SERVPRO Donates Golf Tournament Proceeds to SVHC
BENNINGTON, Vt. John M. Flood and Ariana Flood of SERVPRO of Bennington and Rutland Counties, met with Southwestern Vermont Health Care (SVHC) President and CEO Thomas A. Dee and Radiation Oncologist Matthew Vernon to present the proceeds of SERVPRO's second Charity Golf Tournament. "This is such a meaningful contribution to...
BEAT Green Drinks Goes Countywide
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — After nearly 15 years of hosting their monthly Pittsfield Green Drinks gathering, Berkshire Environmental Action Team (BEAT) is expanding their Green Drinks from Pittsfield to county-wide, making it 'Berkshire Green Drinks'. Before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Pittsfield Green Drinks took place exclusively at a...
Dalton: 2022 in Review
DALTON, Mass. —In 2022 the town of Dalton saw a mixture of progress with some long standing projects delayed. In 2022, the Town Hall renovation project was met with many obstacles causing delays and plan changes. A special town meeting in June 2021 approved a $500,000 renovation that would...
Pittsfield's Mungin, Hoosac Valley's Garabedian Earn Weekly Honors
No one had a better week than the Pittsfield boys basketball team, and no one was a bigger part of that than the Generals' big man. Carter Mungin has scored 17 points per game for 4-2 Pittsfield, which went 3-0 in the last week of the calendar year with a pair of victories on back-to-back night in Albany followed by a convincing home matinee on Friday.
State Fire Marshall: Space Heaters Need Space
BRIMFIELD—Brimfield Fire Chief Don Contois, State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey, and Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said a fatal fire last week in Brimfield started accidentally with a space heater, prompting a reminder to use these appliances safely. "Space heaters need space," said Chief Contois. "If you’re using...
Mount Greylock Boys, Girls Cruise to Season-Opening Wins
WOODFORD, Vt. – The Mount Greylock girls and boys cross country ski teams easily placed first in the season-opening meet at Prospect Mountain on Saturday morning. Second place, on the other hand, was a battle. The Lenox girls edged Wahconah by one point to place second in the traditional...
Hoosac Pulls Away in Second Half to Down Drury
CHESHIRE, Mass. – The first half of Friday’s Drury-Hoosac Valley girls basketball game had six lead changes. The second half had just one. The Hurricanes used a 15-0 run to erase an early six-point deficit in the second half en route to a 54-42 win in the season’s only meeting between the North County rivals.
