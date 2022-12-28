Read full article on original website
WJLA
2 men shot, 1 killed near Busboys and Poets restaurant in southeast DC: Police
WASHINGTON, D.C. (7News) — Two men were shot and one was killed Thursday night near a Busboys and Poets restaurant in southeast D.C., the Metropolitan Police Department said. The shooting took place in the 2000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue Southeast. MPD said they are looking for...
WJLA
WATCH: DC Police ask for public's help in finding four fugitive murder suspects
WASHINGTON (7News) — DC Police held a news conference Thursday afternoon to identify four men who are wanted in four separate murder cases. Police are working with U.S. Marshals and are asking for the public’s help in finding the fugitives. Three of the murders happened in August 2022...
WJLA
Man shot, killed in NE DC marks District's 200th homicide of 2022, police union says
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A man was shot and killed Thursday night in northeast D.C., marking the District's 200th homicide of the calendar year, the D.C. Police Union said. The shooting took place in the 2700 block of 7th Street Northeast. Friday morning, the victim was identified as 50-year-old Aniekobo Macaulay Umoh, of Brandywine, Maryland.
WJLA
Man charged in Fairfax Co. bank heist robbed 2 banks in Prince William Co.: Police
PRINCE WILLIAM Co. (7News) — The man apprehended for robbing a bank in Fairfax County earlier this week was connected to two other bank robberies in Prince William County, according to authorities. Police say they found Zachary Allen Hunter, 37, hiding in a car with the cash he allegedly...
WJLA
Vehicle shootings in Fairfax County are connected: Police
Police in Fairfax County are investigating after several reports of vehicles being struck by gunfire — including an incident that left a person wounded and two others hurt from shrapnel. On Friday, Fairfax County Police Capt. Ryan Lazisky, commander of the department's criminal investigation division, noted three separate incidents...
WJLA
Photos released of suspect involved in SE DC shooting, police say
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is searching for a suspect after a shooting in southeast D.C. on Tuesday, according to the agency. The shooting took place in the 2400 block of Elvans Road around 5 p.m., police said. Officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds...
WJLA
Temple Hills child playing with gun receives graze wound after it discharges, PGPD says
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (7News) — The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) said it is investigating how a child accessed a gun inside of an apartment in Temple Hills Thursday afternoon. The gun discharged while the child was playing with it, causing a slight graze wound, PGPD said,...
WJLA
Police search for suspects who fired shots during Fairfax Co. car meet
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Police are looking for suspects who fired shots into a crowd during a car meet in Fairfax County Tuesday night. The Fairfax County Police Department said officers responded to an incident in Bailey's Crossroads where they say someone began shooting a BB gun or pellet gun at officers.
WJLA
Montgomery Co. considers new police district in response to fatal Silver Spring shooting
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County is considering adding a seventh police district and hopes to beef up its police ranks in response to recent reports of violent crimes in downtown Silver Spring—including a man who was found shot to death during an outing with family. “We...
WJLA
MPD police cruiser struck during gun battle between 2 vehicles near DC's Wharf
WASHINGTON (7News) — The search is on for suspects after a rolling gun battle in District's Wharf area on Tuesday. Around 1:30 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department officer Timothy Ahl Jr. was in the 400 Block of M Street when he observed two vehicles traveling southbound on 6th Street SW speeding over the posted speed limit.
WJLA
12-hour hostage, barricade standoff in Herndon ends with 66-year-old man in custody
HERNDON, Va. (7News) — A man is in custody after a nearly 12-hour standoff that started late Tuesday night in Herndon, according to police. At 9:16 p.m., Herndon police received a call from someone inside a home in the 700 block of Hemlock Court stating that someone else inside had fired a gun. Police said the incident quickly escalated into a hostage and barricade situation.
WJLA
Elrich: Study exploring need for new police district underway in Montgomery Co.
SILVER SPRING, Md. (7News) — The Montgomery County Police Department currently has six districts – Rockville, Bethesda, Silver Spring, Wheaton, Germantown and Montgomery Village. The police department’s third district — which runs from downtown Silver Spring in the southeast corner of the county up to Burtonsville in the...
WJLA
$50K reward offered after USPS letter carrier robbed in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. (7News) — The U. S. Postal Inspection Service announced Thursday a reward of up to $50,000 for information on the person who robbed a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service in Silver Spring on Wednesday. The robbery happened at 1215 East-West Highway, USPIS said. The...
WJLA
Police search for suspect's vehicle in connection to fatal hit and run in Anne Arundel Co.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are searching for a the driver of a vehicle believed to be connected to a fatal hit and run in Anne Arundel County early on Wednesday Morning, according to Maryland State Police Department. Police say at around 1:55 a.m., troopers were sent to the area...
WJLA
PHOTOS: SUV crashes into Lanham home
A vehicle crashed into a home in Lanham, Maryland on Friday. Emergency responders were dispatched to the 7600 block of Finns late at 1:45 p.m., where an SUV had apparently crashed into a corner of a house, Prince George’s County and EMS said. No injuries were reported. Further details...
WJLA
Neighbors, local leaders demand more to be done to combat ongoing carjacking crisis
WASHINGTON (7News) — After a carjacking Tuesday night in a typically heavily policed part of D.C., neighbors and community leaders are on edge about the rise of this specific crime over the past year. At around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, a woman was unloading her car on Fourth Street Northeast...
WJLA
Man struck, killed near Six Flags in Prince George's Co., police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A man was struck and killed by vehicle Wednesday night near Six Flags in Bowie, Maryland State Police said. The incident took place on Central Avenue at Enterprise Road. The driver of the car, a woman, and a child who was a passenger...
WJLA
Have you seen him? 13-year-old boy missing out of Gaithersburg since Christmas Day
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Police in Montgomery County are asking for the public's help in locating a boy whose been missing since Christmas Day. Montgomery County police said 13-year-old Laron Scarlett was last seen on Sunday at approximately 4 p.m., in the 19500 block of Frederick Road in Germantown.
WJLA
7 people displaced, 2 cats saved after charging hoverboard triggers DC apartment fire
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Seven people were displaced and a pair of cats were saved after a charging hoverboard sparked a fire in side a Southeast apartment building, D.C. Fire & EMS said. The fire took place in the first floor of a unit in the 700 block of...
WJLA
Watermain break, sinkhole shuts down road in Rockville
ROCKVILLE, Md. (7News) — A watermain break and sinkhole have shut down a busy street near Montgomery County District Courthouse in Rockville. Water spewed from a buckled roadway at Maryland Avenue at East Jefferson Street in footage tweeted by the Rockville City Police department. As of around 4:40 p.m.,...
