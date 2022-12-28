ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Socorro, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs4local.com

Woman arrested in connection to officer-involved shooting in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A woman was arrested in connection to an officer-involved shooting in east El Paso on Monday. Officers arrested 27-year-old Jenny Lee Rojo. The incident happened at the 12000 block of Kira Christel around 6:40 p.m. According to the initial investigation, officers were called to...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

1 dead in rollover crash in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department Special Traffic Investigations Unit responded to a rollover crash on Alabama and Mountain Ridge around 12:30 early Friday morning. Police confirm one person died. Southbound lanes of Alabama were blocked off from Mountain Ridge. This is a developing story,...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Police identify man who died after rollover in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police officials identified the man who died after a rollover in northeast El Paso on Friday. The crash happened at 6700 Alabama. Officials identified the man as 48- year old Oscar Muniz. According to what has been discovered so far, Muniz was...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso County Sheriff's Office most wanted fugitives for Dec. 31

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
cbs4local.com

1 man dead in shooting in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso police are looking for the alleged shooter who shot a man outside an eastside bar. The shooting happened in front of the 11/11 Bar at 1441 N. Zaragoza around 2 a.m. Wednesday. A man who had been shot was found outside the...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Migrant advocate group claims El Paso police officers 'trashed' painting

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An immigrant advocate organization is having a press conference Thursday after claiming that the El Paso Police Department officers "trashed" a painting. The advocate group called The Migrant Defense Coalition held a press conference at the Sacred Heart Church. The group claims that officers...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

CBS4's top 10 most viewed stories of 2022

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — It was certainly a year in which we rebounded from the pandemic, but 2022 has finally come to a close. As we look forward to 2023, we're looking back on the Top 10 stories from 2022. These are the stories that had the most...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso Animal Services capacity slightly drops thanks to adoptions

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Animal Services main shelter in northeast El Paso continues to be over capacity. In September, they reached over 1,000 animals, when normally they can house 300-400 comfortably. Capacity has been a problem at El Paso Animal Services for several months, it’s...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

City removes sections of shoe store in downtown El Paso after fire

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Parts of the structure where a fire destroyed a shoe store weeks ago were removed due to safety concerns. Work to remove parts of J & J Shoes Warehouse at 324 El Paso Street, deemed unsafe, were completed on Dec.12. City officials said they...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Agreement reached for man dressed as Spider-Man who climbed Chelsea Tower

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The man who appeared in a video climbing the Chelsea Tower in central El Paso without permission will not face legal action. In November, Yancy Quiñonez, climbed the tower disguised as Spider-Man. HOME, the owner of Chelsea Tower that houses hundreds of seniors...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

GALLERY: PITT team visits El Paso Children's Hospital

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The PITT team visited patients at the El Paso Children's Hospital Thursday morning. The team spent time with children, took photos and signed autographs. Be sure to watch CBS4's Pre Game Show Friday at 11 a.m. on air and online before kickoff. Sign up...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Shipping containers added to US-Mexico border in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Shipping containers were placed next to the Rio Grande in El Paso in hopes of diverting people crossing. In El Paso, the state of Texas lined up new shipping containers. The improvised border barrier was seen Tuesday. The container blockades are meant to stop...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Mother honors sons memory by starting annual toy drive, giving back to others in his honor

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — An El Paso mom who’s doing everything she can to honor her son after he suddenly passed away is part of this week's Breaking the Bias. “It was an unexpected accidental death. I've never really spoke about what happened to him, I never have besides with my family. I never shared that openly with other people, but I do want to bring awareness to it,” Valerie Herrera said.
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy