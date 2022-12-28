Koenig Specials was a well-known name in the 1980s and early 1990s. The Germany-based tuner with racing experience offered some of the most outrageous tuning packages for high-end luxury and sports cars. The outfit was not afraid to alter the appearance or performance of the latest back then offerings from Ferrari, Lamborghini, Mercedes, Porsche, BMW, and even a few Japanese models. Th sky was the limit in the cocaine-snorting era, and Koenig’s work on go-fast toys was the automotive embodiment of that. Many rich individuals, the majority of which were in Europe, reached out to the German tuner and occasionally, one or two come up for sale. One such example is this 1992 Koenig Special Ferrari F48, listed for sale on mobile.de.

