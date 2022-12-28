New Year pet safety

It doesn’t matter where you are at midnight New Year’s Eve on the Big Island, there’s bound to be a fireworks show somewhere nearby. The booms, bangs, crackles and whistles of those festive displays send a colorful and raucous report into the night sky, saying farewell to the year that was and ringing in the year ahead. Even if by some dumb luck you don’t catch a lightshow itself, you can’t miss the wafting cloud of smoke accompanied by a distinct and lingering smell of sulfur that will emanate from the backyards of many island homes and neighborhoods.

