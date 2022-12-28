ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

numberfire.com

Klay Thompson (injury management) likely out Wednesday for Warriors

Golden State Warriors guard/forward Klay Thompson (injury management) is not expected to play on Wednesday against the Utah Jazz. Thompson is expected to sit out the second leg of the Warriors' back-to-back after he played 39 minutes on Tuesday against the Charlotte Hornets. The 32-year-old scored 29 points (10-22 field goals, 5-12 3-pointers) with 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and a block. Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, and Anthony Lamb will have more minutes available on Wednesday. Jordan Poole should also benefit from a larger role on offense.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Saints' Alvin Kamara (quad, personal) DNP on Wednesday

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (quad, personal) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 17's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Kamara was absent from practice to start the week on Wednesday with a quad injury and for personal reasons. A return to practice on Thursday should put him on track to play against the Eagles on Sunday. Tomorrow's practice report will provide more information.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Ravens' Lamar Jackson (knee) DNP again on Wednesday

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 17's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jackson remained absent from practice to start the week on Wednesday, matching his participation from previous weeks. His absence on Wednesday doesn't bode well for a potential return in Week 17. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Stefon Diggs (illness) sitting out Bills practice Thursday

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (illness) is not practicing on Thursday, per head coach Sean McDermott. The Bills play on Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, so Diggs has an extra day and a half to get right. Diggs has been kept out of the end zone in three straight games and he's averaging just 3.3 receptions and 41.0 yards in that stretch.
FOX Sports

Minnesota visits Milwaukee following Antetokounmpo's 45-point game

Minnesota Timberwolves (16-19, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (22-12, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee plays the Minnesota Timberwolves after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 45 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 119-113 overtime loss to the Chicago Bulls. The Bucks are 14-3 on their home court. Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

LeBron James (ankle) available on Wednesday for Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. James has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Miami on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 38.6 minutes against the Heat. James' Wednesday projection includes 28.1 points, 8.8 rebounds,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Suns starting Josh Okogie on Friday, Jock Landale to bench

Phoenix Suns guard Josh Okogie is starting in Friday's lineup against the Toronto Raptors. Okogie will make his first start for the Suns after Jock Landale was sent to the bench. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 367.3 minutes this season, Okogie is averaging 1.01 FanDuel points per minute.
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Caleb Martin (ankle, quad) ruled out for Heat on Friday

Miami Heat guard Caelb Martin will not play Friday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Martin entered the day with a questionable tag due to a left quadricepts strain. Now, the team has ruled him out of action for Friday night's affair. Expect more work for Max Strus and Duncan Robinson.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Cavaliers' Evan Mobley (ankle) questionable on Saturday

Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Mobley is dealing with right ankle soreness and is questionable to face the Bulls on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 32.3 minutes against Chicago. Mobley's Saturday projection includes 13.2...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Heat starting Haywood Highsmith for inactive Caleb Martin (ankle/quad) on Friday

Miami Heat forward Haywood Highsmith is starting in Friday's lineup against the Denver Nuggets. Highsmith will make his third start this season after Caleb Martin was held out with ankle and quad injuries. In a matchup against a Denver team ranked 24th in defensive rating, Highsmith's FanDuel salary stands at $4,800.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Lakers' Lonnie Walker (tailbone) probable on Friday

Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Lonnie Walker (tailbone) is probable for Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Walker is dealing with a tailbone injury and is probable to face Atlanta on Friday. Our models expect him to play 28.6 minutes against the Hawks. Walker's Friday projection includes 14.3 points, 3.0...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Chicago's Patrick Williams (collarbone) probable on Friday

Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams (collarbone) is listed as probable for Friday's contest versus the Detroit Pistons. Williams is on track to play on Friday after Chicago's forward was listed as probable with a left clavicle contusion. In 31.7 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Williams to score 24.4 FanDuel points.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Mavericks rule out Reggie Bullock (illness) on Thursday

Dallas Mavericks guard Reggie Bullock (illness) will not play in Thursday's game versus the Houston Rockets. Bullock will sit out against his intrastate rivals after he was held out with an illness. Expect Tim Hardaway Jr. to log more minutes on Thursday. Hardaway Jr.'s projection includes 16.6 points, 4.1 rebounds,...
DALLAS, TX

