Eleven Warriors
Prognosticating:
The Buckeyes don't have to be the only winner this weekend. Ohio State will be the underdog when they face Georgia in the Peach Bowl on Saturday, and with the matchup in Atlanta, the No. 4 Buckeyes will need to have their best game of the season to take down their opponent in its own backyard.
Eleven Warriors
Buckeyes Need To Put It All Together To Upset Georgia In One CFP Semifinal
A decided underdog playing in No. 1 seed Georgia's backyard, Ryan Day's No. 4 seed Ohio State Buckeyes have a chance to pull off an upset tomorrow night in Atlanta. Of course, failing to upend the Bulldogs would cap a disappointing season following a 45-23 loss to Michigan a little over a month ago. It would also put the legacy of C.J. Stroud in clear focus and fuel the building angst among a large sector of Buckeye fans either already sure or definitely worried that Day isn't the guy to lead the program.
Eleven Warriors
Well-Balanced Georgia Offense Presents “Huge Challenge” For the Buckeyes, But Jim Knowles Says It's “One Our Guys Have Worked For All Year”
Frankly, Ohio State has not faced a high volume of elite offenses in 2022. To put a number on it, only three of the Buckeyes’ first 12 opponents – Michigan, Penn State and Maryland – rank among the nation’s top 50 in terms of total yards per game. And none of them rank higher than 27th.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Seeks Third College Football Playoff Semifinal Win As Underdog Against Georgia
8 P.M. – SATURDAY, DEC. 31. Had that loss also knocked Ohio State out of the College Football Playoff, it would have stamped the Buckeyes’ 2022 season as a disappointment, no matter what. But the Buckeyes now have a chance to rewrite the story of their season when they play Georgia in the CFP semifinal at the Peach Bowl on Saturday.
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day And Kirby Smart Discuss Expectations, Recruiting Battles, Mutual Respect At Final Peach Bowl Press Conference
The Buckeyes and Bulldogs are on the eve of an opportunity to earn a berth in the national championship game. Before Ohio State and Georgia kick off at Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 8 p.m. Saturday, the head coaches of both programs held one final Peach Bowl press conference at the Westin Peachtree Plaza in downtown Atlanta Friday. Ryan Day and Kirby Smart issued updates on their programs, addressed what they expect from the College Football Playoff semifinal matchup and discussed their final thoughts on the contest.
Ohio State Fans Expected to Overwhelm Georgia for Peach Bowl
With the Peach Bowl taking place at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium — less than a two-hour drive from the University of Georgia’s Athens campus — the Bulldogs would seem to have a home-field advantage when they take on Ohio State in Saturday’s College Football Playoff semifinal.
landgrantholyland.com
Injuries shift Buckeyes women’s basketball to “point guard by committee”
Losing a basketball team’s starting guard to injury is hard to overcome. Losing both starting-caliber facilitators is a whole different level. That’s the environment at UConn, losing top-ranked Azzi Fudd on Dec. 7 for three-to-six weeks and college superstar Paige Bueckers for the season with an ACL tear.
Expert Predictions for Georgia–Ohio State, Michigan-TCU
College football is ending 2022 with a bang. Who will play for the title?
Eleven Warriors
Jaheim Singletary, Kendall Milton and Other Georgia Players Discuss Being Recruited by Ohio State, Playing Against the Buckeyes Now
With 31 players on Georgia’s roster who received scholarship offers from Ohio State out of high school, there will be plenty of players on the opposing sideline of Saturday’s Peach Bowl that Ryan Day and the Buckeyes once envisioned playing for them. Five particular Georgia players who gave...
Eleven Warriors
What Ohio State Coaches and Players Think of Georgia's Defense Heading into the Peach Bowl
Ohio State's offense vs. Georgia's defense screams must-see TV. Both units are among the very best in college football, with Ohio State boasting the second-ranked scoring offense nationally (44.5 points per game) and Georgia turning in the second-best scoring defense in the country with 12.77 points allowed per game. Throughout...
Look: Ohio State Star Writes Letter To Buckeye Nation
Ohio State left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. came to Columbus in 2020 as one of the top recruits in the nation. Now in his third season with the Buckeyes, Johnson reflected on his time with the program in a heartfelt and eye-opening letter for The Players Tribune. In advance of OSU's College Football Playoff matchup with Georgia this weekend, Johnson penned a tribute to Buckeye nation, detailing his path to Ohio State and how thankful he is that he's there.
Eleven Warriors
Matt Jones Says He’s “Fully Good to Go” for Peach Bowl After Missing Michigan Game with Injury
Ohio State’s starting right guard is feeling healthy entering the Peach Bowl. After missing the Michigan game due to injury, Jones said Thursday during Peach Bowl media day that he is ”fully good to go” for Saturday’s game against Georgia. In a game where the Buckeyes will need him to be at his best against Bulldogs star defensive tackle Jalen Carter and one of the best all-around defenses in the country, Jones is confident he will be able to play to his full ability.
Eleven Warriors
Teradja Mitchell “Locked In” with Ohio State for College Football Playoff Despite Entering Transfer Portal
Even though he entered the transfer portal earlier this month, Teradja Mitchell’s Ohio State career isn’t over yet. The fifth-year senior linebacker has remained with the Buckeyes throughout their preparation for the Peach Bowl, and he’ll be in uniform at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with Ohio State on Saturday ready to take the field if called upon to play against Georgia.
thecomeback.com
Urban Meyer reveals most underrated college football player
Former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer has interesting insight into the 2022 Peach Bowl. Meyer, now with Fox Sports’ Big Noon Kickoff crew after a disastrous 11-month stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars, couldn’t resist referring to the Buckeyes as “we” while previewing their New Year’s Eve primetime matchup with the Georgia Bulldogs in interviews with On3 and other outlets.
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day Prioritizing Development With High School Recruits, Five-star 2024 LB Sammy Brown Still Has Significant Interest in OSU
More than a week after finishing the Early Signing Period with 20 signees in the 2023 class, Ryan Day and the Buckeyes are deep into preparations for Saturday's College Football Playoff semifinal. While that game is sure to transcend anything else that happens in OSU-related news over the next 48...
Eleven Warriors
Paris Johnson Jr. Says Physicality Will Be “Biggest Factor” in Determining the Peach Bowl:
This is football. Every game is physical. But for Ohio State, none more so than Saturday’s College Football Playoff semifinal matchup at the Peach Bowl, where the Buckeyes will collide head-on with a team that embodies every syllable of that word. You’d be hard-pressed to find a finesse team that ranks No. 1 in the nation in rush defense, No. 2 in scoring defense and No. 8 in total defense.
Key Ohio State Player Appears To Be Under The Weather This Week
Ohio State is three days away from facing No. 1 Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl. As the Buckeyes continue preparing for the Bulldogs, they're keeping an eye on running back Miyan Williams, the team's leading rusher. A short time ago, Ohio State beat writer...
Ohio State Player Claims He's Been Contacted By Other Schools
With the Peach Bowl just two days away, Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka made a surprising comment to the media. Egbuka told reporters at Ohio State's media day that he has been contacted by other schools to transfer. However, he won't enter the transfer portal because he's "content" at Ohio State.
Eleven Warriors
Friday Night Fights:
Welcome back to Friday Night Fights. This is your chance to prove to yourself, or to others, that you are an expert in predicting Ohio State's football success. FNF keeps the receipts and shows everyone how good your takes were – if you are feeling particularly bold, get in the comments and defend your take.
Look: Ohio State Star Not Happy With Georgia Trip So Far
The Ohio State Buckeyes are in Atlanta for this weekend's Peach Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs. Buckeyes star linebacker Steele Chambers was looking forward to visiting one popular Atlanta tourist destination: the Georgia Aquarium. Unfortunately, those plans were stopped short. "We couldn't get into the aquarium. That sucked," Chambers...
