Wichita Falls, TX

Man jailed for alleged drugs and stolen ID possession

By Christopher Walker
 2 days ago

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — A Ringgold man has been arrested after Wichita County deputies say they found illegal drugs and several forms of identification that did not belong to him.

On Dec. 27, 2022, deputies stopped a vehicle at 8th and Baylor for a traffic violation. The passenger was identified as Russell Wayne McCoy. While searching McCoy, a deputy found what he said tested positive as meth.

A search of McCoy’s wallet found three driver’s licenses, two bank debit cards, and a casino money card with other people’s names on them. McCoy was arrested and charged with fraudulent use or possession of identification and possession of a controlled substance. He was jailed on a $75,000 bond.

