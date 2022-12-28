Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
deltadailynews.com
Suspect Arrested in Connection to a Shooting
On Monday, September 20, 2022, officers with the Greenville Police Department responded to the 1400 block of West Ollie Circle in reference to shots being fired in the area. Once on scene, officers were notified about shots being fired into a nearby occupied residence. There were four other suspects arrested in this case along with Jamarcus Correll. Correll was transported to the Washington County Regional Correctional Facility where he awaits his initial court appearance.
Former Yazoo County murder suspect arrested for aggravated assault
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Investigators said a man, whose murder charges were dropped this month, was arrested again for aggravated assault. According to the Yazoo Herald, Noah Combs, 27, was charged with aggravated assault after a female victim filed charges against him last Wednesday. Chief Deputy Terry Gann with the Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department […]
Yazoo City man sentenced to life in prison for 2021 murder
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Yazoo City man was sentenced to life in prison in connection to a 2021 murder. The Yazoo Herald reported Wesley Littleton, 30, was sentenced to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of murder last week. Littleton was charged with murder in October 2021 in connection to the […]
deltadailynews.com
Greenville Police Arrest Suspects in Vehicle Pursuit
Officers with the Greenville Police Department were patrolling the area of Alexander and Gloster streets when they noticed a vehicle matching the description of one that was reported stolen. Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver of the Chevy Impala refused to yield or stop for the officers.
cenlanow.com
City of Eudora, Ark. extends mandatory curfew until January 3rd
EUDORA, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) – A mandatory curfew put in place due to an uptick in violence in Eudora, Arkansas has been extended. Mayor Tomeka Butler announced the one week extension during a town meeting held on Thursday, December 29. The curfew will remain in place until January 3rd at...
City of Eudora enforces curfew due to community violence
A city in Chicot County is now under curfew in an effort to curb recent violence in the community.
City of Eudora declares state of civil emergency; mandatory curfew in effect
EUDORA, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–The city of Eudora has seen an increase in shootings over the past few weeks; now city officials are stepping up restrictions to lower violence in the community. “We’ve seen a rash number of consecutive shootings,’ explains Mayor Tomeka Butler. On Tuesday, Butler released a Facebook video where she declared a state of […]
deltadailynews.com
Area Police Investigate Business Burglary
Greenville police are looking for a suspect responsible for business burglary. At 2 a.m. on December 21st, Greenville police received an alarm call at the Double Quick located in the 500 block of Dr. King North. When officers responded, they noticed the glass of the front door had been busted out. They also noticed that items were missing.
7 fatal crashes reported on Mississippi highways during Christmas weekend
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Seven people were killed and 36 others injured in 160 total crashes on Mississippi highways over the Christmas holiday weekend. The Mississippi Highway Patrol’s Christmas Holiday Travel Enforcement Period began Friday, Dec. 23, at 6 a.m. and concluded Monday, Dec. 26, at midnight. Troopers issued 5,294 citations and made 80 […]
deltadailynews.com
Greenville Man Arrested for Drug Charges
On Friday, December 16th, around 2pm, officers with the Greenville Police Department performed a traffic stop in the 1600blk of Highway 1 South with a blue Nissan Altima that displayed an expired tag of September 2021. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 41-year-old Edward Phillips of Greenville. After...
deltadailynews.com
Two Delta Men Sentenced for Gun and Drug Crimes
Two Greenville men have been sentenced to prison following their convictions for drug and gun related offenses. According to court documents, the federal gun and drug charges arose out of a March 22, 2020, incident wherein Lakendrick Motton and Antoine Jackson were seen selling illegal narcotics from the parking lot of Lucky’s Store in Greenville, Mississippi.
Jackson Free Press
Two Inmates Die After Falling Ill at Mississippi Prisons
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Two Mississippi inmates have died in hospitals after becoming ill in state prisons, the state Department of Corrections said. Darryl J. Swanier, 58, died Monday at Delta Regional Medical Center in Greenville, the department said in a news release. He was taken there from the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman, where he was serving life sentences for two capital murder convictions.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Greenville man found shot to death over weekend
On Friday, December 2, 2022 around 8 pm, officers with the Greenville Police Department were dispatched to the area of Nelson and Eureka Streets in response to a person shot. Upon arrival, officers found a black male lying on the ground in front of 360 North Eureka Street, who was later identified as 33-year-old Albert Dolley, Sr. of Greenville.
deltadailynews.com
Mississippi Valley State University Names New Head Football Coach
Mississippi Valley State University Athletic Director Hakim McClellan has named Kendrick Wade as the school’s 18th football coach. Wade is a two-time graduate, star football player, and coach for the Delta Devils. He makes his way back to his alma mater after seven years of head coaching experience on the high school and middle school level, followed by six years as an assistant coach on the collegiate level.
Comments / 0