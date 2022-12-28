ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

New Year pet safety

By Ross Shimabuku
KHON2
KHON2
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nH1Gw_0jwnOxsQ00

High Surf Advisory: Kauai Southwest, Kohala, Kona, Maui Windward West, Niihau, Oahu North Shore, Waianae Coast

The countdown is on to the New Year. We are just 4 days away but many people have already started celebrating by popping off fireworks. Everyone including our four-legged friends are getting freaked out by it. Thomas Hanns with the Hawaiian Humane Society, joined Wake Up 2Day with some pet safety tips.

For more information, visit Hawaiian Humane’s website.

Comments / 0

Related
bigislandnow.com

Missing men found in good health

Hawai‘i police report that two men, reported missing in separate instances, were both located in good health. John Beitler, who was reported missing on Thursday, was located that same day on Oahu. In an unrelated case, 88-year-old Kenneth Kubo, who was reported missing earlier this morning, was located in...
HILO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

IN MEMORIAM: Hawaii News Now looks back at those we lost in 2022

HNN News Brief (Dec. 30, 2022) -- Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan says he expects to sign about eight more permits for concealed carry in the next few days. -- DOT confirmed PFAS chemicals were found beneath a training pit at Maui's main airport. Sunrise News Roundup (Dec. 30, 2022)
HAWAII STATE
nomadlawyer.org

Top 8 Prettiest Beaches in Hawaii

Hawaii is a state that offers a unique and beautiful blend of natural beauty and history. Its islands have volcanic peaks, powder-white beaches, and cobalt waters. Whether you’re visiting for the first time or returning to a favorite island, there are many things to do in Hawaii. Tourist Attractions...
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

Fireworks permits and fireworks on sale now for New Year’s Eve

It doesn’t matter where you are at midnight New Year’s Eve on the Big Island, there’s bound to be a fireworks show somewhere nearby. The booms, bangs, crackles and whistles of those festive displays send a colorful and raucous report into the night sky, saying farewell to the year that was and ringing in the year ahead. Even if by some dumb luck you don’t catch a lightshow itself, you can’t miss the wafting cloud of smoke accompanied by a distinct and lingering smell of sulfur that will emanate from the backyards of many island homes and neighborhoods.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Light winds anticipated for holiday weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Light east to southeast winds will allow for daytime sea breezes and nighttime land breezes setting in from time to time into the middle of next week due to the passage of two cold fronts well north of the Hawaii. A ridge aloft will keep the atmosphere dry and stable.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KHON2

High Surf Advisory extended into New Year’s Eve

HONOLULU (KHON2) – A ridge will remain just north of the main Hawaiian Islands through the holiday weekend, with a very stable airmass over the islands. Light to moderate east to southeast winds are expected, with limited showers. The High Surf Advisory has been extended through tomorrow afternoon for north and west facing shores as […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

First Alert Forecast: Light winds expected to linger into the New Year

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A surface high pressure ridge positioned just north of the Hawaiian Islands will be weakened by two passing cold fronts over the next seven days. Expect mostly light to moderate winds with shifting background wind directions from east to southeast into early next week as the pressure pattern changes north of the state. A ridge aloft will limit shower potential as dry and stable trends continue into early next week.
HAWAII STATE
erienewsnow.com

Flight Cancellations dash dream vacations to Hawaii

HAWAII (KITV) -- A vacation in Hawaii is a fantasy for many who have not been to the Islands. But flight cancellations meant some visitors were not been able to make their wish come true. For Shaunte Brown's family, their Southwest flight from San Diego to Oahu got cancelled on...
HAWAII STATE
honolulumagazine.com

The Year in Beer: Who Opened, Who Closed and Best Hawai‘i Beers of 2022

In a year when Hawai’i started returning to normalcy, more locals and visitors headed out to eat and drink. New breweries opened, while others closed their doors for good. Beer festivals came back. The positivity of 2022 bodes well for an even better 2023, when I hope we can celebrate together even more.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

KHON2

30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy