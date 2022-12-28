Read full article on original website
Related
vermontjournal.com
HCRS recognizes 70 staff with year-end awards
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Health Care and Rehabilitation Services (HCRS), southeastern Vermont’s non-profit community mental health agency, announced today the year-end awards for many of their 500+ employees. These awards, including 60 awards for years of service along with numerous other recognitions, were presented during the agency’s annual meeting held in November. Service awards were presented to:
Deerfield Valley News
Retreat Farm buys Grafton cheese shop
BRATTLEBORO - On Monday, December 12, Retreat Farm purchased the former Grafton Village Cheese Company building from the Windham Foundation, bringing the community closer to transforming the 34,000-square-foot building into a regional food center, offering a vibrant marketplace for local producers, and complementing Retreat Farm’s land-based programming. The acquisition...
vermontjournal.com
Charles M. Racicot, 1943-2022 🇺🇸
LUDLOW, Vt. – Charles M. Racicot passed away peacefully on Nov. 30, 2022 at the age of 79 in North Port, Fla., after a hard-fought battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis. Charles is survived by his loving wife Joanie of 55 years, their daughter Lisa and Bruce Schmidt, their son Shon and Alex Racicot, their four beautiful grandchildren Noah and Abigail Schmidt, and Haley and Luke Racicot, all of Ludlow, Vt., and whom he dearly loved.
vermontjournal.com
2022 End of the Year Review
JAN. 5 – Rockingham, Saxtons River Support Grant to study fire departments. ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – In a Rockingham Selectboard meeting, the board agreed to match a $5,000 contribution that the Saxtons River Village had also contributed in order to apply for a federal grant that will study the operations of three local fire departments.
techaiapp.com
17 Stops for your Vermont Road Trip Itinerary
In my opinion, Vermont is the most picturesque of the New England states. I’m definitely biased by my many years of childhood memories exploring the Green Mountain state. But on every Vermont road trip you will pass by quaint covered bridges, roadside rivers rushing over rocks, classic red barns sitting next to fields dotted with black and white dairy cows, and small villages with church steeples standing tall over the town green.
The nation’s largest college ski program: Green Mountain College
By Karen D. Lorentz Editor’s note: This is part two in a three-part series about the Rutland Region’s “lost” ski areas. The formation of early ski areas was significant for driving the popularity of skiing and contributed to the post […] Read More The post The nation’s largest college ski program: Green Mountain College appeared first on The Mountain Times.
Hartford Redemption struggles to keep employees in what owner fears is a dying trade
Vermont’s handling fee, the redemption center’s main profit line, was set in 1972, when the bottle bill was enacted. The state hasn’t adjusted the rate since. Read the story on VTDigger here: Hartford Redemption struggles to keep employees in what owner fears is a dying trade.
vermontjournal.com
Expanded role for Deputy Sheriff and looking ahead to 2023
CAVENDISH, Vt. – On Monday, Dec. 19, the Cavendish Selectboard meeting began with the appointment of Josh Temple to the Town Auditor position. Temple volunteered to serve as auditor after the last selectboard meeting, and has already begun the job. Bob Glidden moved, and Stephen Plunkard seconded the motion to make the appointment official through the next election in March 2023.
Fire in Colrain requires assistance from other towns
A representative from the Colrain Fire Department confirmed all three engines were sent to a fire on Ed Clark Road.
WCAX
Brattleboro ER nurses rescue owl from car grille
New help for Vermonters who have lost loved ones to suicide. Last year marked a record for suicides in Vermont, and the latest data from the state shows this year trending even higher. New help for Vermonters who have lost loved ones to suicide. Updated: 5 hours ago. Last year...
vermontbiz.com
Act 135 requires Vermonters to register and report surface water use in 2023
Staff from the Agency of Natural Resources inspect a water diversion on the Flint Brook in Roxbury. Vermont Business Magazine Starting January 1, 2023, there are new requirements for registering and reporting surface water withdrawals or removals to the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) in accordance with a new state law, Act 135 of 2022. Surface waters include rivers, streams, brooks, creeks, lakes, ponds, and reservoirs. The purpose of Act 135 is to collect baseline information about surface water usage in Vermont.
‘A Christmas miracle’: Brattleboro Memorial Hospital staff rescue owl stuck in car grill
“I called into the emergency department — and I have some friends in there — and said I have a critter I have to see what we can do something about,” the hospital worker recalled. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘A Christmas miracle’: Brattleboro Memorial Hospital staff rescue owl stuck in car grill.
How Many Jo-Ann Stores Are Closing in Maine, New Hampshire in 2023?
JOANN Fabrics and Crafts, which began as a single store in 1943, has about 850 stores in 49 states, according to its website. The popular craft retailer has five locations in Maine and nine locations in New Hampshire. JOANN is reported to be closing some of its stores in 2023.
mynbc5.com
Police search for missing woman in Fair Haven
FAIR HAVEN, Vt. — Police in Fair Haven, Vermont, need your help finding a missing person. Police tell us the family of Ashley Goodrich reported her missing Thursday. Goodrich is 35 years old and lives on Prospect Street in Fair Haven. Her family says they have not been able...
Vermonter allegedly robs 2 stores in under 2 hours
A Rutland, Vermont man has been cited to court after police say he robbed two convenience stores on December 10.
newstalknewengland.com
Derek Daprato Of Hooksett, New Hampshire Pleads Gulty In Violent Maine Home Invasion Case
On Wednesday at the United States District Court in Portland, Maine, Derek Daprato, 34, of Hooksett, New Hampshire pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit Hobbs Act robbery, interfering with commerce by violence and aiding and abetting the same, discharging a firearm during a crime of violence and aiding and abetting the same, and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence and aiding and abetting the same.
whdh.com
Eckersley family issues statement after woman charged following birth in woods in NH
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - The family of Red Sox Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley says they’re “utterly devastated” after his adopted daughter was charged with giving birth in the woods in New Hampshire and misleading officers who responded about where the infant was. In a statement, the...
Rensselaer resident snaps poles, powerlines in Rutland crash
A Rensselaer resident crashed into two utility poles in Rutland on Monday, snapping them, which resulted in wires down and the stoppage of traffic. The single-car crash was on U.S. Route 7.
mynbc5.com
Woman killed by falling tree in Castleton identified
CASTLETON, Vt. — The Castleton woman who waskilled on Friday by a falling tree has been identified. According to Durfee Funeral Home, 51-year-old Joyce Marie Ricard was killed on Friday when she was fatally injured during the storm. Castleton Police Chief Peter Mantello said Ricard was outside of her...
WMUR.com
4 New Hampshire adults die of flu so far this season
MANCHESTER, N.H. — There have been four flu-related deaths in New Hampshire so far this season. According to the weekly flu report issued by the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, the four people who died were adults who lived in Belknap, Coos, Hillsborough and Merrimack counties.
Comments / 0