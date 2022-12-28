Chad Creamer added to USF football staff

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — USF Bulls football Head Coach Alex Golesh has named Chad Creamer as the Bulls’ special teams coordinator/outside linebackers coach.

Creamer comes to the University of South Florida from the University of Tennessee where he served as a defensive analyst, working on staff with Golesh, and having served in multiple defensive positions at several FCS, Division II and Division III levels.

“I have had the opportunity to work with Chad at two previous programs and he is one of the hardest workers I have ever been around,” Golesh said. “He has terrific experience coaching linebackers and special teams, having served as a coordinator at three different levels of college football, and I am very excited he and his family are joining our Bulls family in Tampa as we build one of the most aggressive defenses in the country.”

Prior to Tennessee, Creamer spent time at Shorter University (D II), University of Cincinnati, Davidson College, Capital University (D III) and Illinois.

Creamer has an undergraduate degree from Ohio State University and a Master’s from Austin Peay. He served as a graduate assistant at both programs. Creamer and his wife Lisa have two daughters.

