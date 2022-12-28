ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

WJLA

Vehicle shootings in Fairfax County are connected: Police

Police in Fairfax County are investigating after several reports of vehicles being struck by gunfire — including an incident that left a person wounded and two others hurt from shrapnel. On Friday, Fairfax County Police Capt. Ryan Lazisky, commander of the department's criminal investigation division, noted three separate incidents...
WJLA

Photos released of suspect involved in SE DC shooting, police say

WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is searching for a suspect after a shooting in southeast D.C. on Tuesday, according to the agency. The shooting took place in the 2400 block of Elvans Road around 5 p.m., police said. Officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

12-hour hostage, barricade standoff in Herndon ends with 66-year-old man in custody

HERNDON, Va. (7News) — A man is in custody after a nearly 12-hour standoff that started late Tuesday night in Herndon, according to police. At 9:16 p.m., Herndon police received a call from someone inside a home in the 700 block of Hemlock Court stating that someone else inside had fired a gun. Police said the incident quickly escalated into a hostage and barricade situation.
HERNDON, VA
WJLA

PHOTOS: SUV crashes into Lanham home

A vehicle crashed into a home in Lanham, Maryland on Friday. Emergency responders were dispatched to the 7600 block of Finns late at 1:45 p.m., where an SUV had apparently crashed into a corner of a house, Prince George’s County and EMS said. No injuries were reported. Further details...
LANHAM, MD
WJLA

Man struck, killed near Six Flags in Prince George's Co., police say

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A man was struck and killed by vehicle Wednesday night near Six Flags in Bowie, Maryland State Police said. The incident took place on Central Avenue at Enterprise Road. The driver of the car, a woman, and a child who was a passenger...
BOWIE, MD
WJLA

Watermain break, sinkhole shuts down road in Rockville

ROCKVILLE, Md. (7News) — A watermain break and sinkhole have shut down a busy street near Montgomery County District Courthouse in Rockville. Water spewed from a buckled roadway at Maryland Avenue at East Jefferson Street in footage tweeted by the Rockville City Police department. As of around 4:40 p.m.,...
ROCKVILLE, MD

