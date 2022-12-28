No one had a better week than the Pittsfield boys basketball team, and no one was a bigger part of that than the Generals' big man. Carter Mungin has scored 17 points per game for 4-2 Pittsfield, which went 3-0 in the last week of the calendar year with a pair of victories on back-to-back night in Albany followed by a convincing home matinee on Friday.

