Ethnic Studies school administrator argued some Jewish Americans have 'control of systemic power'
Ethnic Studies school administrator said White, Jewish people beneﬁt from systems of oppression and control systemic power, disenfranchising all people of color.
Opinion: Teaching American Exceptionalism Is the Same as Teaching White Supremacy
Politicians have been making some odd arguments about what should be taught in schools. Some say that it’s important to teach American exceptionalism. But perhaps we should stop and consider whether it might be harmful to present students with a biased perspective on American history.
Teachers Can Introduce Kindergarten and First-Grade Students to STEM with New Books in the Bestselling Picture-Perfect Series from NSTA
ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- The latest books in the Picture-Perfect Science series help young students learn to read while they read to learn about science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). Teachers will find engaging ways to embed reading-comprehension strategies into STEM lessons with NSTA Press ’s new Picture-Perfect STEM Lessons, Kindergarten, Expanded Edition: Using Children’s Books for Three-Dimensional Learning and Picture-Perfect STEM Lessons, Grade 1, Expanded Edition: Using Children’s Books for Three-Dimensional Learning. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005036/en/ Picture-Perfect STEM Lessons, Kindergarten, Expanded Edition: Using Children’s Books for Three-Dimensional Learning available now for purchase at https://my.nsta.org/resource/126060. (Photo: Business Wire)
I was a college academic advisor. I want to debunk the myth of the 'dream school' for students.
The author argues that getting into a top school isn't necessarily the best goal for a student — they should make the most of wherever they attend.
Look! 😍 26 Oregon Laws That are Laugh-Out-Loud Funny and Weird
Nicknamed the 'Beaver State' by early animal trappers, Oregon became America's 33rd state in 1859!. According to our pals over at National Geographic, the origin of the state's name is still debated among history buffs. Some swear it's derived from the French word "ouragan," which means hurricane. Other folks think Oregon's name comes from "ooligan," the Native American word for fish.
13 data stories that explained U.S. schools in 2022
A map, a graph, a timeline: When we think about data in news stories, our minds naturally jump to these kinds of visual elements. But the core of data journalism is less about specific charts, and more about scale—it gives us a way to understand big stories and lots of numbers, by analyzing and aggregating them until we can see the shape of the trends within.2022 was my first full calendar...
COVID's impact on education: Keep your kids learning during the holiday break
The impact of COVID-19 on children’s education was drastic and it is important to keep their minds moving during the holiday break.
WJLA
Fairfax County parents call for accountability after national merit award scandal
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A group of Fairfax County parents is demanding action after they say administrators at one of the top high schools in northern Virginia delayed informing students that they had qualified for a national award. Parents tell 7News that officials at Thomas Jefferson High School...
The woke university implosion — and what comes next
In a famous exchange in the “The Sun Also Rises,” Ernest Hemingway wrote: “How did you go bankrupt?” Bill asked. “Two ways,” Mike said. “Gradually, then suddenly.” “Gradually” and “suddenly” applies to higher education’s implosion. During the 1990s “culture wars,” universities were warned that their chronic tuition hikes above the rate of inflation were unsustainable. Their growing manipulation of blanket federal student-loan guarantees and part-time faculty and graduate teaching assistants always was suicidal. Left-wing indoctrination, administrative bloat, obsessions with racial preferences, arcane, jargon-filled research and campus-wide intolerance of diverse thought short-changed students, further alienated the public — and often enraged alumni. Over the last 30...
MIT Faculty Senate Statement on Free Speech
College Fix (Jennifer Kabbany) reports that the statement was approved by the Faculty Senate by a 98-52 vote:. Free Expression Statement adopted by the MIT faculty 12/21/22. The influential 1949 Lewis Report observed that MIT's mission was "to encourage initiative, to promote the spirit of free and objective inquiry, to recognize and provide opportunities for unusual interests and aptitudes," and to develop "individuals who will contribute creatively to our society." With a tradition of celebrating provocative thinking, controversial views, and nonconformity, MIT unequivocally endorses the principles of freedom of expression and academic freedom.
BBC
Using my family's dark history to teach about vaccines
How do you ask a community to trust medicine when history has given them many reasons not to?. It's a dilemma US nurse Victoria Baptiste has to deal with every day as she travels around Baltimore County, Maryland, in a mobile clinic, administering Covid vaccines. Over the past couple of...
Native Americans have the highest suicide rates among all racial groups in the United States
Suicide rates among Native Americans/Alaska Natives are the highest of any racial/ethnic group in the United States. Suicide rates in this demographic have been rising since 2003. The high frequency of suicide among the Native American/Alaskan Native community, as well as the disparities in suicide circumstances among Native American and Alaskan Native decedents, highlight some of the inequities that this demographic experiences.
