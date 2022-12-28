Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DurhamTed RiversDurham, NC
85 gallons of untreated sewage overflow into Ellerbe Creek in DurhamEdy ZooDurham, NC
GoDurham Connect expands free ride-share service to Northern DurhamEdy ZooDurham, NC
Bull City’s Smith packing confidence, respect for Celebration Bowl road tripThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Duke University denies 14 year-old girl’s kidney surgery due to being unvaccinated against COVID-19The Modern TimesDurham, NC
nsjonline.com
Truitt letter rebuts Governor’s School lawsuit claims
RALEIGH — A letter sent to members of the General Assembly by Republican state Superintendent Catherine Truitt rebuts many of the claims made by a teacher at the N.C. Governor’s School program who was fired in 2021. The Governor’s School is a summer residential program lasting four weeks...
caswellmessenger.com
2 local prosecutors become board certified specialists
Two Prosecutors from the 22nd Prosecutorial District were recently certified as Specialists in State Criminal Law by the North Carolina State Bar Board of Legal Specialization. Assistant District Attorney Matthew Cockman has been a prosecutor for almost seven years and is currently stationed in Rockingham County. Matthew has a Bachelor...
cbs17
Raleigh Fire recruitment increases; large class to cut vacancies
RALEIGH N.C. — One of the largest graduating recruit classes will help cut vacancies significantly at the Raleigh Fire Department. Wednesday night, 49 firefighters received their badges. “This class is one that’s young and innovative, very cutting edge technology and training so they’re the latest and greatest firefighters to...
WITN
Six Eastern Carolina counties locked out of their online records
RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - They’re responsible for keeping and protecting your most important records. But Thursday, a company that works with local governments across North Carolina has been paralyzed by a cyber attack with no end in sight. WRAL reports that Cott Systems said they work with 300 local...
Orlando Hudson, Durham's "staircase" judge, retiring
Durham County Superior Court Judge Orlando Hudson, who presided over Michael Peterson's murder trial and other high-profile cases in his nearly four decades on the bench, will retire at the end of this year, his office confirmed Thursday. Hudson, 69, has been a superior court judge since 1988. Before that...
cbs17
Edgecombe, Nash, Halifax counties’ Registers of Deeds affected by cyberattack on vendor
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Edgecombe, Nash and Halifax counties’ Registers of Deeds will not be able to issue marriage licenses or conduct any real estate recordings for the time being. The reason, the counties said, is because of a recent cyberattack experienced by their vendor, Cott Systems. The...
$31,000 hotel bill: Raleigh woman among unhoused residents who seek relief from new city program
RALEIGH, N.C. — Cristal Stafford and her four children have lived in hotels for the last year. The single Raleigh mother’s kids are aged from 10 to 13. “We have already spent $31,000 on hotels,” Stafford said. “The savings is depleted. It’s gone.”. Stafford’s full-time...
chapelboro.com
Still in Line: Black Students’ Isolation From Chapel Hill Nightlife
“We reserve the right to refuse entry at bouncer’s discretion” are the words printed above dress code signage at Still Life, a night club on Franklin Street in Chapel Hill. Neil Pierre-Louis, a student at UNC-Chapel Hill, said he was denied entry to the club when he arrived...
New North Carolina laws in effect Jan. 1, recap of 2022’s new laws
With the new year comes a batch of new laws. While some may go by unnoticed, a few could will have more measurable impacts.
North Carolina substitute teacher expected in court, charged for indecent liberties with 2 students
A Wake County substitute teacher is expected to make a court appearance after being arrested and charged for indecent liberties with two students.
Cyber attack leaves 6 NC counties locked out of their online records
They’re responsible for keeping and protecting your most important records. But Thursday, a company that works with local governments across North Carolina has been paralyzed by a cyber attack with no end in sight. Cott Systems said they work with 300 local offices in 21 states, but right now...
cbs17
43 killed by gun violence are honored in Durham as city hosts Inaugural Day of Remembrance
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — As the year comes to an end, Durham city leaders took time Friday to remember and honor those who were killed by gunfire in the city in 2022. The event was part of a nationwide movement where cities, including New York and Philadelphia, hosted Inaugural Days of Remembrance for Gun-Related Homicide Victims.
WRAL
Long-time WRAL-TV engineer P.B. Jernigan passes away
Pias B. “P.B.” Jernigan, who worked for WRAL-TV for decades and played a role in many of the technological advances of the 20th century, died this week at the age of 82. Jernigan started with the company in 1961 and his service to WRAL extended for more than 50 years. He started work during the black and white era of television and continued to work into the high definition/digital era.
chapelboro.com
Top Stories of 2022: Teens’ Double-Murder Sends Orange County Community Reeling
To reflect on the year, Chapelboro.com is re-publishing some of the top stories that impacted and defined our community’s experience in 2022. These stories and topics affected Chapel Hill, Carrboro and the rest of our region. Missing persons cases are not uncommon in Orange County — especially among juveniles....
cbs17
Village Grill in Raleigh’s Lafayette Village to undergo full renovation, introduce new menu
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The owners of the Village Grill on Honeycutt Road in Raleigh announced on Wednesday that a full renovation of its space and menu is just around the corner. In a post to the restaurant’s Facebook page, owners said the renovation work will begin after the...
cbs17
NC State broadcaster Gary Hahn suspended indefinitely, officials say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina State University radio broadcaster Gary Hahn has been suspended indefinitely after making a degrading comment while announcing a bowl game score on Friday, CBS 17 has learned. Hahn, an employee of broadcast company LEARFIELD Communications and the Play-by-Play announcer for Wolfpack Sports Network,...
cbs17
Raleigh entrepreneur removes hurdles for businesses with new co-manufacturing space
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — While many of us turn to large retailers for shopping at the holidays and year-round, there are plenty of small, local business also asking for support. The cost for those new business owners to start up and get space to create can make getting off...
cbs17
Water restored for Spring Hope residents, some still experiencing low water pressure, town officials say
SPRING HOPE, N.C. (WNCN) — Some relief has arrived for the residents of Spring Hope during a water outage the mayor says points back to rolling outages by Duke Energy over the weekend. Just before 1 p.m. Thursday, the Spring Hope Fire Department alerted the community to a tanker...
thenewsprogress.com
Mecklenburg County Deeds Transfers through November 2022
Christopher John Adamo to Larry M. Fauscette for lot 130-H River Ridge in the Lacrosse district for $16,500. Linda L. Alexander to Teresa Lynn Costner for lot 29 section C Tanglewood Shores in the Lacrosse district for $825,000. Awesome Faith Ministries to Rent It Out, LLC for 1.25 acres in...
alamancenews.com
First Baptist’s music minister to retire after 36 years
“It’s just a journey that is part of the process of going through life, and using the gifts that God gave you to help other people. I’ve always wanted to help people and help them grow musically and spiritually.” – Rev. Joel Marshall, retiring from First Baptist Church Burlington after 36 years.
