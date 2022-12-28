Read full article on original website
Culver's prepares for revamped look
SIOUX CENTER—Culver’s faithful customers will have to wait a while in early January before they can get their hands on the chain’s ButterBurgers and cheese curds again. According to Sioux Center Culver’s owner Angie Rodenburgh, the store will be closed starting Jan. 8 so that major remodeling can take place to the dining area, the counter space and the kitchen. It should open after seven to 10 days of work.
Sioux County prayer week set for Jan. 1-7
REGIONAL—The first Sioux County Prayer Week is coming Jan. 1-7. Sioux County Prayer Week is a chance for the body of Christ to come together, across denominations, to celebrate Jesus and pray over our county each night of the week. The goal is for people to attend at least one prayer night at a church they don’t regularly attend. More prayer locations may be added soon. Prayer events are as follows:
Howard Sandbulte, 95, Sioux Center
SIOUX CENTER—Howard Henry Sandbulte, 95, Sioux Center, died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Crown Pointe Estates in Sioux Center. Service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at Carmel Reformed Church. Burial will be at Carmel Cemetery, with military honors by Pfarrer Fox American Legion Post 5722 of Rock Valley. Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Sioux Center.
Firefighters face blizzard at Bosma Poultry inferno
SIBLEY—Bosma Poultry was destroyed in fire at its facility east of Sibley along Pierce Avenue, amid the pre-dawn darkness of a brutal blizzard Thursday. No life-threatening injuries were suffered. However, firefighters did experience frostbite from the extreme cold, and one department member experienced heart palpitations. Sibley Fire Department chief...
Crown Pointe expansion project winds down
SIOUX CENTER—As 2022 draws to a close, so does the work at Crown Pointe Estates in Sioux Center. The project to expand Crown Pointe by adding nursing home space, assisted living space, a memory care unit and amenities began in October 2020 and is now 99 percent complete, according to Sioux Center Health CEO Cory Nelson.
Morton joins Sheldon Police Department
SHELDON—While Trent Morton had about two years of experience before joining the Sheldon Police Department, it was the time he took away from law enforcement that made him appreciate it more. Morton decided to step away from his officer’s job with the Paullina Police Department during the coronavirus pandemic...
Live Healthy Northwest Iowa sign-up begins
SHELDON—One way to work off extra calories gained from eating too many Christmas goodies during the holiday season is the annual Live Healthy Northwest Iowa competition. Registration for the 10-week weight-loss and activity minutes competition is underway with an early bird discount registration deadline of Jan. 4. The competition...
Sioux Falls woman hits drift, crashes car
ROCK RAPIDS—A 66-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident about 9:55 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, on Highway 9 near Fig Avenue, about three miles west of Rock Rapids. Jean E. Morrow was driving west when she hit a snowdrift and lost control of her 2013...
Kruger retires as Sheldon's fire chief
SHELDON—Denny Kruger had to be talked into joining the Sheldon Fire Co. Glen Sauer was a co-worker at Sheldon Farm Service many years ago and asked Kruger to join him on the department. After hounding Denny enough about it, he gave in. “He said, ‘Come and try it,’ and...
Sheldon dance earns trophies at state
SHELDON—The Sheldon High School dance team left the state dance competition unsatisfied last year. Despite some high expectations, the girls did not place in any of the categories, and coach Georgia Walker thought the team was not prepared well enough for the tough competition. So, Walker decided to switch...
Sioux Center teenager hurt in rollover
SIOUX CENTER—A Sioux Center 17-year-old received minor injuries in a one-vehicle rollover about 3:05 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, one mile north of Sioux Center. Katie Joan Julia Van Maanen was driving east on 380th Street when she attempted to turn south onto Harrison Avenue and lost control of her 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee, which entered the ditch southeast of the intersection and rolled, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Teen pleads in Osceola County chase case
OCHEYEDAN—One of two people facing multiple charges following a high-speed chase in Osceola County in September has pleaded guilty and been sentenced. Nineteen-year-old Jaiden Mae Gramlow of Le Mars pleaded guilty to interference with official acts on Dec. 13 in Osceola County District Court in Sibley while a charge of violation of a no contact/protective order was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Sioux Falls man hurt in crash by Matlock
MATLOCK—A 32-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man received minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident about 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, on 280th Street, two miles east of Matlock. Timothy Allen Morris was driving east when he lost control of his 2016 GMC Savana Cutaway box van, which entered the south ditch and rolled onto the driver’s side, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Letter: Concerned about partisan attitude
Sioux County is doing very well economically. It ranks in the upper quartile in all the usual measures of quality of life: education, hospitals, income, and more. The county has great soil, accommodating weather, industrious people, and a working ethos. Some of you in the country know me. Born and...
Hartley man arrested for paraphernalia
HARTLEY—A 30-year-old Hartley man was arrested about 1:40 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Tanner John Young stemmed from a search of his bedroom at his residence at 211 N. First Ave. E. by his probation officer after a urine test showed a positive indication for methamphetamine, according to the Hartley Police Department.
South Dakotan cited for marijuana, more
SIBLEY—A 24-year-old Lower Brule, SD, man was cited about 2:50 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26, in Sibley on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and fraudulent use of registration. The citing of Trenton Lance Peterson stemmed from the stop of a...
Passenger hurt in rollover near Hospers
HOSPERS—One person was injured in a one-vehicle rollover about 8:35 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, on 400th Street, two miles west of Hospers. Eighteen-year-old Gilberto Lopez Barrios Jr. of Hawarden was driving west when he lost control of his 2004 Honda CR-V, which entered the north ditch and rolled, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
County supervisors asked to fund health position
PRIMGHAR—O’Brien County Public Health nurse administrator Kim Morran appeared before the county board of supervisors Tuesday, Nov. 15, to say the county’s health board had reached a decision back on Nov. 2 to hire a part-time staff member. The staffer would possibly be a registered nurse and...
Sibley man arrested for OWI after crash
SIBLEY—A 54-year-old Sibley man was arrested about 5:20 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, failure to yield upon left turn, no valid driver’s license and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance. The arrest of Ted Francis Becker stemmed from...
Rhodes man arrested for OWI in Sanborn
SANBORN—A 48-year-old Rhodes man was arrested about 1:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, in Sanborn on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Christopher Stephen Rudkin stemmed from the stop of a 2004 Jaguar X-Type for traveling well below the posted speed limit and crossing the center and fog lines of Highway 18, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
