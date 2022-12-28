ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

11 dogs abandoned outside South Carolina animal sanctuary

By Tim Renaud
 2 days ago

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Charleston County authorities are searching for whoever abandoned 11 mixed-breed dogs near an animal sanctuary just days before the Christmas holiday.

Two crates with 11 pets were found on Dec. 22 near the gate to Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary in Ravenel, the sheriff’s office said. The facility’s director alerted deputies, and an animal-control officer took the dogs to the Charleston Animal Society.

Some of the dogs were puppies, authorities said.

“It is unlawful to abandon pets,” the sheriff’s office said. “Anyone who cannot care for their animals must secure water, food and shelter for them. Leaving them outside an animal shelter does not accomplish this.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-202-1700 to speak with Deputy Caroline Sewell with the animal-control unit.

