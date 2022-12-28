Read full article on original website
Halcyon House Washington Page with Terry Engelken
On today’s program, we are talking with Terry Engelken Washington Rotary Club of Washington Treasurer, about the clubs year in review.
Kirkwood Washington County Regional Center Students Visit Kirkwood Main Campus
The Kirkwood Washington County Regional Center offered career academy students the opportunity to visit Kirkwood Community College’s main campus in Cedar Rapids early in December. Sixty-two high school students and seven Kirkwood staff loaded into buses for a day of career exploration and learning helpful information valuable to all high school students, regardless of their work or educational plans after graduation. The day was divided into four general sessions. Students first heard from Kirkwood admissions about the importance of applying to and visiting multiple colleges, financial aid, scholarships, and consideration of Last Dollar Scholar Programs and other tuition-free programs. Kirkwood student ambassadors were available for a question and answer session about student life, studying tips, how to get involved on campus, and what they wish they would have done differently in high school. Students pre-selected their top career interest area and broke into smaller groups to tour and hear more about the skills needed to be successful in that career area. The last part of the day was spent touring housing options and learning from current students what it is like to live on their own, tips on how to find a compatible roommate, and strategies for keeping a budget. The Kirkwood Community College campus visit will be offered annually in the future.
WACO School Board Meeting Summary
The WACO School Board met in regular session on December 19. In new business, the board approved the Solar Two lease payoff in the amount of $127,215. A stadium light bid from MUSCO Lighting was also approved in the amount of $245,941. Last month, WACO Schools received a $155,000 grant from the Washington County Riverboat Foundation to help cover the costs for the stadium light project.
Columbus Junction School District Releases Calendar Survey
In an annual effort to get calendar feedback for the upcoming school year, the Columbus Junction Community School District has released a survey for students, staff, and parents. The survey includes questions regarding the first day of school, holidays, and early outs for teacher professional development. Participants are asked to...
The Washington Economic Development Groups Progress With Industrial Park
The Washington Economic Development Group (WEDG) is marketing ten business / industrial lots in Phase I of the Washington Business Park, located adjacent to Iowa Highway 1 in southwest Washington. The Business Park is zoned I-2 Light Industrial, which includes a wide range of potential uses. Lot sizes range from .75 acres to 5.29 acres, plus a 25-acre out lot. WEDG Executive Director Mary Audia states, “At our Southwest Business Park, it’s an Industrial Park: WEDG partners with the City on that. Currently, there are four active businesses out there, established businesses. That’s been really great because the City took Buchanan Street all the way through, now it connects to Highway 1. So people can get from inside of Washington, zip onto highway 1 and shoot up, or down wherever they want to go now. So it’s also really handy for the industrial companies that are there they can get trucks on and off.” The lots benefit from built-in storm water detention in the subdivision. Utilities are available at each lot, making them ready to build on. WEDG is the primary point of contact for companies looking to make an investment in the community through expanded operations. Available buildings and sites are on Location One Information System (LOIS), an online searchable economic development database.
Fairfield Seeking Part-Time Firefighter
The City of Fairfield Fire Department is looking to fill a part-time firefighter position in the new year. Anyone interested must submit their application by Monday, January 9. Applicants must live within five miles of the Fairfield city limits, possess a high school diploma or GED, and have a valid...
Washington County Riverboat Foundation Municipal Grant for Washington
The Washington County Riverboat Foundation (WCRF) is pleased to announce the 4th quarter 2022 city grant awards through its Municipal Grant program. The City of Washington received $148,526.91 for the 4th quarter. WCRF Municipal Grant program distributes 25% of its total revenues directly to the cities in Washington County based on population. WCRF has granted $14,107,150.92 in Total Municipal Grants since the opening of the Riverside Casino and Golf Resort in 2006. The funds are programmed by each City Council. The WCRF is the nonprofit license holder for the Riverside Casino & Golf Resort, which provides all of its funding.
Washington’s Hartman Signs With Western Illinois Football
One of the Washington Demons’ anchors at the line of scrimmage will be continuing his football career at the next level. Senior offensive lineman Brayden Hartman officially signed his letter of intent to play at Western Illinois last Wednesday. Hartman tells KCII Sports that he’s excited to be part of the Leathernecks.
Halcyon House Washington Page with Amber Talbot
On today’s program, we are talking with Amber Talbot from Paws and More Animal Shelter about their year in review.
The Washington Economic Development Group on Child Care Needs
The Washington Economic Development Group (WEDG) Executive Director Mary Audia spoke with KCII News about the childcare deficit in Washington County and what is being done to resolve the problem. According to Audia, there is an 844-slot childcare deficit in Washington County. In order to help narrow down the deficit, Audia states, “Currently here in Washington and in Kalona, we are working with some pretty big companies that want to start their own child care, and we are hoping to get a calibration of businesses and industry that are having issues and need help with their workforce and having a child care.” WEDG was able to assist a child care center in Ainsworth in finding a location with a $27,000 Child Care Challenge Grant. That allowed forty nine child care slots to be removed from the deficit. The child care center is in the Ainsworth City Building, formerly the Elementary School.
City of Washington Ward 2 Special Election Voting Information
Absentee ballots for the February 14, 2023, Washington City Council Ward 2 Special Election will become available on January 25 in the Washington County Auditor’s Office at the Washington County Courthouse. Absentee Ballot Request forms for mailed-out ballots can be mailed in or dropped off at the Auditor’s Office, effective immediately. Absentee voting may be done in person at the Auditor’s Office, with the deadline being 4:30 p.m. on Monday, February 13. Auditor’s Office hours are 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays, and 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Monday, January 30, and Friday, February 10. Alternatively, a ballot can be mailed to a voter if they fill out and submit a request form. The ballot request form may be obtained from the Washington County Auditor’s Office. If requesting a ballot by mail, the signed request may be delivered or mailed to the Washington County Auditor, Box 889, Washington, IA 52353, and must be received in the Auditor’s Office no later than 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 14. Anyone with questions should contact the Washington County Auditor’s Office.
Larry A. “Pokey” West
The family of 81-year-old Larry A. “Pokey” West will be present to receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Sunday, January 1 at the Jones & Eden Funeral Home in Washington. Interment will take place at the Elm Grove Cemetery in Washington at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established for Hospice of Washington County or the West Chester Heritage Building. Memorials may be directed to the Jones & Eden Funeral Home in Washington.
United Presbyterian Church of Washington Mission Trip to Kentucky
A Presbyterian Disaster Assistance (PDA) mission trip to Madisonville, Kentucky, is set for February 5th through 11th. The area was hit by a tornado outbreak on December 10, 2021. There will be volunteer jobs for every level of skill to help with rebuilding. Participants will be staying at First Presbyterian Church in Madisonville. Hotel rooms are available nearby for those who wish to have a private room. RV/Campsites are also nearby. The United Presbyterian Church in Washington will pay trip fees and transportation for church members and friends of the church who stay at the church site. Participants will be responsible for meals during travel. Repair work is being coordinated by the Hopkins County Long Term Recovery Group. Most work will be in 12-15 homes that have been framed up by Habitat for Humanity volunteers. COVID-19 vaccinations are strongly encouraged, but not required to participate in the trip. A registration form and liability waiver form must be filled out and turned in by Jan. 6 with the $175 fee. Completed registration forms are due to the church office by January 2. If you have questions or need more information, contact Pastor Erin Kaye. You can find a link with registration forms with this story on our website at KCIIradio.com.
The EMS In Washington First Full Year of Service
The City of Washington’s Emergency Medical Services unit had its first full year of service in 2022. According to Fire Chief Brendon DeLong, the unit responded to 881 calls by the end of November. Fire Chief Brendan DeLong spoke with KCII News about the benefit of having the EMS work with the Fire Team this last year. DeLong states, “We have our own team of EMS personnel also that respond just to certain medical incidents. Thankful for those groups of individuals, so we kind of have two different groups. We have the fire group and the EMS group. But we all operate together as one team. That’s really good that we have implemented that here in the last year.” The Washington EMS are often the first responders to an emergency call, providing basic assessment, first aid, and other duties on the emergency medical technician level.
Cradle Of Hope Seeking Maternity Home By 2023
The Cradle of Hope Pregnancy Resource Center in Mount Pleasant was founded by Peggy Knudsen in 2006. What began as a system of support for women experiencing an unplanned pregnancy has evolved into so much more. With locations also in Fairfield, Fort Madison, and Burlington, Cradle of Hope provides such...
Sulentich Stars Again for Demon Girls’ Wrestling.
Washington Demons wrestler Teegan Sulentich continued her dominant season last Monday by taking second place at 155 pounds at the Iowa City-Liberty Girls’ Invitational. Sulentich pinned her first three opponents before losing just her second bout of the season. The senior was pinned in the finals, dropping her record to 13-2.
Columbus Corners Over 20 Academic All-Conference Honorees
The Columbus Wildcats had some terrific student-athletes represent the school this fall both in competition and learning. Columbus ended up with 26 total all-academic choices from this past fall in the Southeast Iowa Super Conference. Wildcat varsity volleyball led the way with eight selections, including Lily Coil, Isabel Rendon, Miriam...
Alta June Yoder
Funeral service for 83-year-old Alta June Yoder of Kalona will be at 10a.m. Thursday, December 29th at the Sharon Bethel Church near Kalona. Burial will be at the Sharon Bethel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-4p.m. and 6-8p.m. Wednesday, December 28th at the Sharon Bethel Church. The Yoder-Powell Funeral Home in Kalona is caring for services.
Sheryl Sue Proenneke
Celebration of life services for 66-year-old Sheryl Sue Proenneke will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 30, at the First Assembly of God Church in Washington. Calling hours will begin at 2:00 p.m. Thursday at the Jones & Eden Funeral Home in Washington, where the family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday. Interment will take place at the Spencer Cemetery in rural Stockport. A general memorial has been established.
Washington County Board of Supervisors appoint new Board of Health Member
The Washington County Board of Supervisors met in regular session Tuesday. On the agenda was an appointment to the Board of Health. A discussion was had about who should be appointed to the position. District 1 Supervisor Jack Seward states, “I would like to see someone else serve on the Public Health Board. In years passed, we’ve always had an issue with getting people to volunteer to serve on the board, and it was always who can we get, and it was always just one choice. We don’t have that this year. We had, I think, four different people put in for spots on the board. I would like to see us use one of the others to fill Connie’s spot.” Jenny Morgan was appointed to the Board of Health for a three-year term beginning on January 1st 2023.
