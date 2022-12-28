Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LansingTed RiversLansing, MI
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State survives late scare from Spartans, moves to 10-0 on the seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in MichiganTravel MavenPotterville, MI
Jim Harbaugh's Latest Quote Makes It Great to be a Michigan WolverineTracy StengelEast Lansing, MI
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
Related
Have a business you want to kick-start? You can now bring it to downtown Lansing
The market is accepting applications for the 2023-2024 cohort.
Tasty Trip: Michigan’s Best Reuben Is A Short Drive From Flint
Michigan food is shining on lists all around the country for "must try" and "best" lists. Check out Michigan's favorite pizza (hint: it's not from Detroit) here. This time, it's a deli sandwich just a short drive south from Flint. Who has the best sandwich in Michigan?. According to cheapism.com...
Where can I find the best burrito in Lansing?
Looking for a large Steak Burrito, need a spot where they cook the flour tortilla a bit too and it has the dark spots on it I don’t like raw tortillas. If anybody has he drop on a place like this let me know please.
Lansing man finds illegal deer hunt set-up near playground
When Brandon McGhan came across deer feed, a hunting blind and a space heater near graves park with a playground nearby, he had to warn others.
Could you recommend me a live music restaurant in Lansing?
I want to make reservations for my boyfriend's birthday that is coming up next month. Please recommend me one! Thanks!
Eaton Rapids small business gets 'Match on Main' grant of $25,000
An Eaton Rapids small business is getting a big boost from a state-funded grant program, and the cash infusion could be a game-changer for the whole town.
Which restaurant is bad enough that you never go there again in Lansing?
Looking for poor quality, overpriced restaurants to recommend to my enemies.
A busy year in Jackson and Hillsdale, what you can expect heading into 2023
From GOP infighting to a library board in chaos, 2022 was a busy year in Jackson and Hillsdale counties. As we inch closer to 2023, here are some things to watch out for.
Michigan doctor found dead, new home built for mother of triplets: Jackson headlines Dec. 24-29
JACKSON, MI – A Michigan doctor reported missing before Christmas was found dead in a frozen pond behind his home this week. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed. Dr. Bolek Jahan Payan was a well-respected psychiatrist and the friendliest of neighbors, according to people...
Are there any interesting knife shops or military surplus stores in Lansing?
I'm in town visiting relatives until the 30th, and looking for any recommendations that didn't pop up on Google or Yelp. Thanks!
Eaton Rapids farm has sustainable solution for Christmas trees… Goats
Michigan supplies about 3 million fresh trees each year, making it No. 3 in the nation for the amount of Christmas trees harvested.
WILX-TV
Portion of historic REO Motor Car Co. to become brewery
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A blast from the past. After idling for years with no use for the building, a portion of the historic REO Motor Car Company, where cars and trucks were produced in the 1900′s, will be used as a brewery and distillery. Ellison Brewery and Spirits...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Lansing
Lancing might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Lancing.
Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Don & Patsy Lou Williamson
As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most prominent figures. Today, we're peeking inside a beautiful home in Davison that used to belong to eccentric Flint mayor Don Williamson and his wife Patsy Lou Williamson. This custom-designed home was built in 2010 and is nestled on 19 acres on the Potter Lake Peninsula.
Mitchell's Department Store's doors are closing after 137 years
Jim Mitchell has been running the store for the last 42 years, and now he says he's ready to retire.
WILX-TV
Governor Gretchen Whitmer to officially begin second term on Sunday
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Sunday there will be an Inauguration Ceremony for Governor Gretchen Whitmer to officially begin her second term. During the next four years, Whitmer and Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist told News 10 that they will continue trying to fix Michigan roads and finding long terms solutions to our state’s aging infrastructure, as well as looking at education, upscaling Michigan’s workforce, and steering Michigan towards an electric vehicle economy.
WNEM
DNR announces year-round walleye season in Bay, Saginaw counties
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Starting on Jan. 1, 2023, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources said the possession season for walleye will be open year-round on the lower Saginaw River in Bay and Saginaw counties. The change will apply from the mouth of the river, upstream to the West Center...
Amid low temperatures, Jackson hotel keeps the homeless warm
Efforts from the City of Jackson and local organizations have helped homeless people stay warm.
WILX-TV
City of Lansing street to be closed for sewer repair on Jan. 3
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Lansing’s Public Service Department announced a traffic advisory on Thursday. Starting Jan. 3, Willow Street from Lansing Avenue to Roosevelt Avenue will be closed for a sewer repair. The following detours will be available:. Eastbound Detour. South on Martin Luther King Jr....
Michigan doctor found dead remembered as 'avid family man,' great neighbor
A Michigan doctor who went missing last week and was found dead in a frozen pond Tuesday is being remembered by loved ones and a neighbor. Dr. Bolek Payan was a board certified psychiatrist.
1240 WJIM
Lansing, MI
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
1240 WJIM has the best news coverage for Lansing, Michigan Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wjimam.com
Comments / 0