Patrick Mahomes’ warning to Chiefs ahead of Broncos game in Week 17
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs enter their Week 17 clash against Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos having already punched their tickets to the postseason. However, the star quarterback knows better than to rest on his laurels despite the Broncos’ franchise turbulence this season. Speaking with reporters...
Peyton Manning Reveals Whether He Would Consider Coaching Denver Broncos
Peyton Manning is pretty sure about his future, and it doesn't involve a whistle or clipboard. When asked about the possibility of taking over the Denver Broncos vacant coaching job, Manning didn't mince words. "I don't think so," he said, twice, according to TMZ. The Broncos fired ...
Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation
Things aren’t exactly going great for the Denver Broncos right now after the team fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett this week and team morale appears to be low with quarterback Russell Wilson lamenting that he didn’t play better to save his head coach’s job. But that doesn’t mean the Kansas City Chiefs – their opponent Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs receiver Mecole Hardman suffers setback, won’t play vs. Denver Broncos on Sunday
Early-week optimism about Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman possibly being activated from the reserve/injury list in time for Sunday’s noon home game against Denver gave way to stark reality Friday. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Hardman suffered a setback on Wednesday and will not play against the Broncos at...
Wichita Eagle
Mecole Hardman Watch continues. Here’s the latest on the Chiefs wide receiver
Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman has continued to practice as he attempts to return from the reserve/injured list. Hardman (abdomen) was not spotted on the field Thursday during the portion of practice that’s open to the media, but barring a setback he’s considered on track to return for Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys BREAKING: Titans Starting 3rd-String QB Josh Dobbs
On a short week, the Dallas Cowboys travel to face the Tenneesee Titans on Thursday night from Nissan Stadium. The Cowboys are hoping to reach 12 wins and add to the Titans’ five-game losing streak. And the Titans are apparently making a call that helps Dallas’ cause. Tennessee...
Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Broncos, Week 17
The Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos released their second injury reports of the week on Thursday. There was a new addition to the injury report for Kansas City, while Denver upgraded the status of several practice participants. Check out the injury report for each team down below:. Chiefs. Player...
Broncos Wide Receiver Comes To Defense Of QB Russell Wilson
It’s been a very turbulent first season with the Denver Broncos for star quarterback Russell Wilson. He has seemingly caught flack every week due to strange off-the-field behaviors and dismal performances on the field. He’s gone 3-10 in 13 starts with 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions, including being a part of the Broncos getting blown out by the Los Angeles Rams, 51-14, this past Sunday.
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire ‘not ready yet.’ So when might he return?
Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire continues to rehabilitate his ankle on injured reserve. Could the third-year rusher potentially return in time for Sunday’s home game against the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium?. “He’s not ready yet,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Wednesday. “He’s close, but high-ankle...
Sean Payton linked to Broncos head coach search by multiple reports
This isn’t going to slow down any time soon. Sean Payton has been linked to the ongoing Denver Broncos head coach search by multiple reports, but that interest may be one-sided. At the end of the day, Payton has to actually want the job. The ex-New Orleans Saints head coach will have his pick of opportunities once the NFL’s hiring cycle kicks off in earnest.
Wichita Eagle
Bills vs. Bengals Blowout?! ESPN’s Predictions for Monday Night Football
The Buffalo Bills are on the verge of wrapping up a successful regular season in which they've already completed two goals: clinching a playoff spot, and winning the AFC East. Although all is not finished, the Bills are still in the race for the No. 1 seed in the AFC, and a win on Monday against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium will put them in the driver's seat for the AFC's top seed.
Wichita Eagle
5 Things Broncos Should Do in 2023
With the Denver Broncos parting ways with Nathaniel Hackett, the question to be asked is what happens next to get the team ready for 2023. I will have more to say when I roll out the first part of my offseason approach to preparing for free agency and the draft, but there are a few things that I believe the Broncos should keep in mind for the 2023 season. Most of this comes from lessons that can be learned from the past couple of years and what should be in place in case Russell Wilson doesn’t improve in 2023.
Wichita Eagle
Report: Bengals-Bills Most Expensive Ticket Since 2012
CINCINNATI — The crowd at Paycor Stadium on Monday is making history. According to Field Yates, the Week 17 clash against Buffalo is the most expensive Bengals ticket since the start of the 2012 season. Get-in prices are hovering around $281 on the site as fans flock to the...
Wichita Eagle
Broncos Sign Away RB Tyler Badie from Ravens
The Denver Broncos welcomed a new member to their 53-man roster Thursday, signing rookie running back Tyler Badie off the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad, the team announced. What happens next on the Broncos? Don’t miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Wichita Eagle
Seattle Stretch: Final 2 ‘Must Wins,’ Seahawks Say
As the Seattle Seahawks enter their Week 17 matchup against the New York Jets, they do so with major playoff implications on the line for both teams. No, you didn't read that incorrectly, both the Seahawks and Jets are still in playoff contention. However, the Seahawks have not been playing...
Wichita Eagle
Texans Injury Update: OL Kenyon Green, Tytus Howard ‘Getting Better’
HOUSTON -- Houston Texans rookie offensive guard Kenyon Green is set to play Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars as he returns from a sprained ankle that sidelined him for two games. Green got hurt against the Dallas Cowboys and missed games against the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans, but...
Wichita Eagle
4 Lions Free Agents Who Should Return
As the Lions attempt to move forward in their rebuild this upcoming offseason, general manager Brad Holmes and Detroit's front office will have some interesting decisions to make. Along with continuing to build through both free agency and the NFL Draft, Holmes should look to bring back some of his...
Wichita Eagle
Lions Encouraging Jared Goff to Throw It Deep More
On the surface, it appears the Detroit Lions are among the top teams in the NFL in passing the football. Jared Goff has a group of wide receivers that is capable of getting open and securing deep balls, even on contested passes. With the addition of rookie wideout Jameson Williams,...
Wichita Eagle
Seahawks vs. Jets Preview: Do-or-Die Playoff Implications
The Seattle Seahawks host the New York Jets on New Year's Day in a matchup between two teams that are desperate for a win to keep playoff hopes alive. Seattle has lost five of its last six games, including a 24-10 road loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday. The Seahawks currently sit outside of the NFC Playoffs looking in but do still have a chance for a berth.
Wichita Eagle
Chris Godwin Passes Bucs’ Legend in Record Books
Chris Godwin has become a Buccaneers' fan favorite in his career and has played at a high level since being drafted by the Bucs in 2017. Since his arrival in Tampa Bay he has been regularly featured in the offense and one of the most targeted wide receivers; especially since the arrival of Tom Brady.
