ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

62-year-old Paso Robles man struck and killed while crossing lanes of traffic on Highway 101

By Drew Ascione
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rbf3I_0jwnNpmP00

PASO ROBLES, Calif.– 62-year-old Nicholas Shaefer was struck and killed while walking across Highway 101 north of State Route 46 East causing a two-car crash in Paso Robles on Dec. 16, according to the Paso Robles Police Department.

Paso Robles Police reported Shaefer was crossing southbound lanes around 8:15 p.m. when he was struck by a Hyundai Elantra. The collision caused a chain reaction and a Jeep Cherokee subsequently crashed into the Elantra.

The man died on the scene from injuries sustained. No other injuries or fatalities were reported.

The post 62-year-old Paso Robles man struck and killed while crossing lanes of traffic on Highway 101 appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
calcoastnews.com

Vehicle crashes into horse in Orcutt

A vehicle hit and killed a horse west of Orcutt on Wednesday morning. At about 6:30 a.m., a Casmalia man driving an Audi station wagon crashed into the horse. The impact caused the horse to crash through the windshield. Responders pronounced the horse dead at the scene and moved it out of the roadway.
ORCUTT, CA
kprl.com

Grover Beach Train Fatality 12.29.2022

In Grover Beach, the investigation continues into the fatal train accident which occurred at 2:40 Tuesday afternoon. An unidentified man wearing a hooded jacket was walking north along the tracks when a northbound Amtrak train came up behind him. The train engineer sounded his horn, and slammed on the brakes, but the train was traveling at a high rate of speed, and it struck the man and killed him.
GROVER BEACH, CA
syvnews.com

Name of man who died in Northern Branch Jail custody released by Sheriff's Office

The name of a man who died of an apparent drug overdose while in custody at the Northern Branch Jail has been released by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office. Jaime Angel Gonzalez, 33, of Santa Maria, died Wednesday morning after being arrested on suspicion of a parole violation, then becoming unresponsive in an observation cell at the jail in Santa Maria, said sheriff’s public information officer Lt. Jarrett Morris.
SANTA MARIA, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Dog taken from gas station in Kern County. Do you know these two?

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) — A family is searching for their dog taken from a gas station in Kern County. Iris is a one-year-old female Maltipoo that the family says is very friendly and may follow anybody. The family says they traveled from San Diego to Monterey County and stopped in Lost Hills on Dec. 22. The post Dog taken from gas station in Kern County. Do you know these two? appeared first on KION546.
KERN COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Start 2023 at the Cambria light show

The Cambria Christmas Market may be closed for the season, but the community can ring in the new year with "lights-only" nights featuring over two million twinkling lights on display. The post Start 2023 at the Cambria light show appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
CAMBRIA, CA
calcoastnews.com

Woman pleads to battery during child exchange in Atascadero, video

A woman who assaulted her stepson’s mother during a child exchange in Atascadero was sentenced last week to 20 days as part of a plea agreement. Kate Slater pleaded no contest to a charge of battery with serious bodily injury. San Luis Obispo Superior Court Judge Barry LaBarbera then sentenced Slater to 20 days, which he is permitting her to serve at home.
ATASCADERO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Single-family residence sells in Arroyo Grande for $3.1 million

A 3,917-square-foot house built in 2018 has changed hands. The spacious and recently built property located in the 100 block of Piedra Springs Road in Arroyo Grande was sold on Dec. 6, 2022 for $3,125,000, or $798 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, five bathrooms, a garage, and four parking spaces. The unit sits on a 1.7-acre lot.
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
New Times

SLO County says wait to skate Nipomo's new skate park

Excitement is building for Nipomo's skaters anxiously awaiting the opening of the town's long-discussed skate park. The San Luis Obispo County Parks and Recreation Department issued an alert on Dec. 21 declaring that the not-yet-completed skate park is being damaged by local skaters who were using it before the site was ready. Parks and Rec urged the public to wait.
NIPOMO, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy