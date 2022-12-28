College Fix (Jennifer Kabbany) reports that the statement was approved by the Faculty Senate by a 98-52 vote:. Free Expression Statement adopted by the MIT faculty 12/21/22. The influential 1949 Lewis Report observed that MIT's mission was "to encourage initiative, to promote the spirit of free and objective inquiry, to recognize and provide opportunities for unusual interests and aptitudes," and to develop "individuals who will contribute creatively to our society." With a tradition of celebrating provocative thinking, controversial views, and nonconformity, MIT unequivocally endorses the principles of freedom of expression and academic freedom.

