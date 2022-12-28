Read full article on original website
Related
WebMD
Outbreak of Potentially Deadly Bacteria Reported in Four States
Dec. 15, 2022 – An outbreak of potentially deadly bacteria in at least four states has federal officials on alert. The bacteria, called strep A, has killed 13 children in the United Kingdom. In the United States, cases are up in Arizona, Colorado, Texas, and Washington, NBC News reported.
Here are 4 common drugs that are in shortage right now
Some commonly used medications are in shortage due to supply chain issues, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Here are the four most common drugs that are in short supply right now and how you can cope, if you are affected by it. 1. Albuterol Sulfate Inhalational...
These are the most common COVID symptoms currently being reported, study finds
Some of the "traditional" symptoms associated with COVID are becoming less prevalent, a new study found.
Healthline
Why Am I Coughing Up White or Clear Balls of Phlegm?
Healthy phlegm is usually clear and runny, but many different health conditions can change the consistency or color. Phlegm, also called sputum, is mucus produced by your lungs that helps protect your airways against germs and irritants. Most conditions that change the color or consistency of your mucus aren’t serious,...
COVID isn’t just infecting you—it could be reactivating viruses that have been dormant in your body for years
COVID can cause reservoirs of some viruses you’ve previously battled to reactivate, potentially leading to symptoms of Chronic Fatigue Syndrome—a condition that resembles long COVID, a recent study found. You had COVID a few months ago and recovered—but things still aren’t quite right. When you stand...
Long COVID Can Kill, CDC Study Says
More than 3,500 Americans died of long COVID-related illness in the first two and a half years of the pandemic, according to a study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released Wednesday. Figures from the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics also show that while women are more likely to develop long COVID, men slightly make up a slightly higher percentage of long COVID deaths. Although the 3,500 number is just a fraction of the 1 million COVID deaths clocked in the U.S., experts say the finding underscores the threat that long COVID poses to patients. “A lot of people think of long COVID as associated with long-term illness,” said Farida Ahmad, a CDC health scientist and lead author of the study. “This shows it can be a cause of death.” Long COVID is typically associated with symptoms including cognitive issues, fatigue, and breathlessness. It’s thought that as many as 1 in 13 adults experience symptoms that last three months or more after initially being infected with the virus, the CDC says.
44 states experiencing high levels of respiratory illness
Respiratory illness is on the rise across the United States, with 44 states now experiencing high levels amid a worsening flu season.
Boy, 5, dies eating plant seeds with poison 30 times more toxic than ricin
A five-year-old boy in India has died after consuming the seeds of a highly poisonous plant. After the boy ate the seeds of a plant called rosary pea, scientifically known as Abrus Precatorius, he developed seizures, went into a coma, and died within 24 hours. His seven-year-old brother also ingested the seeds but was saved by doctors at a hospital in New Delhi. “When we received the child, I was surprised to find that he was poisoned by a poison called abrin, which is released by seeds of a plant called Abrus Precatorius, also known as Ratti or Gunchi in...
WebMD
Loss of Taste, Smell From COVID Linked to High Antibody Levels
Dec. 15, 2022 – People who reported loss of taste or smell due to a COVID-19 infection had twice the number of neutralizing antibodies compared to people who also got the virus but could still smell and taste normally, new research shows. Loss of smell and taste during COVID-19...
CDC says respiratory viruses may continue to spread for weeks, ‘possibly even months': report
Respiratory viruses are continuing to infect Americans across the U.S., causing an influx of patients in hospitals and forcing officials to put emergency orders in place.
Toxic baby spinach made people hallucinate: health official
Health authorities are urging Australians not to seek out toxic baby spinach, as 164 people in NSW alone report symptoms. A national recall for baby spinach products originating from a Victorian farm – sold at Coles and Woolworths stores across the country – was issued after some people experienced hallucinations. As of Sunday, NSW Health has revealed 164 have reported symptoms after eating baby spinach, at least 42 of whom have sought medical attention. Among the symptoms reported were delirium or confusion, hallucinations, dilated pupils, rapid heartbeat, flushed face, blurred vision and dry mouth. A Queensland child was hospitalized on the weekend after eating...
8 infectious diseases that made a comeback in 2022 unexpectedly — and illnesses that could surge in 2023
Polio, cholera, monkeypox, RSV, and measles all surged in communities that hadn't dealt with major outbreaks in years — or ever before.
foodsafetynews.com
FDA and USDA continue to investigate outbreaks of unknown origin
The FDA and USDA continue to investigate outbreaks with the sources of the pathogens remaining unknown. The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service have posted virtually no information on the outbreak it has been investigating except to say that the pathogen is E. coli in beef. The agency has not said how many people have been sickened or where they live. It appears that FSIS closed another investigation linked to Salmonella and beef that also sickened an unknown number of people.
Blood pressure tablets recalled over potential cancer risk, FDA announces
Four lots of the blood pressure medication Quinapril were voluntarily recalled last week by drug manufacturer Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. over concerns it could increase the risk of cancer, according to the Food and Drug Administration. Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Quinapril tablets, sold in 20 mg and 40 mg, may contain an...
Doctors Discuss Changes to Our Bodies When We Stop Drinking Water, and Why We Cannot Survive Without It
The consensus is the human body may not survive a week without proper hydration. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WebMD.com, Healthline.com, and the Institute of Medicine of the National Academies.
82 children infected in Ohio measles outbreak
Officials in Columbus, Ohio, the state's largest city, confirmed the infections and report that 74 of the infected children are not vaccinated against measles - and four are only partially vaccinated.
foodsafetynews.com
Select outbreaks posted by CDC and FDA sickened hundreds in 2022
This year saw the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issue notices on 11 multi-state foodborne illness outbreaks, ranging from ground beef to strawberries. The Food and Drug Administration’s Coordinated Outbreak Response and Evaluation Network (CORE) investigated 28 outbreaks, with three of those investigations remaining open as of Dec. 28. For 14 of the FDA investigations a specific food source was not determined.
CDC tracking rise of new XBB.1.5 COVID variant, already more than 40% of U.S. cases
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday it is tracking a new variant of concern dubbed XBB.1.5. According to new figures published Friday, it estimates XBB.1.5 makes up 40.5% of new infections across the country. XBB.1.5's ascent is overtaking other Omicron variant cousins BQ.1 and BQ.1.1, which had...
Strep A deaths rise to 94 including 24 children as infections surge
At least 94 people in England have died in the past four months after contracting the Strep A infection, figures show.The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSCA) said that nearly half (41 per cent) of the deaths were among people aged 75 and over.Some 17 per cent (24) of the deaths were in children aged 10 and under, the government body added.Strep A is a common type of bacteria usually found in the throat and on the skin.Most infections are mild and easily treated but some can cause more serious conditions such as scarlet fever and invasive group A streptococcal...
South Korea reports first death by rare brain-eating amoeba
South Korea has reported its first case of brain-eating Naegleria fowleri infection, according to a report by The Korean Times published on Monday. Last month, the disease was making its way across the U.S., and now, it seems to have spread to other nations. Death after ten days of symptoms.
Comments / 0