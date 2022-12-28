ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Tom's Hardware

The Best CPU for Gaming in 2022

Here is the best CPU for gaming for the money, based on our benchmarks. These processors offer the best performance in their price ranges and most are suitable for overclocking.
Digital Trends

Why my favorite laptop to use in 2022 wasn’t even from this year

I reviewed 59 laptops in 2022, ranging from low-end Chromebooks to extremely high-end creative powerhouses. Some of them were the best laptops I’ve ever used, and I observed that laptops this year represented a legitimate increase in both quality and value. Simply put, laptops got a lot better in 2022, making it a great time to purchase.
Digital Trends

The ROG Zephyrus gaming laptop is over $500 off today

Here’s one of the best gaming laptop deals that you can avail right now — the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 for $1,100, following a $550 discount from Best Buy on its original price of $1,650. It’s still not cheap by any means, but if you want a gaming laptop that will be able to keep up with today’s video games, there are very few options at this price. You’ll have to hurry if you want to take advantage of this offer though, because with stocks expected to go quickly, it may disappear at any minute.
shefinds

Update: ‘I’m An Apple Expert & This Is The One App I Recommend All iPhone Users Delete Immediately’

This updated post was originally published on November 24, 2021. If you really want to know which iPhone apps are worth your time and which are actually stealing battery power and data from you, there’s no one better to ask then an Apple tech expert. While we probably all know (all too well) the fallbacks of using an app like Facebook or Snapchat and the battery-consuming risks of streaming apps, there are other apps that fly under the radar and are just as risky when it comes to privacy and security. We spoke with not just one, but two Apple experts, to get the low-down on apps they recommend that all iPhone users delete from their phones ASAP.
Digital Trends

This Samsung 75-inch TV is surprisingly cheap today

Some of the best TVs out there come from Samsung, so it’s surprisingly when one drops to a reasonable price. But, with the holidays around the corner, we’ve seen some excellent deals on Samsung TVs, like this 75-inch TU7000, one of the higher-end Samsung TVs. If you’ve been wanting a large Samsung TV, you can pick one up from Samsung and get it for $680, rather than the $800 it usually goes for, which is a nice $120 discount.
TheStreet

Nvidia Stock: When Long-Term Investors Might Consider Buying

Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Free Report stock made a monstrous move off the October lows, but lately the shares have been under pressure. At the stock’s high on Dec. 13, Nvidia shares were up 74% from the 52-week low made two months prior, on Oct. 13. The stock has...
Digital Trends

Hurry — Samsung’s 65-inch OLED TV is $1000 off today

While 4k TVs have become the norm, a lot of content still hasn’t caught up, which is why TVs with AI upscaling are becoming more popular, such as Samsung’s S95B TV. Of course, the upscaling tech and everything that goes along with a high-end TV can be expensive, which is why we love this deal from Samsung that brings the TV’s cost down to $1,800 from $2,800. That’s a whopping $1,000 discount on one of the best TVs on the market.
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a 24-hour flash sale – the 5 best deals

Best Buy is ending 2022 with a bang with a 24-hour flash sale covering all kinds of electronic devices, including smartphones, laptops, and TVs. The sheer number of the retailer’s offers may overwhelm you, so to help you narrow down your choices, we’ve gathered the five best deals that you can shop right now. You shouldn’t wait until the last minute to take advantage of any of these bargains though, because there’s a chance that stocks will run out. If you see a deal that you like, it’s highly recommended that you quickly finalize the purchase.
IGN

Daily Deals: WD Black SN850X 2TB PS5 SSD for $179.99, Razer Wireless Gaming Headset for $35, Bowflex Dumbbells for $330

We've reached the final week of 2022. Christmas might be over but there's no reason to pick up some last minute deals for yourself. There are a few deals out there this week that are surprisingly good. You can score the newest generation WD Black 2TB PS5 SSD for well under $200, a Raer Nari wireless gaming headset for a mere $35, the Bowflex SelectTech adjustable dumbbells for $330, or a Nintendo Switch 512GB memory card for just $50. These deals and more below.

Comments / 0

Community Policy