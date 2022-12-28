Zion Williamson's Status For Timberwolves-Pelicans Game

Zion Williamson has been upgraded to available for Wednesday’s game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and New Orleans Pelicans.

On Wednesday evening, the New Orleans Pelicans are hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves in Louisiana.

For the game, they will have their best player in the starting lineup, as Zion Williamson has been upgraded to available.

Underdog NBA: "Zion Williamson (conditioning) available to play Wednesday."

The 2021 NBA All-Star has missed the last three games and comes into the night with impressive averages of 25.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.2 steals per contest in 25 games.

Right now, the Pelicans are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 21-12 record.

They are one game behind Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets for the first seed.

Over the last ten games, the Pelicans are 6-4, and they are in the middle of a three-game winning streak.

At home, they are 14-4 in the 18 games they hosted in Louisiana.

Last season, Williamson did not play in a game, and the Pelicans were still able to make the NBA Playoffs and take the Phoenix Suns to six games in the first round.

If they can stay healthy, they can be a contender in the Western Conference.

As for the Timberwolves, they come into the night with a 16-18 record in 34 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

They are 4-6 in their last ten games and in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

Last season, the Timberwolves made the NBA Playoffs for the first time since the 2018 season (they lost to the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round in six games).