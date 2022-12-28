Read full article on original website
wdhn.com
Partial road closures around the old Jug Brown recreation center in Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—The Enterprise City Council has approved the temporary closure” of portions of three streets. in the vicinity of the new recreation and aquatic center construction site. Portions of east Brunson, Hollis, and Swenson streets are now “closed”. They surround the. the site where the...
Sears Hometown Stores Closing All Locations, Including Those in Our Area
Sears Hometown Stores will be closing all of its roughly 100 locations across the country, including those in our area. Sears Hometown Stores has six stores in Alabama. In our area, they are in Selma, Andalusia and Enterprise. The stores are a franchise-owned unit of Sears, focusing on appliances, tools...
Andalusia Star News
George Sidney Waits, Jr., Sergeant, U.S. Army, WWII
It is an honor and a privilege to write about veterans and more so, when writing about those from The Greatest Generation. Writing about a longtime friend from that group of heroes is very special. The author and the late Sidney Waits were friends for many years. Sidney was a prolific writer about his hometown of Andalusia and Covington County. He was less known for his service in the Army during WW II.
WEAR
UPDATE: Lanes reopen on Highway 20 after crash in Freeport
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- All lanes have reopened on Highway 20 after a roadblock from a rollover crash was cleared Tuesday night. WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- All lanes of Highway 20 are currently blocked following a rollover crash in Freeport. The crash took place at around 5 p.m. on the...
wdhn.com
Enterprise reminding citizens of firework ban in city limits
ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN) — It’s time to ring in the new year and the City of Enterprise wants to remind you that ending the night with a bang could lead to consequences. The City of Enterprise is reminding residents that fireworks within city limits are strictly prohibited. City...
wtvy.com
Andalusia Star News
City hosts students from University of Alabama’s Blackburn Institute
Earlier this month, the City of Andalusia was honored to host 65 University of Alabama students as part of the Blackburn Institute’s annual rural Alabama tour. The students had visited Lowndes, Butler and Conecuh counties before arriving in Andalusia. They were at PowerSouth on Wed., Dec. 14, for a...
wtvy.com
Andalusia Star News
GALLERY: Kiwanis Club closes holiday season with New Year’s Eve light show
The Kiwanis Club will wrap up the season with the drive-through light show Saturday at the fairgrounds on New Year’s Eve with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. and closing at 9 p.m. This year’s light show was the first time the Club held the fundraiser. There is a $10...
Inmate found dead in Alabama jail
HOLMES COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)— A Tennessee man who led authorities on a 50-mile chase through Florida was found dead in his cell in the Holmes County Jail, per the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office. According to the HCSO, during a routine security check in the jail, a correctional deputy found Joshua Cornelius, 40, in a confinement […]
75-year-old pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in southeast Alabama, authorities say
A 75-year-old man died Thursday after he was struck by a vehicle while trying to cross a busy southeast Alabama road, authorities said. Enterprise police responded to a call of a pedestrian struck on Boll Weevil Circle near the intersection of Daleville Avenue, said Capt. Billy Haglund. The pedestrian was...
Suspected Crestview killer was stationed at Eglin Airforce Base, according to 7th Special Forces Group
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Crestview man who was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing his wife on Dec. 28, is a U.S. Army Soldier, who was assigned to 7th Special Forces Group (AirBorne) at Eglin Airforce Base. Crestview Police said they were called to 178 Nun Drive in Crestview at around 4 a.m. on […]
wdhn.com
Local business owner elected to Alabama Retail Association’s board of Directors
ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN)—Chad Wester, the co-owner of a downtown Enterprise staple Boll Weevil Soap Co., has been elected to the Alabama Retail Association’s board of Directors. Wester and his wife Kendra have been running Boll Weevil Soap Co. full-time since 2019. That same year, the natural soap and...
WJHG-TV
Traffic stop leads to meth seizure, deputies say
WASHINGTON CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A traffic stop on Christmas Day led to a meth trafficking arrest, according to deputies. Just after 6 p.m. on Dec. 25, a Washington County Sheriff’s deputy pulled over a vehicle near State Rd. 77 and Williams Rd. During the stop, the deputy claimed they smelled narcotics coming from inside the vehicle.
wtvy.com
Midland City officer assaulted, suspect nabbed
MIDLAND CITY, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dale County man faces numerous charges after a scuffle with police on Monday. A Midland City officer had responded to a domestic dispute at Midtown Apartments when he was attacked, according to those familiar with the details. The suspect, identified as 28-year-old Lorenzo McGrady,...
wdhn.com
Daleville city council approves alcohol ordinance
DALEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — Over the last year-and-a-half, Daleville police have dealt with a marked increase in late-night alcohol-related incidents. Last night, the city council there approved an ordinance calling for the last call of alcohol at. two in the morning. Over the last year and a half, Daleville...
WJHG-TV
Inmate death at Holmes County Jail
HOLMES CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Tennessee man is dead after officials say he was found in his cell in the Holmes County Jail. According to correctional officers with the jail, a deputy was conducting a routine security check when he saw inmate Joshua Cornelius alone in a confinement cell. The inmate allegedly had tied a piece of bedding around his neck and secured the other end to the cell door.
Andalusia Star News
Andalusia Health recognizes Smith as Winter DAISY Award recipient
Andalusia Health recently held nominations for its Winter 2022 DAISY Award with registered nurse Leigh Smith recognized as the recipient. “I am very honored to know that my hard work and dedication to nursing is recognized. I appreciate being nominated and to be part of this prestigious international award,” Smith said.
fosterfollynews.net
Evan Kilpatrick, 20 of Troy, Alabama Fatally Injured in Industrial Accident at Rex Lumber in Troy on December 21, 2022
Troy, Alabama Police Department officials report a response to an industrial accident in Troy on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Rex Lumber on County Road 7714. The victim was identified as Evan Kilpatrick, 20 of Troy, who was working on a piece of machinery.
