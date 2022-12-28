Stay protected from sickness during New Years' celebrations

People all across the country are gearing up for big New Years' Eve celebrations this weekend, amid the rise of flu and COVID cases on the rise.

So is it safe to go to New Years' events this year? Well, that's really a question people have to ask themselves.

News 3

Medical experts say the three big things you should think about are:



Is anyone in your household particularly at risk?

How important is this event to you?

Do you have anything important coming up in the next few weeks, like surgery or a trip, that could possibly be canceled if you get infected?

Ahead of several big New Year's celebrations happening this weekend in Norfolk and Virginia Beach, both cities have seen a jump in COVID case numbers.

TRENDING: Free Lyft rides to prevent drunk driving in Hampton Roads this New Year's Eve

In about the last two weeks, Virginia Beach has seen over 4,700 new cases and Norfolk over 2,000. Other larger cities are seeing similar numbers, with more rural areas seeing only a few hundred cases.

But other illnesses like the flu and RSV are also of major concern. Local medical facilities are gearing up to see a spike in cases following this holiday season.

"We'll probably see a very good bump after the holidays, usually it takes 1-2 weeks so we'll probably see the first two weeks of Jan be very busy again with viruses and viral illnesses," said Dr. John Harrington,Vice President of Quality, Safety and Clinical Integration at CHKD.

So, how can you reduce your risk of getting infected this weekend? Well, these flu-like illnesses are spread through droplets, so you should consider bringing hand sanitizer with you to any party.

Doctors say to be sure to use it after touching communal surfaces like shared serving utensils. They also suggest standing near an open window, and of course, if you are very concerned but don't want to miss out on the fun, wearing a mask is always the best bet at preventing getting COVID or the flu.

If you find out someone at your party tested positive for COVID, it's suggested to get tested at least five days after the event. If you test earlier, the result may be negative, but you could still have contracted the virus.