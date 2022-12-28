ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Agriculture Online

AcreTrader offers investors easy entry to purchase and own farms

For decades buying a farm involved searching for one that was for sale, driving there to see it, interviewing the tenant and other farmers in the area, researching USDA records, scraping together sufficient capital, and possibly securing partners or a loan. No more. AcreTrader now makes it possible to sit...
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
The Associated Press

EDF Renewables North America Divests Interest in Five Wind Projects Totaling 447 MW in the United States

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 29, 2022-- EDF Renewables North America (EDF Renewables) announced today it has completed the transaction with Boralex Inc. (Boralex) (TSX: BLX) by which Boralex has acquired EDF Renewables’ 50-percent ownership interests in five operating wind power projects totaling 447 megawatts (MW) in Texas and New Mexico. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221229005250/en/ Hereford Wind Project in Texas. (photog Daniel Peters)
Lootpress

West Virginia’s (COAL) Power System Reliable: World Envy”

The world press is full of articles today about the use and growth of coal as a stable and reliable energy source around the globe. These news accounts range from the dire need of many foreign countries to purchase coal at record high prices, to reactivating coal plants formerly closed to replenish base load power supplies in the face of unprecedented global energy shortage.
CoinTelegraph

Tech Investment Show set to connect leading Web3 investors with builders

Tech Investment Show is staying on top of both the tech industry and emerging ideas throughout the world, as investors are confident in South-East Asia’s long-term prospects and spreading their bets through creativity, passion and tech knowledge from builders. Tech Investment Show brings banking, cloud funding, enterprise financial software, investment management, insurance tech, payment technology, education, health, e-commerce, Web3, blockchain technology, cryptocurrency, the Metaverse, non-fungible tokens, digital assets and more. It’s crucial to comprehend these ideas and the most recent technical advancements to maximize results.
freightwaves.com

Building a smart warehouse no longer requires major investment

As warehouse efficiency, along with the streamlining of other processes, becomes a greater priority for retailers and logistics providers alike, the adoption of smart warehousing solutions is growing rapidly. Warehouse automation isn’t new by any means, but a number of factors have escalated its adoption throughout the supply chain. Labor...
CarBuzz.com

Electric Car Company Canoo Accuses Former Top Executives Of Corporate Espionage

Electric vehicle startup Canoo is accusing several former executives of corporate espionage by joining the company only to steal its trade secrets only then to start their own rival carmaker. According to Insider, Canoo filed a 58-page lawsuit on December 22 in the United States Central District Court of California against those now-former employees who joined forces in September to form Los Angeles-based Harbinger Motors.
maritime-executive.com

Exploring Use of Wind Energy to Power North Sea Operations

Neptune Energy, an independent energy company with operations across the UK and Europe as well as elsewhere around the globe, is partnering with Ørsted and Goal7 to explore powering new integrated energy hubs in the UK North Sea with offshore wind-generated electricity. It is the latest step in a growing trend seeking to use renewable energy to power operations in the North Sea.
crowdfundinsider.com

Jacob Fernane: Founder of Pacific Lion Explains How Business Owners Can Go Public Without Venture Capital

We recently connected with Jacob Fernane, Founder and CEO of Pacific Lion LLC, a full-service equity investment and consulting firm for early-stage tech companies. Pacific Lion makes behind-the-scenes equity investments while guiding founders through a 12-18 month trajectory of milestones that lead to a liquidity event – without using Venture Capital (VC). At the same time, Fernane and his partners consult on everything from operations to investor relations “to generate large public equity financing with better terms for founders,” Fernane said.
cybersecurity-insiders.com

Black Basta Ransomware hits two electric utilities in America

Black Basta Ransomware Group has reportedly hit two electric utilities in North America in October this year and the attack took place after they compromised the email account of a government contractor in May 2022. The law enforcement agencies have taken a note on the incident and are currently combing...
cdrecycler.com

Foreman Equipment named Komptech top dealer in 2022

Komptech Americas, Denver, has named screening and crushing solutions provider Foreman Equipment as the 2022 Top Performing Dealer award winner. The award recognizes Foreman Equipment’s commitment to and use of Komptech products as a part of its customer solutions within the western Canadian market. During the past five years,...
HackerNoon

VC Market Trends and Current Situation Explained by a Corporate Lawyer

What does the VC market look like in late 2022? What jurisdiction do venture funds use to establish their operations? And which laws affect their business? I was able to talk to Shoira Turaeva, a legal professional working on the establishment of joint ventures as well as M&A deals since 2007, to discuss these and many other questions.
PYMNTS

Solo Brands CEO Seeks to Separate Rising Sales From Slumping Stock

By most measures, the four core businesses of newly listed Solo Brands are growing sales in a sluggish economy and enjoying solid customer retention and return rates. Compare that to the 75% drop that Solo’s shares have suffered this year after going public in October 2021, and CEO John Merris is contending with two distinctly different realities.
Sandeep Kashyap

5 Strategies for Mastering Corporate Travel Management

Strategies for Mastering Corporate Travel ManagementPhoto byCanva. With the advent of Covid-19, the business travel industry took a massive hit. However, there was a ray of hope during this dull period. Many companies around the world re-evaluate their current corporate travel process and identify corporate travel management challenges.
Sourcing Journal

Supply Chain 2022: From Scarcity to Surplus

What a difference a year makes.  The scales tipped in new directions across the supply chain in 2022 as market dynamics shifted in response to the pullback in consumer spending on goods, inflation and, now, concerns of a recession.  “We broke the system this year and there was a significant amount of investment done by all groups to weather that,” said Paul Brashier, vice president of drayage and intermodal at third-party logistics provider ITS Logistics. “And from that chaos, hopefully we’ll rise like a phoenix here and be in a better position to not just avoid situations like this in the future,...
