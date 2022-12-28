Read full article on original website
Smoothie King Center lights up the skyline in New Orleans, but is its future as bright?
New Year's Eve celebrations throughout New Orleans
Meshell Hale: "Black widow" accused of poisoning ex-husband and live-in boyfriend convicted of second-degree murder
911 Operator Accused of Intentionally Disconnecting Calls Faces Arrest and is on the Run
Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce, the perfect anytime sweet treat
wbrz.com
Friday morning storm causing outages in some parishes
LAPLACE - Thousands of people lost electricity as storms moved through southeast Louisiana Friday morning. Entergy reported more than 3,700 households without power in St. John the Baptist Parish and roughly 1,000 in Tangipahoa Parish. DEMCO also reported a couple hundred outages in Livingston and St. Helena parishes. Keep up...
houmatimes.com
Streets closing due to flooding in City of Thibodaux
Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue asks all motorist to drive with caution in these weather conditions. We are experiencing some street flooding inside the City of Thibodaux and anticipate more throughout the remainder of the afternoon. Please remember not to drive on flooded streets. Below is a list of...
WDSU
Crawfish harvests impacted by winter freeze in South Louisiana
The weather has not only impacted travel, but it is also impacting Louisiana's bread and butter: the seafood industry. Crawfish experts say harvests are low due to the freezing temperatures we experienced last week. LSU crawfish specialist with the AG Center, Mark Shirley, told WDSU the freezing temperatures sent crawfish...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Fire Breaks Out Overnight at Disneyland, Reportedly Damages New Orleans Square Train Station
A fire broke out in New Orleans Square during the period when Disneyland was closed, between the night of December 28 and the early morning hours of December 29. The fire reportedly damaged the New Orleans Railroad Station. Specifically, the building on the far right nearest the water tower in the picture above.
Overnight shooting on I-10 leaves man wounded
A man is recovering after being shot on I-10 Thursday morning. It happened on I-10 east at Louisa Street around 3:00 a.m.
NOLA.com
Remaking Our Streets: Gause Boulevard was Slidell's main 1980s drag. But what's its future?
As a high schooler in the mid-1980s, there was no question where Rami Parker would be on a Friday or Saturday night — sitting behind the wheel of her family's Pontiac Grand-Am with a carload of friends, cruising Gause Boulevard. They would make the circuit on Slidell's main drag...
NOLA.com
Remembering the rowdy, renegade Orleans Avenue bonfire: Did you run the ring of fire?
The annual Orleans Avenue bonfire ain’t dere no more, as we say. It may have started as a low-key celebration among neighbors sometime in the mid-1900s. But eventually things got out of hand, and by 2010, authorities snuffed out the fire for good. Even the most ardent Orleans Avenue bonfire fans would probably agree that there were abundant good reasons to curtail the custom.
wbrz.com
Heavy smoke appears over New Orleans as crews battle massive car fire Monday afternoon
NEW ORLEANS - Heavy black smoke filled the New Orleans skyline Monday afternoon as crews worked to extinguish a huge car fire. According to WWL-TV, the New Orleans Fire Department responded to the blaze in New Orleans East around 3 p.m. Multiple fire trucks were seen responding as large smoke clouds filled the air, visible to those miles away across the city.
WDSU
NOPD searching for missing man, last seen in the Milenburg neighborhood
New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating a missing man. According to police, William Davenport, 28, was last heard from in the early hours of Dec. 30. Since then, his family has not seen or heard from him. Davenport is described to be 5 feet and 2 inches tall and weighs about 88 pounds.
NOLA.com
These nine New Orleans TV news figures won't be returning in 2023
With a new year often come new opportunities. In 2023, a number of local television news fixtures will be missed in homes across the New Orleans area as they settle into new roles, new cities or new lives in retirement. Here's who left in 2022:. WDSU. Sherman Desselle. Desselle is...
NOLA.com
From mansions to chateaus, see 10 of New Orleans area's most captivating homes in 2022
A look at inhabitable spaces for 2022 has uncovered some interesting tales about places to live….unique, unusual and sometimes quite spectacular. Some are for sale, some are not. You could be fortunate enough to call one of these home, or, if you are in the market, it could be...
wbrz.com
Coast Guard suspends search for passengers after helicopter leaving oil platform crashed in Gulf near La. coast
PLAQUEMINES PARISH - Search and rescue crews have suspended a search effort for four people who were aboard a helicopter when it crashed near the Louisiana coast early Thursday afternoon. The U.S. Coast Guard got a call reporting the crash around 8:40 a.m. Thursday. While reportedly leaving an oil rig,...
WWL-TV
Sheba Turk signs off from WWL-TV having left big mark on New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — Sheba Turk started near the bottom rung of the WWL newsroom. A part-time writer just out of college, looking to make a mark or pick up skills. There have been hundreds of part timers since I started working at WWL-TV 40 years ago. Heck, I was one of them.
Southwest mess leaves Louisianians in distress
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - What was a fun holiday trip for Jason Mabile and his girlfriend turned into a nightmare when trying to return home. “We sat at the gate; I guess we were delayed for two hours,” said Mabile. “They finally came on and said that the crew arrived, but one flight attendant was out of hours for the day and because of that, we couldn’t fly.”
fox8live.com
A dozen people shot across NOLA in 24 hours
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In the year’s final days, violence unfolds in almost every part of the city. In the past 24 hours, the NOPD investigated multiple shooting scenes that involved nearly a dozen victims. Three of those victims died. One murder unfolded at Bourbon and Toulouse as crowds...
Port brings in Harbor Police to stop car break-ins
The Port of New Orleans is upping security at the cruise terminal following an incident where a number cars belonging to passengers aboard the Norwegian Breakaway cruise liner were broken into.
WDSU
Heavy police presence in New Orleans East
NEW ORLEANS — Heavy police presence has been reported in New Orleans East at the intersection of Bullard Avenue and Wales Street. It is advised to avoid the area. No other information is available at this time.
Louisiana Experts Say Wait on Removing Frost Damaged Plants
As Louisiana recovers from the record cold lawn and garden experts are asking you to wait on removing your damaged plants for a very good reason.
fox8live.com
Three dead; four injured after a rash of violence unfolds across New Orleans just before the new year
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans has seen the highest homicide rate in 26 years. Three people are dead and four are injured after six separate shootings in New Orleans. So far this year, at least 277 killings have been reported across New Orleans, the most since 1996. Around 11:30...
WDSU
Travelers come back to Downtown NOLA from Norwegian cruise to find their vehicles broken into
NEW ORLEANS — Brandi Martinez said she will never park at a lot in downtown New Orleans and board a cruise again. Last weekend, she and her family came back from a five-day cruise in Mexico through Norwegian, bringing in the holiday season together, to find their vehicle windows busted and many of their possessions stolen.
