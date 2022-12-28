Read full article on original website
Klay Thompson (injury management) likely out Wednesday for Warriors
Golden State Warriors guard/forward Klay Thompson (injury management) is not expected to play on Wednesday against the Utah Jazz. Thompson is expected to sit out the second leg of the Warriors' back-to-back after he played 39 minutes on Tuesday against the Charlotte Hornets. The 32-year-old scored 29 points (10-22 field goals, 5-12 3-pointers) with 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and a block. Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, and Anthony Lamb will have more minutes available on Wednesday. Jordan Poole should also benefit from a larger role on offense.
Saints' Alvin Kamara (quad, personal) DNP on Wednesday
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (quad, personal) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 17's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Kamara was absent from practice to start the week on Wednesday with a quad injury and for personal reasons. A return to practice on Thursday should put him on track to play against the Eagles on Sunday. Tomorrow's practice report will provide more information.
Raptors List Fred VanVleet, Precious Achiuwa as Questionable vs. Suns
The Toronto Raptors have listed Fred VanVleet and Precious Achiuwa as questionable to play Friday night against the Phoenix Suns. Despite the questionable tag, there's a sense that Achiuwa will make his return Friday after almost two months sidelined with a severe ankle sprain. Raptors coach Nick Nurse had previously said Achiuwa would be back before the end of the month and his participation in practice on Wednesday suggested a return was imminent.
Raptors starting Christian Koloko on Thursday for inactive Fred VanVleet (back)
Toronto Raptors center Christian Koloko is starting in Thursday's lineup against the Memphis Grizzlies. Koloko will make his 18th career start after Fred VanVleet was held out with back spasms. In a matchup versus a Memphis team allowing 49.8 FanDuel points per game to centers this season, Koloko's FanDuel salary stands at $3,900.
Stefon Diggs (illness) sitting out Bills practice Thursday
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (illness) is not practicing on Thursday, per head coach Sean McDermott. The Bills play on Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, so Diggs has an extra day and a half to get right. Diggs has been kept out of the end zone in three straight games and he's averaging just 3.3 receptions and 41.0 yards in that stretch.
DeRozan leads Chicago against Detroit after 42-point game
Detroit Pistons (9-28, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (15-19, 10th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago plays the Detroit Pistons after DeMar DeRozan scored 42 points in the Chicago Bulls' 119-113 overtime victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bulls have gone 13-9 against Eastern Conference opponents....
Coby White (knee) questionable on Friday for Bulls
Chicago Bulls point guard Coby White (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. White is dealing with left knee soreness and is questionable to face Detroit on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 17.9 minutes against Detroit. White's Friday projection includes 8.1...
LeBron James (ankle) available on Wednesday for Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. James has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Miami on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 38.6 minutes against the Heat. James' Wednesday projection includes 28.1 points, 8.8 rebounds,...
Hornets' Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) questionable on Friday
Charlotte Hornets point guard Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Smith continues to deal with an ankle injury and is questionable to face the Nets on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 12.0 minutes against Brooklyn. Smith's Friday...
Ja Morant sets career high in assists as Memphis Grizzlies get back on track vs. Raptors
Suddenly, the Memphis Grizzlies looked like they were having fun again. Ja Morant was doing the "griddy" dance; Dillon Brooks was screaming at the top of his lungs after big plays; Steven Adams was owning the rebounds; and the Grizzlies were throwing alley oops. Desmond Bane also was back knocking down 3-pointers.
Jrue Holiday (illness) ruled out Wednesday for Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday (illness) is out Wednesday versus the Chicago Bulls. Holiday was previously listed as probable, so this comes as a bit of a surprise. His next chance to play will be on Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Khris Middleton (knee) is also out Wednesday, so look for Jevon Carter, Pat Connaughton, and Grayson Allen to take on additional minutes.
Dallas' Luka Doncic (ankle) probable on Saturday
Dallas Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic (ankle) is probable for Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Doncic is dealing with left ankle soreness and is probable to face the Spurs on Friday. Our models expect him to play 36.0 minutes against San Antonio. Doncic's Saturday projection includes 28.2 points,...
Nuggets list Aaron Gordon (shoulder) as questionable on Friday
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (shoulder) is questionable for Friday's contest against the Miami Heat. Gordon's status remains unknown after Denver's forward was missed to miss two games with a shoulder sprain. Expect Zeke Nnaji to see more minutes at the forward positions on Friday if Gordon is out. Gordon's...
Memphis hosts New Orleans after McCollum's 42-point showing
New Orleans Pelicans (23-12, first in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (21-13, third in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Grizzlies -5.5; over/under is 232.5. BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans plays the Memphis Grizzlies after CJ McCollum scored 42 points in the Pelicans' 127-116 win against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Knicks' Jalen Brunson (hip) questionable on Saturday
New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson (hip) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Houston Rockets. Brunson continues to deal with a hip injury and is questionable to face Houston on Saturday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 36.3 minutes against the Rockets. Brunson's Saturday...
Miami's Victor Oladipo (injury management) out on Friday
Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo (injury management) ruled out for Friday's game versus the Denver Nuggets. Oladipo will be held out for the first game of their back-to-back with injury management purposes. Expect Gabe Vincent to log more minutes on Friday night. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 498.8 minutes with...
Lakers' Lonnie Walker (tailbone) probable on Friday
Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Lonnie Walker (tailbone) is probable for Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Walker is dealing with a tailbone injury and is probable to face Atlanta on Friday. Our models expect him to play 28.6 minutes against the Hawks. Walker's Friday projection includes 14.3 points, 3.0...
Larry Nance Jr. (neck) out for Pelicans on Friday
New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. (neck) is ruled out for Friday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Nance Jr. will not be available after Pelicans' forward was ruled out with a neck ailment. Expect Naji Marshall to see more minutes on Friday night. Marshall's projection includes 11.4 points, 5.0...
Denver's Aaron Gordon (shoulder) starting on Friday, Zeke Nnaji to bench
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (shoulder) is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Miami Heat. Gordon will start at the four position after he was inactive for two games with a shoulder sprain. In 30.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Gordon to score 27.2 FanDuel points. Gordon's projection includes 13.9...
