lee Curtis is reflecting on how she would share her life with her late mom Janet Leigh if she were still alive today. On Wednesday, the actress shared an Instagram carousel of multiple Variety covers showcasing several of the magazine's recent picks for "The 100 Greatest Movies of All Time," leading with Leigh's classic Psycho. In the famous black-and-white still from the 1960...
Kathie Lee Gifford's Daughter Cassidy Is Expecting Her First Baby with Husband Ben Wierda
The model and her beau, who tied the knot in 2020, announced their exciting baby news on Friday Cassidy Gifford and Ben Wierda are expecting their first child! On Friday, the daughter of former Today show co-host Kathie Lee Gifford and the late NFL star Frank Gifford posted a picture of three Christmas stockings hanging against an elegant white fireplace, with the one in the middle being relatively smaller than the others. "Our little peanut arriving June 2023🙏 Jeremiah 1:5," Cassidy, 29, explained in the caption. "A whole lot extra to be praising Jesus...
People
