Ohio State’s starting right guard is feeling healthy entering the Peach Bowl. After missing the Michigan game due to injury, Jones said Thursday during Peach Bowl media day that he is ”fully good to go” for Saturday’s game against Georgia. In a game where the Buckeyes will need him to be at his best against Bulldogs star defensive tackle Jalen Carter and one of the best all-around defenses in the country, Jones is confident he will be able to play to his full ability.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO