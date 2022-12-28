Read full article on original website
Related
Agriculture Online
AcreTrader offers investors easy entry to purchase and own farms
For decades buying a farm involved searching for one that was for sale, driving there to see it, interviewing the tenant and other farmers in the area, researching USDA records, scraping together sufficient capital, and possibly securing partners or a loan. No more. AcreTrader now makes it possible to sit...
Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.
From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
EDF Renewables North America Divests Interest in Five Wind Projects Totaling 447 MW in the United States
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 29, 2022-- EDF Renewables North America (EDF Renewables) announced today it has completed the transaction with Boralex Inc. (Boralex) (TSX: BLX) by which Boralex has acquired EDF Renewables’ 50-percent ownership interests in five operating wind power projects totaling 447 megawatts (MW) in Texas and New Mexico. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221229005250/en/ Hereford Wind Project in Texas. (photog Daniel Peters)
West Virginia’s (COAL) Power System Reliable: World Envy”
The world press is full of articles today about the use and growth of coal as a stable and reliable energy source around the globe. These news accounts range from the dire need of many foreign countries to purchase coal at record high prices, to reactivating coal plants formerly closed to replenish base load power supplies in the face of unprecedented global energy shortage.
Meet the VC firms that want to help immigrants found their own startups so they keep their talents in the US
Many immigrants have founded successful companies, but the pathways to entrepreneurship are limited by visa restrictions. These firms can help.
CoinTelegraph
Tech Investment Show set to connect leading Web3 investors with builders
Tech Investment Show is staying on top of both the tech industry and emerging ideas throughout the world, as investors are confident in South-East Asia’s long-term prospects and spreading their bets through creativity, passion and tech knowledge from builders. Tech Investment Show brings banking, cloud funding, enterprise financial software, investment management, insurance tech, payment technology, education, health, e-commerce, Web3, blockchain technology, cryptocurrency, the Metaverse, non-fungible tokens, digital assets and more. It’s crucial to comprehend these ideas and the most recent technical advancements to maximize results.
freightwaves.com
Building a smart warehouse no longer requires major investment
As warehouse efficiency, along with the streamlining of other processes, becomes a greater priority for retailers and logistics providers alike, the adoption of smart warehousing solutions is growing rapidly. Warehouse automation isn’t new by any means, but a number of factors have escalated its adoption throughout the supply chain. Labor...
Electric Car Company Canoo Accuses Former Top Executives Of Corporate Espionage
Electric vehicle startup Canoo is accusing several former executives of corporate espionage by joining the company only to steal its trade secrets only then to start their own rival carmaker. According to Insider, Canoo filed a 58-page lawsuit on December 22 in the United States Central District Court of California against those now-former employees who joined forces in September to form Los Angeles-based Harbinger Motors.
maritime-executive.com
Exploring Use of Wind Energy to Power North Sea Operations
Neptune Energy, an independent energy company with operations across the UK and Europe as well as elsewhere around the globe, is partnering with Ørsted and Goal7 to explore powering new integrated energy hubs in the UK North Sea with offshore wind-generated electricity. It is the latest step in a growing trend seeking to use renewable energy to power operations in the North Sea.
Advancing Climate-Smart Agriculture and Sustainable Food Production
Adam Little, CEO of synthetic biology company Sound Agriculture, joined Cheddar News after his company raised $75 million in Series D financing to discuss business operations and growth.
NASDAQ
Zacks.com featured highlights OneSpaWorld, Hudson Technologies, International Game Technology and Build-A-Bear Workshop
Chicago, IL – December 30, 2022 – Stocks in this week’s article are OneSpaWorld Holding OSW, Hudson Technologies HDSN, International Game Technology IGT and Build-A-Bear Workshop BBW. 4 Stocks with Solid Net Profit Margins to Boost Your Portfolio. Investors prefer to put their money in businesses that...
crowdfundinsider.com
Jacob Fernane: Founder of Pacific Lion Explains How Business Owners Can Go Public Without Venture Capital
We recently connected with Jacob Fernane, Founder and CEO of Pacific Lion LLC, a full-service equity investment and consulting firm for early-stage tech companies. Pacific Lion makes behind-the-scenes equity investments while guiding founders through a 12-18 month trajectory of milestones that lead to a liquidity event – without using Venture Capital (VC). At the same time, Fernane and his partners consult on everything from operations to investor relations “to generate large public equity financing with better terms for founders,” Fernane said.
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Black Basta Ransomware hits two electric utilities in America
Black Basta Ransomware Group has reportedly hit two electric utilities in North America in October this year and the attack took place after they compromised the email account of a government contractor in May 2022. The law enforcement agencies have taken a note on the incident and are currently combing...
cdrecycler.com
Foreman Equipment named Komptech top dealer in 2022
Komptech Americas, Denver, has named screening and crushing solutions provider Foreman Equipment as the 2022 Top Performing Dealer award winner. The award recognizes Foreman Equipment’s commitment to and use of Komptech products as a part of its customer solutions within the western Canadian market. During the past five years,...
VC Market Trends and Current Situation Explained by a Corporate Lawyer
What does the VC market look like in late 2022? What jurisdiction do venture funds use to establish their operations? And which laws affect their business? I was able to talk to Shoira Turaeva, a legal professional working on the establishment of joint ventures as well as M&A deals since 2007, to discuss these and many other questions.
Solo Brands CEO Seeks to Separate Rising Sales From Slumping Stock
By most measures, the four core businesses of newly listed Solo Brands are growing sales in a sluggish economy and enjoying solid customer retention and return rates. Compare that to the 75% drop that Solo’s shares have suffered this year after going public in October 2021, and CEO John Merris is contending with two distinctly different realities.
This investor predicts a wave of biotech bankruptcies — and thinks it could be a 'canary in the coal mine' for other industries
Biotech companies are often hit first when economic slowdowns occur — and it could be a warning for other industries.
5 Strategies for Mastering Corporate Travel Management
Strategies for Mastering Corporate Travel ManagementPhoto byCanva. With the advent of Covid-19, the business travel industry took a massive hit. However, there was a ray of hope during this dull period. Many companies around the world re-evaluate their current corporate travel process and identify corporate travel management challenges.
Supply Chain 2022: From Scarcity to Surplus
What a difference a year makes. The scales tipped in new directions across the supply chain in 2022 as market dynamics shifted in response to the pullback in consumer spending on goods, inflation and, now, concerns of a recession. “We broke the system this year and there was a significant amount of investment done by all groups to weather that,” said Paul Brashier, vice president of drayage and intermodal at third-party logistics provider ITS Logistics. “And from that chaos, hopefully we’ll rise like a phoenix here and be in a better position to not just avoid situations like this in the future,...
Comments / 0