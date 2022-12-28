ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prognosticating:

The Buckeyes don't have to be the only winner this weekend. Ohio State will be the underdog when they face Georgia in the Peach Bowl on Saturday, and with the matchup in Atlanta, the No. 4 Buckeyes will need to have their best game of the season to take down their opponent in its own backyard.
Eleven Warriors

Buckeyes Need To Put It All Together To Upset Georgia In One CFP Semifinal

A decided underdog playing in No. 1 seed Georgia's backyard, Ryan Day's No. 4 seed Ohio State Buckeyes have a chance to pull off an upset tomorrow night in Atlanta. Of course, failing to upend the Bulldogs would cap a disappointing season following a 45-23 loss to Michigan a little over a month ago. It would also put the legacy of C.J. Stroud in clear focus and fuel the building angst among a large sector of Buckeye fans either already sure or definitely worried that Day isn't the guy to lead the program.
Eleven Warriors

Ryan Day And Kirby Smart Discuss Expectations, Recruiting Battles, Mutual Respect At Final Peach Bowl Press Conference

The Buckeyes and Bulldogs are on the eve of an opportunity to earn a berth in the national championship game. Before Ohio State and Georgia kick off at Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 8 p.m. Saturday, the head coaches of both programs held one final Peach Bowl press conference at the Westin Peachtree Plaza in downtown Atlanta Friday. Ryan Day and Kirby Smart issued updates on their programs, addressed what they expect from the College Football Playoff semifinal matchup and discussed their final thoughts on the contest.
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Star Writes Letter To Buckeye Nation

Ohio State left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. came to Columbus in 2020 as one of the top recruits in the nation. Now in his third season with the Buckeyes, Johnson reflected on his time with the program in a heartfelt and eye-opening letter for The Players Tribune. In advance of OSU's College Football Playoff matchup with Georgia this weekend, Johnson penned a tribute to Buckeye nation, detailing his path to Ohio State and how thankful he is that he's there.
Eleven Warriors

Matt Jones Says He’s “Fully Good to Go” for Peach Bowl After Missing Michigan Game with Injury

Ohio State’s starting right guard is feeling healthy entering the Peach Bowl. After missing the Michigan game due to injury, Jones said Thursday during Peach Bowl media day that he is ”fully good to go” for Saturday’s game against Georgia. In a game where the Buckeyes will need him to be at his best against Bulldogs star defensive tackle Jalen Carter and one of the best all-around defenses in the country, Jones is confident he will be able to play to his full ability.
Eleven Warriors

Teradja Mitchell “Locked In” with Ohio State for College Football Playoff Despite Entering Transfer Portal

Even though he entered the transfer portal earlier this month, Teradja Mitchell’s Ohio State career isn’t over yet. The fifth-year senior linebacker has remained with the Buckeyes throughout their preparation for the Peach Bowl, and he’ll be in uniform at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with Ohio State on Saturday ready to take the field if called upon to play against Georgia.
thecomeback.com

Urban Meyer reveals most underrated college football player

Former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer has interesting insight into the 2022 Peach Bowl. Meyer, now with Fox Sports’ Big Noon Kickoff crew after a disastrous 11-month stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars, couldn’t resist referring to the Buckeyes as “we” while previewing their New Year’s Eve primetime matchup with the Georgia Bulldogs in interviews with On3 and other outlets.
Eleven Warriors

Paris Johnson Jr. Says Physicality Will Be “Biggest Factor” in Determining the Peach Bowl:

This is football. Every game is physical. But for Ohio State, none more so than Saturday’s College Football Playoff semifinal matchup at the Peach Bowl, where the Buckeyes will collide head-on with a team that embodies every syllable of that word. You’d be hard-pressed to find a finesse team that ranks No. 1 in the nation in rush defense, No. 2 in scoring defense and No. 8 in total defense.
The Spun

Ohio State Player Claims He's Been Contacted By Other Schools

With the Peach Bowl just two days away, Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka made a surprising comment to the media. Egbuka told reporters at Ohio State's media day that he has been contacted by other schools to transfer. However, he won't enter the transfer portal because he's "content" at Ohio State.
Eleven Warriors

Friday Night Fights:

Welcome back to Friday Night Fights. This is your chance to prove to yourself, or to others, that you are an expert in predicting Ohio State's football success. FNF keeps the receipts and shows everyone how good your takes were – if you are feeling particularly bold, get in the comments and defend your take.
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Star Not Happy With Georgia Trip So Far

The Ohio State Buckeyes are in Atlanta for this weekend's Peach Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs. Buckeyes star linebacker Steele Chambers was looking forward to visiting one popular Atlanta tourist destination: the Georgia Aquarium. Unfortunately, those plans were stopped short. "We couldn't get into the aquarium. That sucked," Chambers...
