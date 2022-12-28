62-year-old Paso Robles man struck and killed while crossing lanes of traffic on Highway 101

PASO ROBLES, Calif.– 62-year-old Nicholas Shaefer was struck and killed while walking across Highway 101 north of State Route 46 East causing a two-car crash in Paso Robles on Dec. 16, according to the Paso Robles Police Department.

Paso Robles Police reported Shaefer was crossing southbound lanes around 8:15 p.m. when he was struck by a Hyundai Elantra. The collision caused a chain reaction and a Jeep Cherokee subsequently crashed into the Elantra.

The man died on the scene from injuries sustained. No other injuries or fatalities were reported.

