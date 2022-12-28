Rob & Holly's New Year’s Special with Russell Dickerson, Maren Morris, Dierks Bentley, Jelly Roll

Join us for a special New Year's celebration with Country stars Russell Dickerson , Maren Morris , Dierks Bentley , and Jelly Roll this Friday, December 30 starting at 7PM ET as we begin to ring in 2023 with some countrified style and flair!

Join hosts Rob + Holly as they kick the weekend off with good vibes, the best music, and special guests Russell Dickerson , Maren Morris , Dierks Bentley , and Jelly Roll taking fans behind their biggest songs and more beginning Friday, December 30 at 7PM ET.

