Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KVAL
Corvallis Fire station gets an upgrade
CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Corvallis Fire Station 3 is getting some renovations. Back in September, the Corvallis Fire Department announced that the station will be closed for approximately 11-months while remodeling is taking place. Currently the station is under a remodeling project, with interior demolition already underway; the kitchen,...
KVAL
EWEB's water division donates equipment to help Mapleton
MAPLETON, Ore. — EWEB announced on their website that they are responding to Mapleton's call for aid due to a leak in the towns water system left over 200 homes without running water. EWEB says that it's sent 60 more water containers to town today, along with staff to...
KVAL
Roseburg Fire Dept. lieutenant and firefighter recognized for 'job well done'
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Roseburg Fire Department is congratulating Lieutenant Scott Radmer and Firefighter Garrett Russell who were recently presented certificates of appreciation and challenge coins by Chief Christopherson at the Roseburg Public Safety Center. Lieutenant Radmer received recognition for going above and beyond the call of duty to...
Two hospitalized after shooting in Blodgett, Oregon
Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Blodgett, Oregon.
KVAL
Once again, Mapleton residents don't have water
MAPLETON, Ore. — More than 200 homes and businesses in Mapleton endured their fourth day without water Thursday. Vanessa West, Mapleton Water and Sewage Board Secretary, says the recent power outage and ice/snow storm has created more leaks in the pipes, which have now completely dried up, leaving residents without water.
nbc16.com
Benton County Sheriff's Office responds to shooting on Porter Road
BLODGETT, Ore. — On Thursday, the Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) responded to reports of a shooting on Porter Road in Blodgett, Oregon. According to a press release from BCSO, the caller had stated to officials that he had been shot on his property by a woman who was living there.
kezi.com
High winds put a tree through a home
Fallen trees, bad weather, and power outages plague Eugene after heavy winds. All over Eugene there are reports of storm damage. At Woodstone Place, a few residents had to deal with a tree through their roof.
KVAL
Wind damage cancels Pastega Christmas Light Display
BENTON COUNTY, Ore. — According to a press release from the Benton County, the Pastega Christmas Light Display is cancelled due to significant wind damage to the display. Initially the event was scheduled for Saturday, December 31, at the Benton County Fairgrounds. “Big thanks to the community for supporting...
kezi.com
Fallen trees, bad weather, and power outages plague Eugene after heavy winds
EUGENE, Ore. -- Fallen trees have been a big problem all over Eugene with the recent intense rain and wind bringing them down. Residents of a condominium on Woodstone Place were quick to call roofing crews after a massive tree branch fell and split the roof in two. Neighbors say it happened fairly early Tuesday morning.
KVAL
PeaceHealth opens 30-year-old time capsule from the Eugene Clinic
EUGENE, Ore. — After 30 years, the Eugene Clinic time capsule has been opened. PeaceHealth invited several retired doctors who worked at the Eugene Clinic, PeaceHealth's predecessor in Oregon, to open the capsule last Wednesday, December 21. Staff at the former clinic created the capsule back in 1992 to...
philomathnews.com
Nasty windstorm blows through Philomath
High winds caused widespread damage to homes, trees and power lines around Philomath and vicinity on Tuesday. An example of the damage seen was a fir tree that appeared to crash down through the covered porch of a house located in the 800 block of Main Street. Another site of...
kezi.com
Law enforcement investigating after man and woman found shot
BLODGETT, Ore. -- A man and a woman are recovering from gunshot wounds after an incident Thursday morning that has several law enforcement agencies investigating, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. According to the BCSO, deputies responded to Porter Road in Blodgett at about 5:15 a.m. on December...
kqennewsradio.com
FUGITIVE JAILED AFTER BEING STOPPED WHILE BICYCLING
A fugitive was jailed after being stopped while bicycling on Wednesday night. A Roseburg Police report said just before 6:00 p.m. the 56-year old was contacted regarding riding his bike in the oncoming lane of traffic in the 2400 block of Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard. During contact, officers discovered the suspect had a warrant out of Siskiyou County, California.
kezi.com
Search underway for missing OSU student
ALSEA, Ore. -- The search continues for Oregon State University student and Oregon Air National Guardsman Steven Mainwaring, 22, who reportedly went missing in the Alsea area on December 18. About 25 people including members of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office are volunteering to search for Mainwaring, and set off...
KVAL
Two teens threaten violence at West Salem High School, deputies say
SALEM, Ore. — Two teenagers in Marion County were involved in posting to social media a specific threat of violence toward West Salem High School, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. Deputies arrested a 16-year-old who lives east of Salem. They said the teen is home schooled....
kcfmradio.com
Breaking News: Mapleton Water System Fails
The Mapleton Water District is once again experiencing problems with its water system. Millie Rochon the Vice-Chair of the Mapleton Water District says while it is unclear what the exact problem is they believe that a leak has developed somewhere in the system between the pump and the holding tank.
kezi.com
Amtrak reducing fares for Oregon routes
SALEM, Ore. -- Amtrak Cascades riders will soon be able to take advantage of lower fares for travel to several stops in the Willamette Valley, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced Tuesday. According to ODOT, starting on January 4 riders can travel to Portland from Eugene for as low as...
KVAL
Family stranded at Eugene airport until New Years Day amid Southwest chaos
EUGENE, Ore. — According to flight tracking website FlightAware, Southwest Airlines canceled more than 4,800 flights between Wednesday and Thursday. As of 10:30 Wednesday morning, all Southwest flights leaving out of the Eugene airport had been canceled. The Rios family are a few of the many people who have...
kezi.com
Corvallis man hopes to get dog back after police confiscated her
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A Corvallis man says after several run ins with police, his dog was taken away earlier this month. Now, Lonny Smith is waiting to see if he'll be able to get Mary Jane back. Smith said he has had his service dog, Mary Jane, for 15 years....
mybasin.com
Klamath Falls Family Searching for Missing Son
A Klamath Falls Family has been searching for their 22 year old son since December 18th. Steven Mainwaring was last seen in the general area of Alsea, OR. He is believed to be driving a dark navy blue 1994 Ford Bronco with liscence plate number 196LRU. Steven is 6’2″, weighs 185 and has blonde hair and green eyes. Anyone who has any information is asked to call 541-766-6911.
Comments / 0