Gainesville, FL

The Comeback

5-star Florida commit explains flip from Miami

The Florida Gators scored a major recruiting win on Early National Signing Day. Head coach Billy Napier and the Gators got five-star quarterback recruit Jaden Rashada to flip to Florida from in-state rival Miami. Rashada, a five-star recruit on 247Sports, made headlines when he flipped from the Hurricanes to the Gators. Mario Cristobal and the Read more... The post 5-star Florida commit explains flip from Miami appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gator Country

Gators Drop SEC Opener To Auburn

Florida’s SEC basketball season had the chance to start with a major road victory but ultimately they couldn’t pull it out, falling to the home Auburn Tigers by a 61-58 score. The Gators had the opportunity to win the game with what could have been the final shot, but a disjointed possession resulted in a Colin Castleton turnover and ultimately an Auburn win. Coach Golden will be completely satisfied with the effort, but the Gators still have work to do in order to iron things out and reach their potential.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gator Country

Photo Gallery: Day one of Under Armour practice

The Florida Gators have eight signees playing in the Under Armour All-America game this week and they had their first practice on Friday night. David Bowie and Gator Country were live at practice as the eight signees took the field to showcase their skills against the best high school players in the country.
GAINESVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Remembering Rosewood: Descendants mark racial violence that razed Florida town 100 years ago

'Yes, it's been 100 years, but there was a lot of life that was snuffed out, prematurely, and for no reason at all.'. Lizzie Robinson Jenkins’ living room walls are covered in neat rows and columns of early 1900s history. Tables are littered with artifacts from her aunt including frayed handkerchiefs and a metal coin purse — family heirlooms almost lost to hate.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Gainesville ranked 3rd in best places to live in Florida for 2022

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Gainesville is ranked number three in Forbes’ list of best places to live in Florida in 2022. Forbes considered population, median home prices, average incomes, unemployment rates, crime statistics, and cost of living to make the list. Tampa took the number one...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Williston and Gainesville hold food distributions

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There are food distributions in Williston and Gainesville on Friday. The event in Williston starts at 11:30 a.m. and the one in Gainesville start at 1 p.m. The distribution will run on a first come, first serve basis while supplies last. The Williston distribution is held...
GAINESVILLE, FL
luxury-houses.net

Magnificent Estate with Master Craftsmanship at Every Turn Asks $9.2 Million in Ocala, Florida

8482 NW 31st Lane Road Home in Ocala, Florida for Sale. 8482 NW 31st Lane Road, Ocala, Florida is a magnificent estate exhibits sophistication, attention to detail, and master craftsmanship at every turn, the amazing outdoor living area, including multiple seating areas, outdoor kitchen with a Francois range hood, infinity pool with spa shelf and jets, separate spa, shower, and beautiful views. This Home in Ocala offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 10,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8482 NW 31st Lane Road, please contact Matt Varney (Phone: 352-615-7001) at Ocala Horse Properties, LLC for full support and perfect service.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Driver fails yield to ambulance, causing collision

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol officials say a vehicle crashed into an ambulance in Putnam County. Troopers say that around 3:40 p.m., the vehicle stopped at the intersection of State Road 20 and Gordon Chapel Road in Hawthorne. The driver then failed to yield the right of way...
HAWTHORNE, FL
villages-news.com

New York visitor caught with marijuana at golf course in The Villages

A visitor from New York was caught with marijuana at a golf course in The Villages. A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy was driving by the Pimlico Executive Golf Course at about 5 p.m. Tuesday when he spotted 21-year-old Naya Kamree Boyd and another woman by the tee box. Boyd, who appeared to be nervous, immediately got into a golf cart when she saw the deputy approaching. Boyd told the deputy she was sitting at the golf course “watching the sunset,” according to the arrest report. The deputy detected the “strong odor of burnt marijuana” coming from the golf cart. A burnt marijuana cigarette was found by the deputy.
THE VILLAGES, FL

