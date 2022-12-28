ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

How can Santos deliver results to American people when he flat out lied from A-Z, IF he ran as a Democrat you know Republicans be screaming and barking over his lying and it’s an insult to America people and can’t be trusted.

Marcia Ross
2d ago

He should be REMOVED from office IMMEDIATELY. With all the lies, and the oath he took on the BIBLE. ALL DISGRACEFUL!!!!

New York Post

Kellyanne Conway dishes on her eyebrow-raising NYC dinner with disgraced ex-Gov. Cuomo

Kellyanne Conway does not dish and tell. Donald Trump’s former political adviser insisted Tuesday there was no amore in the air as she had a private, late-night meal with disgraced former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo at a famous Upper East Side Italian restaurant. And while the unexpected meeting of political opposites had tongues wagging Tuesday, Conway insisted to The Post that the meal was “not romantic.” “Italians prefer eating to Zoom. We could have invited his brother, Christopher, but it’s unclear that he eats carbs,” she added. The Republican Conway, who is of Italian descent on her mom’s side, and Cuomo,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The List

Why Lara Trump Is Suddenly Out Of A Job At Fox News

A year after her father-in-law left the White House, Lara Trump pursued a new line of work as a paid contributor to the Fox News network. At the time, she was welcomed with open arms, according to The Guardian; one of the network hosts greeted her with "Welcome to the family, Lara." She, in turn, replied that she had already been interviewed on Fox "so often that the security guards were like, 'Maybe we should just give you a key.'"
FLORIDA STATE
New York Post

NY Rep.-elect George Santos claims he made millions selling used luxury goods

Truth-challenged Rep.-elect George Santos attempted to explain his mysterious wealth Wednesday, saying he made millions of dollars by selling second-hand luxury goods on the down-low with little documentation. “What I will do is, I will go look out there, within my Rolodex and be like: ‘Hey, are you looking for a plane?’ ‘Are you looking for a boat?’ I just put that feeler out there,” he told Semafor about how he supposedly flipped $20 million yachts for six-figure referral fees after raking in just $55,000 in annual salary as recently as 2020. Santos, 34, declined to offer any specific examples...
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene gives bizarrely longwinded defence of George Santos campaign lies

Marjorie Taylor Greene is leaping to the defence of George Santos, a Republican congressman-elect from New York who has earned fierce criticisms from the right and left for lying or distorting key aspects of his biography, including his career history, education, and family background.Mr Santos, who is slated to represent parts of Long Island and Queens, falsely claimed to be a successful landlord who worked at top Wall Street firms after graduating Baruch College and New York University. He also may have lied about being descended from Jewish migrants fleeing WWII.After former Congress member and guest Fox News host...
GEORGIA STATE
People

Trump White House Drafted Memo Calling for Staffers Who Didn't Believe Election Fraud to Be Fired

The news comes via a new report released by the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riots In the weeks after Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election, his administration drafted a memo calling for anyone who didn't believe the election was fraudulent to be fired. The news comes via a new report released by the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot, which took the deposition of Trump White House Counsel Pat Cipollone. In Cipollone's deposition, which was released Friday, investigators mention a memo drafted...
The Independent

A ‘furious interaction’: Jan 6 committee confirms Trump exploded at Secret Service agent

A preliminary summary of the House January 6 select committee’s findings shows the panel as having corroborated an ex-White House aide’s testimony regarding how former president Donald Trump behaved towards his protective detail after they told him he couldn’t accompany a riotous mob of his supporters at the US Capitol.In June, former Trump White House staffer Cassidy Hutchinson shocked the world when she told the select committee she’d been told that Mr Trump became so enraged after the head of his Secret Service detail told him his armoured SUV would be returning to the White House after he spoke...
