FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Michigan pair charged with stealing $10,000 in Walmart "cash card" scamAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
Authorities say a woman abandoned a missing teen in Clay County site with no intention of coming back.EddyEvonAnonymousClay County, FL
Florida’s Animal Rescue Shelters Are Over Capacity – One Shelter Is Trying To Find Homes for the ‘12 Mutts of Christmas’Toby HazlewoodGainesville, FL
Getaway driver in July home invasion homicide sentenced to 15 years probation and mental health treatment in plea dealAlachua Chronicle
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From GainesvilleTed RiversGainesville, FL
Recruiting Trends: UF, FSU, Miami and UCF
Evaluating the recruiting situations for Florida, Florida State, Miami and UCF.
QB Jaden Rashada Details Flip to Florida, Recruiting Efforts
Gators quarterback signee Jaden Rashada discusses his flip to Florida from Miami, his fit in Billy Napier's offense and his recruiting efforts on behalf of UF.
Memphis DT Transfer Cam'Ron Jackson to Visit Florida
Looking to continue adding defensive line talent, Memphis tackle transfer Cam'Ron Jackson has scheduled a visit to Florida.
John Walker Talks Picking UCF over Florida, Being a Hometown Hero
John Walker talks about his college decision to pick UCF.
5-star Florida commit explains flip from Miami
The Florida Gators scored a major recruiting win on Early National Signing Day. Head coach Billy Napier and the Gators got five-star quarterback recruit Jaden Rashada to flip to Florida from in-state rival Miami. Rashada, a five-star recruit on 247Sports, made headlines when he flipped from the Hurricanes to the Gators. Mario Cristobal and the Read more... The post 5-star Florida commit explains flip from Miami appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
What Are Florida's Biggest Remaining Needs After the Early Signing Period?
Assessing the Gators' four most pressing positional needs following the 2023 early signing period, with high school and transfer prospects to keep in mind entering the offseason.
Florida Officially Welcomes Transfer QB Graham Mertz
Graham Mertz's transfer from Wisconsin to Florida is now official.
Gators ATH Target Ju'Juan Johnson Releases Top 4, Includes Gators
After offering athlete prospect Ju'Juan Johnson on Tuesday, the Gators find themselves in the Louisiana native's top four on Wednesday.
Gator Country
A Look At Florida’s Lineup Data (What’s Working And What Isn’t)
There are a number of analytic tools available to evaluate a basketball team to see what’s working and what isn’t, and recently lineup data has come onto the scene as a way to get an advantage. Lineup data allows coaches to see how particular groupings of players have...
Gator Country
Gators Drop SEC Opener To Auburn
Florida’s SEC basketball season had the chance to start with a major road victory but ultimately they couldn’t pull it out, falling to the home Auburn Tigers by a 61-58 score. The Gators had the opportunity to win the game with what could have been the final shot, but a disjointed possession resulted in a Colin Castleton turnover and ultimately an Auburn win. Coach Golden will be completely satisfied with the effort, but the Gators still have work to do in order to iron things out and reach their potential.
Gator Country
Photo Gallery: Day one of Under Armour practice
The Florida Gators have eight signees playing in the Under Armour All-America game this week and they had their first practice on Friday night. David Bowie and Gator Country were live at practice as the eight signees took the field to showcase their skills against the best high school players in the country.
floridapolitics.com
Remembering Rosewood: Descendants mark racial violence that razed Florida town 100 years ago
'Yes, it's been 100 years, but there was a lot of life that was snuffed out, prematurely, and for no reason at all.'. Lizzie Robinson Jenkins’ living room walls are covered in neat rows and columns of early 1900s history. Tables are littered with artifacts from her aunt including frayed handkerchiefs and a metal coin purse — family heirlooms almost lost to hate.
WCJB
Gainesville ranked 3rd in best places to live in Florida for 2022
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Gainesville is ranked number three in Forbes’ list of best places to live in Florida in 2022. Forbes considered population, median home prices, average incomes, unemployment rates, crime statistics, and cost of living to make the list. Tampa took the number one...
WCJB
Williston and Gainesville hold food distributions
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There are food distributions in Williston and Gainesville on Friday. The event in Williston starts at 11:30 a.m. and the one in Gainesville start at 1 p.m. The distribution will run on a first come, first serve basis while supplies last. The Williston distribution is held...
luxury-houses.net
Magnificent Estate with Master Craftsmanship at Every Turn Asks $9.2 Million in Ocala, Florida
8482 NW 31st Lane Road Home in Ocala, Florida for Sale. 8482 NW 31st Lane Road, Ocala, Florida is a magnificent estate exhibits sophistication, attention to detail, and master craftsmanship at every turn, the amazing outdoor living area, including multiple seating areas, outdoor kitchen with a Francois range hood, infinity pool with spa shelf and jets, separate spa, shower, and beautiful views. This Home in Ocala offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 10,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8482 NW 31st Lane Road, please contact Matt Varney (Phone: 352-615-7001) at Ocala Horse Properties, LLC for full support and perfect service.
Man, 18, shot at Orange Park Athletic Association after basketball game fight has died, police say
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — The 18-year-old man shot Wednesday afternoon after a fight during a basketball game at the Orange Park Athletic Association has died, police say. The Orange Park Police Department identified the man who died as Drew Allan Wright III. OPPD said Wright died early Thursday morning.
WCJB
Alachua County might be responsible for $15 million tax payout after pulling support on Dogwood Village
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Alachua county commissioners voted against moving forward with Dogwood Village, the affordable housing project in the Lincoln estates neighborhood in east Gainesville two weeks ago. Now Ability Housing wants the county to pay $15 million for their late back out. Commission chair Anna Prizzia was one of...
WCJB
Driver fails yield to ambulance, causing collision
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol officials say a vehicle crashed into an ambulance in Putnam County. Troopers say that around 3:40 p.m., the vehicle stopped at the intersection of State Road 20 and Gordon Chapel Road in Hawthorne. The driver then failed to yield the right of way...
villages-news.com
New York visitor caught with marijuana at golf course in The Villages
A visitor from New York was caught with marijuana at a golf course in The Villages. A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy was driving by the Pimlico Executive Golf Course at about 5 p.m. Tuesday when he spotted 21-year-old Naya Kamree Boyd and another woman by the tee box. Boyd, who appeared to be nervous, immediately got into a golf cart when she saw the deputy approaching. Boyd told the deputy she was sitting at the golf course “watching the sunset,” according to the arrest report. The deputy detected the “strong odor of burnt marijuana” coming from the golf cart. A burnt marijuana cigarette was found by the deputy.
