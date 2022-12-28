ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

WILX-TV

Portion of historic REO Motor Car Co. to become brewery

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A blast from the past. After idling for years with no use for the building, a portion of the historic REO Motor Car Company, where cars and trucks were produced in the 1900′s, will be used as a brewery and distillery. Ellison Brewery and Spirits...
Banana 101.5

Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Don & Patsy Lou Williamson

As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most prominent figures. Today, we're peeking inside a beautiful home in Davison that used to belong to eccentric Flint mayor Don Williamson and his wife Patsy Lou Williamson. This custom-designed home was built in 2010 and is nestled on 19 acres on the Potter Lake Peninsula.
WILX-TV

Governor Gretchen Whitmer to officially begin second term on Sunday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Sunday there will be an Inauguration Ceremony for Governor Gretchen Whitmer to officially begin her second term. During the next four years, Whitmer and Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist told News 10 that they will continue trying to fix Michigan roads and finding long terms solutions to our state’s aging infrastructure, as well as looking at education, upscaling Michigan’s workforce, and steering Michigan towards an electric vehicle economy.
WILX-TV

City of Lansing street to be closed for sewer repair on Jan. 3

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Lansing’s Public Service Department announced a traffic advisory on Thursday. Starting Jan. 3, Willow Street from Lansing Avenue to Roosevelt Avenue will be closed for a sewer repair. The following detours will be available:. Eastbound Detour. South on Martin Luther King Jr....
