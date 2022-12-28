Puget Sound region transit offering free rides for New Year’s Eve

King County Executive Dow Constantine announced Wednesday that Metro will join other local transit agencies in offering free rides on New Year’s Eve.

“Transit systems across our region are offering you the opportunity to not worry about traffic, parking, or getting behind the wheel as you celebrate the start of 2023,” Constantine said. “Whether you’re looking to enjoy the fireworks, meet friends to ring in the New Year, or have a quiet dinner at your favorite restaurant, you can leave the driving to us.”

King County Metro

Metro buses will operate on their regular Saturday schedule and be fare-free from 3 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31 through 3 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1.

DART, Via to Transit, Ride Pingo to Transit, Community Can, and Access service are also fare-free.

Sound Transit

Link light rail and Sound Transit Express buses will be fare-free from 4 a.m. Saturday Dec. 31 to 2 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1.

Extended Link light rail service on New Year’s Eve, with 15-minute, late-night service.

Last southbound trip will leave Northgate Station at 1:58 a.m.; last northbound trip will leave Angle Lake Station at 1:41 a.m.

Community Transit

Community Transit buses, Zip Alderwood Shuttle, and Snohomish County DART paratransit services will operate on Saturday schedule and will be fare-free from 4 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31 through the end of the day.

Everett Transit

All services will operate fare-free Dec. 31 on Saturday schedule from 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Seattle Streetcar

Both lines will operate on Saturday service hours. South Lake Union streetcar will operate on New Year’s Eve until 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1 to accommodate downtown fireworks viewing.

King County Water Taxi

Water taxi will operate fare-free on Dec. 31, out of service Jan. 1-2.

Seattle Monorail

Monorail will collect regular fares and will operate from Westlake to Seattle Center until 11 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. After events at Seattle Center, service to Westlake will run from 12:30 a.m. to 1 a.m.

On Sunday, Jan. 1 and Monday, Jan. 2, King County Metro buses, Sound Transit Express buses, Link light rail, and Tacoma Link will operate on Sunday schedules. Regular, valid fare will be required on all services beginning at 3 a.m. Jan. 1.

