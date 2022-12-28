A Bay Area man claims in a lawsuit filed this week that software giant Oracle fired him because of his age. Mark Bauer worked at Oracle for 23 years as a technical writer, manager and director before he allegedly fell victim to the company’s “ageist culture” and was terminated in 2020 at age 66, he said in the suit filed Tuesday in San Francisco County Superior Court.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO