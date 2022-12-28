Read full article on original website
Injury Report: Andrew Wiggins Status Update vs. Portland Trail Blazers
The Golden State Warriors will likely not have Andrew Wiggins vs. the Portland Trail Blazers
Klay Thompson (injury management) likely out Wednesday for Warriors
Golden State Warriors guard/forward Klay Thompson (injury management) is not expected to play on Wednesday against the Utah Jazz. Thompson is expected to sit out the second leg of the Warriors' back-to-back after he played 39 minutes on Tuesday against the Charlotte Hornets. The 32-year-old scored 29 points (10-22 field goals, 5-12 3-pointers) with 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and a block. Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, and Anthony Lamb will have more minutes available on Wednesday. Jordan Poole should also benefit from a larger role on offense.
Andew Wiggins' Status For Friday's Game Against Portland Trail Blazers Revealed
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr talked about Andrew Wiggins’ status and availability for the team’s next game on Friday night against the Portland Trail Blazers following their win on Wednesday night.
Saints' Alvin Kamara (quad, personal) DNP on Wednesday
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (quad, personal) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 17's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Kamara was absent from practice to start the week on Wednesday with a quad injury and for personal reasons. A return to practice on Thursday should put him on track to play against the Eagles on Sunday. Tomorrow's practice report will provide more information.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Toronto Raptors: Live updates
Playing on the road has been unkind to the Memphis Grizzlies. After losing three of their last four away from home, Memphis is headed north of the border to face the Toronto Raptors. The Raptors (15-19 ) are not playing their best basketball right now. They have a 10-7 home...
Ravens' Lamar Jackson (knee) DNP again on Wednesday
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 17's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jackson remained absent from practice to start the week on Wednesday, matching his participation from previous weeks. His absence on Wednesday doesn't bode well for a potential return in Week 17. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
Stefon Diggs (illness) sitting out Bills practice Thursday
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (illness) is not practicing on Thursday, per head coach Sean McDermott. The Bills play on Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, so Diggs has an extra day and a half to get right. Diggs has been kept out of the end zone in three straight games and he's averaging just 3.3 receptions and 41.0 yards in that stretch.
Three Potential Fits for Jae Crowder
With trade rumors surrounding Phoenix Suns' Jae Crowder heating up, what teams make the most sense in a potential trade.
Gary Payton II out for Portland Trail Blazers at Golden State Warriors: Game preview, time, TV channel, how to watch free live stream online
Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II will not make his season debut Friday night at Golden State. He is listed as being out along with Justise Winslow, Nassir Little, Keon Johnson and Greg Brown III.
Minnesota visits Milwaukee following Antetokounmpo's 45-point game
Minnesota Timberwolves (16-19, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (22-12, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee plays the Minnesota Timberwolves after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 45 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 119-113 overtime loss to the Chicago Bulls. The Bucks are 14-3 on their home court. Milwaukee...
LeBron James (ankle) available on Wednesday for Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. James has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Miami on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 38.6 minutes against the Heat. James' Wednesday projection includes 28.1 points, 8.8 rebounds,...
Kevin Huerter hits late 3-pointer, Kings beat Jazz 126-125
Kevin Huerter hit a 3-pointer with 9.2 seconds left and the Sacramento Kings held off Utah 126-125 on Friday night when Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen missed a jumper in the final seconds
Suns starting Josh Okogie on Friday, Jock Landale to bench
Phoenix Suns guard Josh Okogie is starting in Friday's lineup against the Toronto Raptors. Okogie will make his first start for the Suns after Jock Landale was sent to the bench. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 367.3 minutes this season, Okogie is averaging 1.01 FanDuel points per minute.
Mavericks Luka Doncic Posts First 60-Point Triple Double Since Rockets James Harden
Mavericks star Luka Doncic joins Houston Rockets legend James Harden as the only two players in league history to post a 60-point triple-double.
Caleb Martin (ankle, quad) ruled out for Heat on Friday
Miami Heat guard Caelb Martin will not play Friday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Martin entered the day with a questionable tag due to a left quadricepts strain. Now, the team has ruled him out of action for Friday night's affair. Expect more work for Max Strus and Duncan Robinson.
Cavaliers' Evan Mobley (ankle) questionable on Saturday
Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Mobley is dealing with right ankle soreness and is questionable to face the Bulls on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 32.3 minutes against Chicago. Mobley's Saturday projection includes 13.2...
Heat starting Haywood Highsmith for inactive Caleb Martin (ankle/quad) on Friday
Miami Heat forward Haywood Highsmith is starting in Friday's lineup against the Denver Nuggets. Highsmith will make his third start this season after Caleb Martin was held out with ankle and quad injuries. In a matchup against a Denver team ranked 24th in defensive rating, Highsmith's FanDuel salary stands at $4,800.
Lakers' Lonnie Walker (tailbone) probable on Friday
Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Lonnie Walker (tailbone) is probable for Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Walker is dealing with a tailbone injury and is probable to face Atlanta on Friday. Our models expect him to play 28.6 minutes against the Hawks. Walker's Friday projection includes 14.3 points, 3.0...
Chicago's Patrick Williams (collarbone) probable on Friday
Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams (collarbone) is listed as probable for Friday's contest versus the Detroit Pistons. Williams is on track to play on Friday after Chicago's forward was listed as probable with a left clavicle contusion. In 31.7 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Williams to score 24.4 FanDuel points.
Mavericks rule out Reggie Bullock (illness) on Thursday
Dallas Mavericks guard Reggie Bullock (illness) will not play in Thursday's game versus the Houston Rockets. Bullock will sit out against his intrastate rivals after he was held out with an illness. Expect Tim Hardaway Jr. to log more minutes on Thursday. Hardaway Jr.'s projection includes 16.6 points, 4.1 rebounds,...
