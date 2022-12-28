New Year pet safety
The countdown is on to the New Year. We are just 4 days away but many people have already started celebrating by popping off fireworks. Everyone including our four-legged friends are getting freaked out by it. Thomas Hanns with the Hawaiian Humane Society, joined Wake Up 2Day with some pet safety tips.
For more information, visit Hawaiian Humane's website.
