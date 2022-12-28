Read full article on original website
Second Sunday Garden Forum to feature Dawn’s Pleasant Valley Greenhouse ownerLinda SchreiberIowa City, IA
5 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Rising tensions: Communities grapple with unprecedented surge in hostility towards JewsEdy ZooCoralville, IA
Halcyon House Washington Page with Terry Engelken
On today’s program, we are talking with Terry Engelken Washington Rotary Club of Washington Treasurer, about the clubs year in review.
Halycon House Washington Page with Superintendent Willie Stone
On today’s program, we are talking with Washington Community Schools Superintendent Willie Stone about the District’s year in review.
Larry A. “Pokey” West
The family of 81-year-old Larry A. “Pokey” West will be present to receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Sunday, January 1 at the Jones & Eden Funeral Home in Washington. Interment will take place at the Elm Grove Cemetery in Washington at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established for Hospice of Washington County or the West Chester Heritage Building. Memorials may be directed to the Jones & Eden Funeral Home in Washington.
Washington County Riverboat Foundation Municipal Grant for Washington
The Washington County Riverboat Foundation (WCRF) is pleased to announce the 4th quarter 2022 city grant awards through its Municipal Grant program. The City of Washington received $148,526.91 for the 4th quarter. WCRF Municipal Grant program distributes 25% of its total revenues directly to the cities in Washington County based on population. WCRF has granted $14,107,150.92 in Total Municipal Grants since the opening of the Riverside Casino and Golf Resort in 2006. The funds are programmed by each City Council. The WCRF is the nonprofit license holder for the Riverside Casino & Golf Resort, which provides all of its funding.
City of Washington Ward 2 Special Election Nomination Information
Nomination papers are now available at Washington City Hall and the Washington County Auditor’s Office for City of Washington Ward 2 residents who are interested in running for a vacant council position on the Washington City Council. The special election for this office will be held on February 14, 2023. The Nomination Petition filing deadline is January 20, 2023. The Petition must be accompanied by an Affidavit of Candidacy. For further information, contact Washington City Hall or the Washington County Auditor’s Office. The special election will be held to fill the vacancy left by Steve Gault, who resigned on December 6th.
Sheryl Sue Proenneke
Celebration of life services for 66-year-old Sheryl Sue Proenneke will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 30, at the First Assembly of God Church in Washington. Calling hours will begin at 2:00 p.m. Thursday at the Jones & Eden Funeral Home in Washington, where the family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday. Interment will take place at the Spencer Cemetery in rural Stockport. A general memorial has been established.
United Presbyterian Church of Washington Mission Trip to Kentucky
A Presbyterian Disaster Assistance (PDA) mission trip to Madisonville, Kentucky, is set for February 5th through 11th. The area was hit by a tornado outbreak on December 10, 2021. There will be volunteer jobs for every level of skill to help with rebuilding. Participants will be staying at First Presbyterian Church in Madisonville. Hotel rooms are available nearby for those who wish to have a private room. RV/Campsites are also nearby. The United Presbyterian Church in Washington will pay trip fees and transportation for church members and friends of the church who stay at the church site. Participants will be responsible for meals during travel. Repair work is being coordinated by the Hopkins County Long Term Recovery Group. Most work will be in 12-15 homes that have been framed up by Habitat for Humanity volunteers. COVID-19 vaccinations are strongly encouraged, but not required to participate in the trip. A registration form and liability waiver form must be filled out and turned in by Jan. 6 with the $175 fee. Completed registration forms are due to the church office by January 2. If you have questions or need more information, contact Pastor Erin Kaye. You can find a link with registration forms with this story on our website at KCIIradio.com.
Family escapes Cedar Rapids house fire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A family escaped a house fire early Friday morning in Cedar Rapids. The Cedar Rapids Fire Department says the call for the fire came in just before 6:30 AM Friday for a home in the 5200 block of East Road SW, near the C Street exit off Highway 30.
Kirkwood Washington County Regional Center Students Visit Kirkwood Main Campus
The Kirkwood Washington County Regional Center offered career academy students the opportunity to visit Kirkwood Community College’s main campus in Cedar Rapids early in December. Sixty-two high school students and seven Kirkwood staff loaded into buses for a day of career exploration and learning helpful information valuable to all high school students, regardless of their work or educational plans after graduation. The day was divided into four general sessions. Students first heard from Kirkwood admissions about the importance of applying to and visiting multiple colleges, financial aid, scholarships, and consideration of Last Dollar Scholar Programs and other tuition-free programs. Kirkwood student ambassadors were available for a question and answer session about student life, studying tips, how to get involved on campus, and what they wish they would have done differently in high school. Students pre-selected their top career interest area and broke into smaller groups to tour and hear more about the skills needed to be successful in that career area. The last part of the day was spent touring housing options and learning from current students what it is like to live on their own, tips on how to find a compatible roommate, and strategies for keeping a budget. The Kirkwood Community College campus visit will be offered annually in the future.
Cedar Rapids Woman Is Called A Hero After Going Viral On TikTok
A woman in Cedar Rapids is going viral on social media for what most users are saying are the right reasons. A couple of anti-Semitic people were hanging signs to traffic on I-380 and the woman who is being called a hero and thanked on social media by most interjects to take down the signs in front of police.
First Alert Forecast: Friday, December 30th, 2022
First-time bowl goers and longtime Iowa fans arrive in Nashville ahead of Music City Bowl. Two Iowans will be honored at the Rose Parade in Pasadena, California, on Monday. Univ. of Iowa Health Care to work with CDC to track vaccine outcomes among healthcare workers. The University of Iowa is...
Hamburg Inn #2 to close in January
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Employees have confirmed to KCRG-TV9 that a long-standing restaurant in Iowa City will close sometime in January. The Hamburg Inn #2 opened way back in 1935. It is a popular politican hang out for caucus candidates with visits from past presidents including Barrack Obama, Bill Clinton, Ronald Reagan, and countless others.
The Washington Economic Development Group on Child Care Needs
The Washington Economic Development Group (WEDG) Executive Director Mary Audia spoke with KCII News about the childcare deficit in Washington County and what is being done to resolve the problem. According to Audia, there is an 844-slot childcare deficit in Washington County. In order to help narrow down the deficit, Audia states, “Currently here in Washington and in Kalona, we are working with some pretty big companies that want to start their own child care, and we are hoping to get a calibration of businesses and industry that are having issues and need help with their workforce and having a child care.” WEDG was able to assist a child care center in Ainsworth in finding a location with a $27,000 Child Care Challenge Grant. That allowed forty nine child care slots to be removed from the deficit. The child care center is in the Ainsworth City Building, formerly the Elementary School.
Cradle Of Hope Seeking Maternity Home By 2023
The Cradle of Hope Pregnancy Resource Center in Mount Pleasant was founded by Peggy Knudsen in 2006. What began as a system of support for women experiencing an unplanned pregnancy has evolved into so much more. With locations also in Fairfield, Fort Madison, and Burlington, Cradle of Hope provides such...
The Washington Economic Development Groups Progress With Industrial Park
The Washington Economic Development Group (WEDG) is marketing ten business / industrial lots in Phase I of the Washington Business Park, located adjacent to Iowa Highway 1 in southwest Washington. The Business Park is zoned I-2 Light Industrial, which includes a wide range of potential uses. Lot sizes range from .75 acres to 5.29 acres, plus a 25-acre out lot. WEDG Executive Director Mary Audia states, “At our Southwest Business Park, it’s an Industrial Park: WEDG partners with the City on that. Currently, there are four active businesses out there, established businesses. That’s been really great because the City took Buchanan Street all the way through, now it connects to Highway 1. So people can get from inside of Washington, zip onto highway 1 and shoot up, or down wherever they want to go now. So it’s also really handy for the industrial companies that are there they can get trucks on and off.” The lots benefit from built-in storm water detention in the subdivision. Utilities are available at each lot, making them ready to build on. WEDG is the primary point of contact for companies looking to make an investment in the community through expanded operations. Available buildings and sites are on Location One Information System (LOIS), an online searchable economic development database.
Dive team searching Mississippi River for missing Louisa County man
GRANDVIEW, Iowa — The Louisa County Sherriff's Office is searching for a man last seen on Dec. 18. 48-year-old Michael Steven Bishop, Jr., of Grandview, Iowa, was last heard from by his daughter around 6:58 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18. He was allegedly driving his silver 2021 Chevrolet Silverado Trail Boss Edition pickup at the time. He reported missing just before 11:00 a.m. the next day.
The EMS In Washington First Full Year of Service
The City of Washington’s Emergency Medical Services unit had its first full year of service in 2022. According to Fire Chief Brendon DeLong, the unit responded to 881 calls by the end of November. Fire Chief Brendan DeLong spoke with KCII News about the benefit of having the EMS work with the Fire Team this last year. DeLong states, “We have our own team of EMS personnel also that respond just to certain medical incidents. Thankful for those groups of individuals, so we kind of have two different groups. We have the fire group and the EMS group. But we all operate together as one team. That’s really good that we have implemented that here in the last year.” The Washington EMS are often the first responders to an emergency call, providing basic assessment, first aid, and other duties on the emergency medical technician level.
Bargain Outlet Will Open First Iowa Location In The Corridor
Residents of Iowa, more specifically the Corridor, are about to experience their first trip to Ollie's!. Ollie's Bargain Outlet is about to open its first Iowa location! According to an announcement on the Iowa City Marketplace Facebook page, Ollie's will open in Iowa City sometime in 2023. For those wondering where the Iowa City Marketplace is located, the address is 1660 Sycamore Street and features stores like JoAnn, Dollar Tree, Planet Fitness, and Panera Bread. Soon, you'll see a picture of Ollie and all his bargains too!
Governor Reynolds Appoints District Associate Judge In Judicial District 6
(Undated) -- Governor Kim Reynolds appoints a new district associate judge in Judicial District 6. Brandon Schrock, a staff attorney at the Linn County Advocate, will replace District Associate Judge Deborah Farmer Minot after her retirement. The district includes Benton, Iowa, Johnson, Jones, Linn, and Tama counties.
Washington’s Hartman Signs With Western Illinois Football
One of the Washington Demons’ anchors at the line of scrimmage will be continuing his football career at the next level. Senior offensive lineman Brayden Hartman officially signed his letter of intent to play at Western Illinois last Wednesday. Hartman tells KCII Sports that he’s excited to be part of the Leathernecks.
