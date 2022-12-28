Read full article on original website
Related
voiceofalexandria.com
A wintry mix of precipitation is possible late tonight into Thursday
(Chanhassen, MN)--The National Weather Service says that portions of Minnesota could see some light snow and possibly a wintry mix late tonight into Thursday. The roads could be slick at times. Officials say that a mix of drizzle, freezing rain, and snow is possible on Thursday with the best chances in the afternoon and evening.
wrwh.com
Snow Showers Possible Tonight
(Cleveland)-We’re not through with dealing with the challenges of winter weather. We may have put the single-digit temperatures behind us for now, but the National Weather Service says a fast-moving low-pressure system will bring the potential for light snow to much of northern Georgia Mondy night. Scattered light snow showers should start to move into far northwest Georgia by 4 PM to 6 PM and quickly spread eastward. Snow showers should begin to taper off by midnight.
Georgia could see light snow Monday and Tuesday
The below freezing temperatures in Georgia aren’t quite over for this week, and there is a chance of snow in the forecast, according to the National Weather Service. A storm system called an Alberta Clipper is expected to move through the state late Monday afternoon and early evening. This storm system brings with it the potential for light snow showers and flurries through much of North Georgia.
WYFF4.com
New Years forecast for Carolinas and Georgia
GREENVILLE, S.C. — After a very cold weekend and start to the week, we are starting to warm up. Tuesday will feature sunny skies and highs in the 40s. (Watch Parella's full forecast above) On Wednesday and Thursday, highs will be in the 50s with mostly sunny skies. Changes...
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia DOT warns drivers of black ice after Monday night dusting of snow
ATLANTA — Snow flurries moved through parts of north Georgia Monday night as temperatures dipped below freezing once again. By Tuesday morning the snowfall had stopped, leaving just a few icy patches on roads until temperatures began to warm up throughout the day. For now, it looks as though...
Wisconsin gift shop encased in ice by ferocious blizzard
The holiday winter storm that is responsible for the deaths of more than three-dozen people in the Buffalo, New York area also dumped heavy snow on Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan, while buildings near the coasts of the Great Lakes were left buried in ice after being sprayed with freezing water.
WMAZ
Central Georgia hardware store owner sees business soar after cold weather caused damage
Johnny Davis is the owner of Karsten and Denson Hardware Store. He says the cold temperatures brought in a lot of new and old customers.
Parts of north Georgia seeing snow after days-long freeze
ATLANTA — Some parts of north Georgia are now seeing snow after days of frigid temperatures. Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Jennifer Lopez said snow flurries will wrap up around 1 a.m. in parts of north Georgia. Some snow was already accumulating in Whitfield County before 6 p.m. Monday.
4 more cold-stunned sea turtles found in Southeast Georgia taken to Georgia Sea Turtle Center
JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. — Four more cold-stunned sea turtles were found in Southeast Georgia this week and are getting help from Georgia Sea Turtle Center. Action News Jax told you earlier this week about a “juvenile green sea turtle” was found Monday night by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources stranded at the 10th Street Beach Access on St. Simons Island, according to GSTC.
Central Georgia restaurant opens up 24 hours after water pipe burst due to cold weather
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Plumbers and first responders are staying busy this holiday season after the arctic blast caused water pipes to pop all over central Georgia. This left homes, apartments and even businesses filled with gallons of water they didn't expect. Assistant general manager Riley Harris was called...
WRDW-TV
What can renters do if pipes burst due to winter weather?
ATLANTA (Atlanta News First) - Many Georgia renters are angry at landlords over pipes that broke in the weekend freeze. The answer is no if your landlord is trying to mitigate the damage. Erin Willoughby, an Atlanta Legal Aid attorney specializing in tenants’ rights, says it’s only been a couple...
wgac.com
State Of Emergency Extended In Georgia
In preparation for more winter weather in certain areas of Georgia, Governor Kemp extended the State Of Emergency until 11:59 pm on Tuesday, December 27. The Governor’s office released the following on Twitter:. In advance of the winter weather expected this evening and out of extra caution for the...
WALB 10
‘The shop was full of water’: South Georgia businesses see impacts from holiday freeze
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Several plumbing companies across Georgia saw many calls because of the cold weather over the holiday weekend. Both businesses and people were impacted. John Marshall Harvey, a salesman at Action Buildings in Tifton, says they were without water since Sunday. “You know, over the Christmas holidays,...
Monroe Local News
Georgia DOT urging motorists to use caution, delay travel Tuesday morning if possible
ATLANTA, GA – The Georgia Department of Transportation’s (Georgia DOT) crews are mobilized and have been actively monitoring and patrolling routes in the northwest, northeast and metro Atlanta portions of Georgia since mid-day Monday. Crews will continue to treat or clear any accumulation that has occurred due to the potential winter weather event that in the overnight hours in the affected areas.
valdostatoday.com
GDOT roadway treatment efforts results in clear roads
ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Transportation continues to actively treating roadways during the frigid temperatures. The Georgia Department of Transportation’s (Georgia DOT) efforts to proactively treat interstates and state routes ahead of expected precipitation and frigid temperatures resulted in mostly dry and passable road conditions. Crews are currently patrolling routes and treating any icy patches as they are found.
WRDW-TV
Why some Georgia farmers are actually thankful for the freeze
GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - There have been mixed opinions about the recent near-record cold, but many Georgia farmers were definitely fans of it. Some Georgia farmers rely on cold weather, and it’s something they haven’t had in recent years. “It feels like it hadn’t been this cold...
MyNorthwest.com
‘Climate change before our eyes’: Sounding the alarm as Mt. Rainier glaciers quickly fade
Mount Rainier is the most glaciated peak in the lower 48 states, as well as Western Washington’s most iconic landmarks. But, climate change is impacting the glaciers on Rainier and they’re receding at a concerning rate. Glacier recession is something that Scott Beason, the park geologist at Mt....
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Georgia
Not to be confused with the country, Georgia is one of the southeasternmost states in the United States. Bordered on one side by the Atlantic Ocean, and by Alabama on the other, Georgia is hot, humid, and largely flat. Famous as the seat for many important events in the Civil Rights Movement, Georgia is chock full of history. But, what about its year-round climate? Does it ever snow in this southern state? And, just where can you find the coldest place in Georgia?
Gov. Kemp extends state of emergency as winter weather continues to impact Georgians
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp is extending a state of emergency as residents continue to deal with the impacts from an arctic blast along with the possibility of more winter conditions overnight. Kemp initially declared the emergency on Friday in anticipation of the frigid temperatures and possible ice on...
atlantanewsfirst.com
LIST: Closures of government offices and more in North Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Several counties in North Georgia are announcing closures or delays Tuesday morning because of issues related to the weather. The list below will be updated as new information is received. FULTON COUNTY. The South Fulton Service Center and Oak Hill Facility will be closed...
Comments / 1