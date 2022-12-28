ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WGAU

How millions of missing workers are making do without a job

NEW YORK — Recession fears have mounted in recent weeks, as inflation continues to strain household budgets and the Federal Reserve appears set to raise interest rates and further slow the economy. As if blissfully unaware, however, the job market has thrived. Hiring last month exceeded expectations and defied...
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Costco is Getting Rid of Another Service

Photo byBy ZidaneHartono - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That, and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
The Independent

Landlords told to ‘get a grip’ as almost a quarter of private rented homes do not meet standards

Landlords have been told to ‘get a grip’ after new figures revealed almost a quarter of privately rented homes in England are failing to reach basic standards of decency.The warning comes from housing secretary Michael Gove, who said it was clear there were “very serious issues” with the quality of homes in England and announced he was considering new legislation to ensure that tenants’ complaints are listened to.The findings of the English Housing Survey came as an inspector’s report found “significant failings” in the way a housing association dealt with damp and mould not only at the home of Awaab...
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Will I have to pay taxes on my Social Security?

Every week, Allworth Financial’s Amy Wagner and Steve Sprovach answer your questions. If you, a friend, or someone in your family has a money issue or problem, feel free to send those questions toyourmoney@enquirer.com. B.V. in Milford: I saw that I’ll get more in my Social Security check next...
Blogging Big Blue

SSI Payments: Who will receive $941 before December 30?

Beneficiaries of Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments will receive their second monthly payment of $1,755 on December 30. When December 30th rolls around, SSI recipients’ bank accounts will be credited with $914. Who Is Eligible For $941 SSI Payments?. As a result of rising inflation, the Social Security Administration...
OHIO STATE
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.

