HipHopDX.com
The Game Shoots His Shot At Yung Miami Following Diddy 'Side Chick' Debacle
The Game is looking to add a little Yung Miami into his life after learning the City Girls star is “single.”. The Compton-born rapper initially put out a call for the next best thing on Wednesday (December 14), asking his Twitter followers to help him find a “Yung Atlanta,” “Yung Houston” or “Yung New York” since the “Act Up” star is currently cuffed up with Diddy (or so he thought).
Drake Says He “Never Met” Woman Who Claims He Flew Her Out
A woman has gone viral after sharing her story of an excursion with Drake. The Canadian rapper, however, has denied the entire ordeal. In her tale — shared on TikTok — the woman explained how The 6 God allegedly smacked her phone from her hand after a sexual encounter. According to her claims, the 36-year-old rapper financed her travel to visit him after an exchange on social media. In her version of events, she and Drake communicated via text for a couple of days before he chartered a jet for them to meet on Nov. 16.More from VIBE.comDrake Sets New Career...
People
Tom Brady Shares Sweet Poolside Photos with Son Ben After Christmas Celebrations: 'Love This Boy'
Tom Brady is enjoying some downtime with his kids over the holidays. The NFL star, 45, shared a sweet series of pictures on his Instagram Story Friday hanging out by the pool with his 13-year-old son Benjamin. The first snap shows Ben sitting on dad's lap with his legs stretched...
Her Loss: Drake Denies TikToker’s Viral Fly Out Story — ‘Never Fly, Never Spoke, Never Flew’
After a woman went viral claiming Drake flew her out and then kicked her out for recording Drake denies the claim, says he never met her.
Beyonce and Jay-Z’s Rare Family Photos With Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir: Cutest Moments
Hollywood royalty! Beyoncé and Jay-Z keep their lives at home relatively under wraps, but the A-listers have given glimpses of their kids growing up over the years. The couple tied the knot in April 2008. Three years later, the "Love on Top" singer announced she was pregnant with a show-stopping onstage reveal during her performance […]
Ice-T and Coco Austin Defend Daughter Chanel, 7, After Backlash on Playful Twerking Video
Ice-T and Coco Austin have often responded to criticism of their parenting decisions with 7-year-old daughter Chanel Coco Austin and Ice-T are defending their daughter and themselves against critics of their parenting. On Tuesday, the model shared a video on Instagram of her family doing TikTok dances in Christmas pajamas together. In one video, 7-year-old daughter Chanel jumps in and starts dancing, twerking in her best imitation of Tina Belcher from Bob's Burgers. "Gotta love family time! The adults in our family were doing a TikTok and Chanel runs out in...
hotnewhiphop.com
Ben Simmons Reacts To Rumors He Slept With Megan Thee Stallion & Her Ex-BFF Kelsey
Tory’s defense claims Kelsey verified Megan slept with DaBaby and Ben Simmons after Kelsey dated them. However, a new report says otherwise. This trial has Hip Hop at attention, and more is being revealed about Tory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion…and Ben Simmons. In July 2020, Megan was injured during an altercation in Hollywood Hills. She later came forward to allege that Lanez, her former friend, shot her in the foot. He denied the allegations, and during the opening statements of his trial, Lanez’s defense team contested that Kelsey Nicole Harris is the person responsible.
Blac Chyna Enjoys a Christmas Dance Party with Son King and Daughter Dream — Watch the Cute Clip!
Blac Chyna shares daughter Dream, 6, with ex Rob Kardashian, and son King Cairo, 10, with ex Tyga Blac Chyna is loving her quality time with her little ones. The model mom, 34, shared a fun Instagram Reel on Tuesday celebrating the holiday season with her two kids — daughter Dream, 6, and son King Cairo, 10. The siblings dance together to an upbeat tune before Chyna joins them, laughing together as they each show off their moves. The song changes and the three take turns kicking along to the beat...
Diddy surprises twin daughters with Range Rovers for their 16th birthday
A sweet 16 indeed. Sean “Diddy” Combs surprised his twin daughters, Jessie and D’Lila Combs, with Range Rovers ahead of their joint 16th birthday. The teenagers – whom Diddy shared with his late ex, model Kim Porter – were seen screaming out with joy when they were presented with the luxurious rides in videos posted to social media over the weekend. Footage shows the “Bad Boys for Life” rapper walking his daughters to their new rides. Both D’Lila and Jessie, who were wearing matching white and pink ensembles for the occasion, looked overwhelmed and emotional over the lavish present. Both women hugged their...
Tory Lanez and His Driver Beat Megan Thee Stallion After Shooting Her: Witness
The high-profile trial of Tory Lanez took a dramatic turn Tuesday when a witness for the defense reportedly testified that Lanez, his driver, and an assistant for Megan Thee Stallion all apparently beat the rapper viciously after she was shot by someone in the group. Sean Kelly, who saw the incident unfold from the bedroom of his Hollywood Hills home, told jurors that it appeared all three people were “trying to kill her,” according to a report in the Daily Mail. Lanez is accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion during a confrontation following a pool party at Kylie Jenner’s mansion in July 2020. Kelly’s testimony Tuesday was at times contradictory, reports suggested, and at one point he said it appeared an assistant for Megan Thee Stallion, Kelsey Harris, fired the first shot. Lanez, 30, has pleaded not guilty to three felony charges.Read it at Daily Mail
Kirstie Alley’s Death Certificate Reveals New Details
There are new details surrounding Kirstie Alley’s death. According to her death certificate, obtained by Us Weekly, Alley was cremated after she passed away on December 5. The document also states that she died at her Clearwater, Florida, home. Alley, 71, died following a battle with colon cancer. She...
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 12, His Second with Alyssa Scott: 'Our Lives Are Forever Changed'
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott welcomed their second baby together, a daughter named Halo Marie on Wednesday, Dec. 14 Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott have welcomed a new little one into their family. The Masked Singer host and the model welcomed their second baby together, daughter Halo Marie Cannon, on Wednesday, Dec. 14, Scott shared on Instagram Thursday. The new addition marks the arrival of Cannon's twelfth child and Scott's third. Sharing an emotional video that reflects on welcoming their daughter just a year after the death of the pair's son Zen —...
Serena Williams Surprises Daughter Olympia with 'Special' Party — and a Visit from Moana!
"We don’t need a reason or a special occasion we make everyday as special and memorable as we can," Serena Williams shared on Instagram Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian love to make every day special for their little girl. The retired tennis pro, 41, and the Reddit co-founder, 39, surprised daughter Olympia, 5, on Wednesday with a "special" party where Disney's Moana made a guest appearance. Williams shared a series of snaps from the party on Instagram, which showed Olympia smiling alongside Moana and her parents as the group of four...
Memphis rapper Big Scarr dies at 22 as Gucci Mane confirms his passing with touching Instagram post
Memphis rapper Big Scarr has died at the age of 22. The musician was reported dead by The Shaderoom on Thursday, and his passing was confirmed by rapper Gucci Mane.
HipHopDX.com
Usher Mourns Death Of Grandmother Tina: 'I'm Praying For Clarity'
Usher is mourning the loss of his beloved grandmother this holiday season, sharing the news with his social media followers amid her passing. In an Instagram post shared on Monday (December 26), the famed singer revealed his family had lost Grandma Tina a few days prior. With a multi-paragraph caption, Usher shared how strong their bond was and how lost he’s feeling amid her passing.
musictimes.com
Young Thug Sister Dolly White Defends Gunna Snitching On YSL After Boosie Badazz Twitter Rant
Gunna's release from jail received mixed feedback from the hip-hop community, especially because of the nature of how he was released. Earlier this week reports that the "Banking on Me" rapper was released from jail after accepting a "best interest" deal from the prosecution. Gunna was sentenced to five years...
New York Teen Who Drowned a Day Before 18th Birthday Had a 'Huge Heart,' Mom Says: 'Absolutely Beautiful'
Danielle Marceline was vacationing in Florida earlier this month when she drowned while swimming in the ocean, her mom Christine Marceline tells PEOPLE The mother of Danielle Marceline — a teen girl who drowned just a day before her 18th birthday earlier this month — is remembering her daughter as a young woman with immense talent and an even bigger heart. Danielle drowned while swimming at Cocoa Beach in Florida on Dec. 3, her mom, Christine Marceline, tells PEOPLE. The Cocoa Beach Police Department said the 17-year-old was swept...
hotnewhiphop.com
Yung Miami Speaks After Diddy Is Seen Kissing Podcaster Jade Ramey
In recent weeks, Sean Combs has also been making headlines with Yung Miami, his latest baby mama, Dana Tran, and a YouTuber named Shawntya Joseph. No matter how many times they remind the world that they’re not in an official relationship, Yung Miami and Diddy continue to face flack whenever the latter is seen out and about with another woman. Recently, things have been particularly brutal for the City Girl.
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott's Daughter Halo Poses for First Newborn Shoot — See the Photos!
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott welcomed a baby girl, Halo Marie, on Dec. 14 Alyssa Scott is sharing sweet new glimpses at her and Nick Cannon's baby girl. On Thursday, the model, 29, shared new photos on Instagram of daughter Halo Marie, whom she and the Masked Singer host welcomed earlier this month. Baby Halo is the pair's second baby together as they also share son Zen, who died at 5 months old as a result of brain cancer. In photos shared on her Instagram Story, Halo is seen wrapped in...
Kourtney Kardashian Dazzles at Holiday Party with Husband Travis Barker and Their Blended Family
Kourtney Kardashian Barker hosted the Kardashian-Jenner family's annual Christmas Eve party, which featured performances by Sia Kourtney Kardashian Barker spent the Christmas holiday with her blended family. This year, the Lemme founder, 43, hosted the Kardashian-Jenner family's annual Christmas Eve party — and, on Wednesday, she shared gorgeous scenes on Instagram from the extravagant holiday experience with her children. Kardashian has three kids with ex Scott Disick — sons Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, plus daughter Penelope Scotland, 10 — while her husband, Travis Barker, is dad to daughter Alabama Luella, 17, and son Landon Asher,...
People
