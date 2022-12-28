ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, NC

nsjonline.com

Truitt letter rebuts Governor’s School lawsuit claims

RALEIGH — A letter sent to members of the General Assembly by Republican state Superintendent Catherine Truitt rebuts many of the claims made by a teacher at the N.C. Governor’s School program who was fired in 2021. The Governor’s School is a summer residential program lasting four weeks...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
caswellmessenger.com

2 local prosecutors become board certified specialists

Two Prosecutors from the 22nd Prosecutorial District were recently certified as Specialists in State Criminal Law by the North Carolina State Bar Board of Legal Specialization. Assistant District Attorney Matthew Cockman has been a prosecutor for almost seven years and is currently stationed in Rockingham County. Matthew has a Bachelor...
CASWELL COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Raleigh Fire recruitment increases; large class to cut vacancies

RALEIGH N.C. — One of the largest graduating recruit classes will help cut vacancies significantly at the Raleigh Fire Department. Wednesday night, 49 firefighters received their badges. “This class is one that’s young and innovative, very cutting edge technology and training so they’re the latest and greatest firefighters to...
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Six Eastern Carolina counties locked out of their online records

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - They’re responsible for keeping and protecting your most important records. But Thursday, a company that works with local governments across North Carolina has been paralyzed by a cyber attack with no end in sight. WRAL reports that Cott Systems said they work with 300 local...
JONES COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Orlando Hudson, Durham's "staircase" judge, retiring

Durham County Superior Court Judge Orlando Hudson, who presided over Michael Peterson's murder trial and other high-profile cases in his nearly four decades on the bench, will retire at the end of this year, his office confirmed Thursday. Hudson, 69, has been a superior court judge since 1988. Before that...
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Long-time WRAL-TV engineer P.B. Jernigan passes away

Pias B. “P.B.” Jernigan, who worked for WRAL-TV for decades and played a role in many of the technological advances of the 20th century, died this week at the age of 82. Jernigan started with the company in 1961 and his service to WRAL extended for more than 50 years. He started work during the black and white era of television and continued to work into the high definition/digital era.
BENSON, NC
cbs17

NC State broadcaster Gary Hahn suspended indefinitely, officials say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina State University radio broadcaster Gary Hahn has been suspended indefinitely after making a degrading comment while announcing a bowl game score on Friday, CBS 17 has learned. Hahn, an employee of broadcast company LEARFIELD Communications and the Play-by-Play announcer for Wolfpack Sports Network,...
RALEIGH, NC
thenewsprogress.com

Mecklenburg County Deeds Transfers through November 2022

Christopher John Adamo to Larry M. Fauscette for lot 130-H River Ridge in the Lacrosse district for $16,500. Linda L. Alexander to Teresa Lynn Costner for lot 29 section C Tanglewood Shores in the Lacrosse district for $825,000. Awesome Faith Ministries to Rent It Out, LLC for 1.25 acres in...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, VA
alamancenews.com

First Baptist’s music minister to retire after 36 years

“It’s just a journey that is part of the process of going through life, and using the gifts that God gave you to help other people. I’ve always wanted to help people and help them grow musically and spiritually.” – Rev. Joel Marshall, retiring from First Baptist Church Burlington after 36 years.
BURLINGTON, NC

