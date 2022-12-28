ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

voiceofalexandria.com

A wintry mix of precipitation is possible late tonight into Thursday

(Chanhassen, MN)--The National Weather Service says that portions of Minnesota could see some light snow and possibly a wintry mix late tonight into Thursday. The roads could be slick at times. Officials say that a mix of drizzle, freezing rain, and snow is possible on Thursday with the best chances in the afternoon and evening.
MINNESOTA STATE
wrwh.com

Snow Showers Possible Tonight

(Cleveland)-We’re not through with dealing with the challenges of winter weather. We may have put the single-digit temperatures behind us for now, but the National Weather Service says a fast-moving low-pressure system will bring the potential for light snow to much of northern Georgia Mondy night. Scattered light snow showers should start to move into far northwest Georgia by 4 PM to 6 PM and quickly spread eastward. Snow showers should begin to taper off by midnight.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

Georgia could see light snow Monday and Tuesday

The below freezing temperatures in Georgia aren’t quite over for this week, and there is a chance of snow in the forecast, according to the National Weather Service. A storm system called an Alberta Clipper is expected to move through the state late Monday afternoon and early evening. This storm system brings with it the potential for light snow showers and flurries through much of North Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
WYFF4.com

New Years forecast for Carolinas and Georgia

GREENVILLE, S.C. — After a very cold weekend and start to the week, we are starting to warm up. Tuesday will feature sunny skies and highs in the 40s. (Watch Parella's full forecast above) On Wednesday and Thursday, highs will be in the 50s with mostly sunny skies. Changes...
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

4 more cold-stunned sea turtles found in Southeast Georgia taken to Georgia Sea Turtle Center

JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. — Four more cold-stunned sea turtles were found in Southeast Georgia this week and are getting help from Georgia Sea Turtle Center. Action News Jax told you earlier this week about a “juvenile green sea turtle” was found Monday night by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources stranded at the 10th Street Beach Access on St. Simons Island, according to GSTC.
SAINT SIMONS ISLAND, GA
WRDW-TV

What can renters do if pipes burst due to winter weather?

ATLANTA (Atlanta News First) - Many Georgia renters are angry at landlords over pipes that broke in the weekend freeze. The answer is no if your landlord is trying to mitigate the damage. Erin Willoughby, an Atlanta Legal Aid attorney specializing in tenants’ rights, says it’s only been a couple...
ATLANTA, GA
wgac.com

State Of Emergency Extended In Georgia

In preparation for more winter weather in certain areas of Georgia, Governor Kemp extended the State Of Emergency until 11:59 pm on Tuesday, December 27. The Governor’s office released the following on Twitter:. In advance of the winter weather expected this evening and out of extra caution for the...
GEORGIA STATE
Monroe Local News

Georgia DOT urging motorists to use caution, delay travel Tuesday morning if possible

ATLANTA, GA – The Georgia Department of Transportation’s (Georgia DOT) crews are mobilized and have been actively monitoring and patrolling routes in the northwest, northeast and metro Atlanta portions of Georgia since mid-day Monday. Crews will continue to treat or clear any accumulation that has occurred due to the potential winter weather event that in the overnight hours in the affected areas.
GEORGIA STATE
valdostatoday.com

GDOT roadway treatment efforts results in clear roads

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Transportation continues to actively treating roadways during the frigid temperatures. The Georgia Department of Transportation’s (Georgia DOT) efforts to proactively treat interstates and state routes ahead of expected precipitation and frigid temperatures resulted in mostly dry and passable road conditions. Crews are currently patrolling routes and treating any icy patches as they are found.
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Why some Georgia farmers are actually thankful for the freeze

GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - There have been mixed opinions about the recent near-record cold, but many Georgia farmers were definitely fans of it. Some Georgia farmers rely on cold weather, and it’s something they haven’t had in recent years. “It feels like it hadn’t been this cold...
GRADY COUNTY, GA
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Georgia

Not to be confused with the country, Georgia is one of the southeasternmost states in the United States. Bordered on one side by the Atlantic Ocean, and by Alabama on the other, Georgia is hot, humid, and largely flat. Famous as the seat for many important events in the Civil Rights Movement, Georgia is chock full of history. But, what about its year-round climate? Does it ever snow in this southern state? And, just where can you find the coldest place in Georgia?
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

LIST: Closures of government offices and more in North Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Several counties in North Georgia are announcing closures or delays Tuesday morning because of issues related to the weather. The list below will be updated as new information is received. FULTON COUNTY. The South Fulton Service Center and Oak Hill Facility will be closed...
FULTON COUNTY, GA

