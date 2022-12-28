ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington County, AL

AL.com

All Sears Hometown Stores closing, including 6 in Alabama

Sears Hometown Stores will close all 115 locations across the U.S. following bankruptcy filings. The franchise, specializing in home, lawn and garden appliances and equipment, announced on its website that all stores “from coast-to-coast will be shutting their doors.”. All merchandise, including furniture and fixtures, will be sold, with...
ALABAMA STATE
alabamanews.net

Sears Hometown Stores Closing All Locations, Including Those in Our Area

Sears Hometown Stores will be closing all of its roughly 100 locations across the country, including those in our area. Sears Hometown Stores has six stores in Alabama. In our area, they are in Selma, Andalusia and Enterprise. The stores are a franchise-owned unit of Sears, focusing on appliances, tools...
SELMA, AL
Andalusia Star News

George Sidney Waits, Jr., Sergeant, U.S. Army, WWII

It is an honor and a privilege to write about veterans and more so, when writing about those from The Greatest Generation. Writing about a longtime friend from that group of heroes is very special. The author and the late Sidney Waits were friends for many years. Sidney was a prolific writer about his hometown of Andalusia and Covington County. He was less known for his service in the Army during WW II.
ANDALUSIA, AL
WEAR

UPDATE: Lanes reopen on Highway 20 after crash in Freeport

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- All lanes have reopened on Highway 20 after a roadblock from a rollover crash was cleared Tuesday night. WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- All lanes of Highway 20 are currently blocked following a rollover crash in Freeport. The crash took place at around 5 p.m. on the...
FREEPORT, FL
wdhn.com

Enterprise reminding citizens of firework ban in city limits

ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN) — It’s time to ring in the new year and the City of Enterprise wants to remind you that ending the night with a bang could lead to consequences. The City of Enterprise is reminding residents that fireworks within city limits are strictly prohibited. City...
ENTERPRISE, AL
wtvy.com

Victim named in Enterprise death

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise Police have released the identity of a man killed on Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle. According to a release from Captain Billy Haglund, the victim was identified as 75-year-old Jerry Thompkins of Enterprise. Haglund said that next of kin were notified after a positive identity was made of the victim.
ENTERPRISE, AL
Andalusia Star News

City hosts students from University of Alabama’s Blackburn Institute

Earlier this month, the City of Andalusia was honored to host 65 University of Alabama students as part of the Blackburn Institute’s annual rural Alabama tour. The students had visited Lowndes, Butler and Conecuh counties before arriving in Andalusia. They were at PowerSouth on Wed., Dec. 14, for a...
ANDALUSIA, AL
wtvy.com

Pedestrian struck, killed in Enterprise

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Enterprise Police Department responded to a call of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle on Boll Weevil Circle earlier today. The pedestrian, a 75-year-old man, was taken to the hospital and was later pronounced dead, Captain Billy Haglund of EPD said in a press release.
ENTERPRISE, AL
WKRG News 5

Inmate found dead in Alabama jail

HOLMES COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)— A Tennessee man who led authorities on a 50-mile chase through Florida was found dead in his cell in the Holmes County Jail, per the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office. According to the HCSO, during a routine security check in the jail, a correctional deputy found Joshua Cornelius, 40, in a confinement […]
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Traffic stop leads to meth seizure, deputies say

WASHINGTON CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A traffic stop on Christmas Day led to a meth trafficking arrest, according to deputies. Just after 6 p.m. on Dec. 25, a Washington County Sheriff’s deputy pulled over a vehicle near State Rd. 77 and Williams Rd. During the stop, the deputy claimed they smelled narcotics coming from inside the vehicle.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
wtvy.com

Midland City officer assaulted, suspect nabbed

MIDLAND CITY, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dale County man faces numerous charges after a scuffle with police on Monday. A Midland City officer had responded to a domestic dispute at Midtown Apartments when he was attacked, according to those familiar with the details. The suspect, identified as 28-year-old Lorenzo McGrady,...
MIDLAND CITY, AL
wdhn.com

Daleville city council approves alcohol ordinance

DALEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — Over the last year-and-a-half, Daleville police have dealt with a marked increase in late-night alcohol-related incidents. Last night, the city council there approved an ordinance calling for the last call of alcohol at. two in the morning. Over the last year and a half, Daleville...
DALEVILLE, AL
WJHG-TV

Inmate death at Holmes County Jail

HOLMES CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Tennessee man is dead after officials say he was found in his cell in the Holmes County Jail. According to correctional officers with the jail, a deputy was conducting a routine security check when he saw inmate Joshua Cornelius alone in a confinement cell. The inmate allegedly had tied a piece of bedding around his neck and secured the other end to the cell door.
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
Andalusia Star News

Andalusia Health recognizes Smith as Winter DAISY Award recipient

Andalusia Health recently held nominations for its Winter 2022 DAISY Award with registered nurse Leigh Smith recognized as the recipient. “I am very honored to know that my hard work and dedication to nursing is recognized. I appreciate being nominated and to be part of this prestigious international award,” Smith said.
ANDALUSIA, AL

