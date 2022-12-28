Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
In New Book, Former Gov. Freudenthal Says Wyoming Individualism Is ‘Fiction’
Dave Freudenthal, a Democrat who served as governor of Wyoming from 2003-2011, released his new book last week, "The Paradox of Plenty.". The book explores Wyoming's close-knit dependence on mineral revenues and how this relationship has affected its economy through...
cowboystatedaily.com
Top Education Official Out; Hopes Wyomingites Don’t Politicize Schools
Although Wyoming's schools often look like an ideological battleground, they are special and should be treasured, says a top Wyoming education official who is leaving his post next week. Chad Auer, Wyoming Department of Education deputy superintendent, told Cowboy State...
sweetwaternow.com
Wyoming Department of Education’s Leadership Team Named
CHEYENNE — Wyoming State Superintendent-Elect Megan Degenfelder announced her leadership team at the Wyoming Department of Education. “I am very excited to announce this experienced team of state leaders who will help me deliver on the campaign commitments I made to Wyomingites to empower parents, increase transparency in schools, prepare our students for success in the workforce, and keep political bias out of the classroom,” Degenfelder said.
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Would Allow Wyoming Communities To Establish Airport Taxing Districts
A bill that will be considered with the Wyoming Legislature convenes next month would allow communities to establish airport districts with the power to tax. House Bill 40 would allow counties, if they choose, to ask voters to establish airport districts,...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Drivers Can Bypass Closed Road Gates, But Only With Special Authorization Code
While it's never a good idea to ignore signs and gates indicating closed roads during winter in Wyoming, the state Department of Transportation does have a program that allows limited travel past closed gates in select cases. The program began...
cowboystatedaily.com
Pay Fines With Food? Interesting Idea, Say Wyoming Courts and Food Banks
The holiday spirit is alive and well in the court system in Butte, Montana. For the first three weeks of this month, the local municipal court offered defendants an opportunity to knock $150 off their fines with a donation of 30 cans of food to the local food bank.
cowboystatedaily.com
Clair McFarland: The Best Gifts Make All Hell Break Loose
Much of American life is shaped by tacky materialism, but that doesn't change the fact that some gifts are perfect and timely. Money was tight in my early childhood years in rural Wyoming. My dad lost his truck-driving job the...
wrrnetwork.com
Nearly Half of Food Distributed by Food Bank of Wyoming Comes From Grocery Rescue Program
Beef, milk, eggs, potatoes — every day so much nutritious food that grocery stores can’t sell goes to waste, even as countless individuals and families here in Wyoming struggle to fill their pantry each week. It doesn’t have to be this way: Food Bank of Wyoming’s Grocery Rescue...
cowboystatedaily.com
After Feds Provide $24 Million For EV Charging Stations In Wyo, They’ll Only Support Them For 5 Years
The federal government is providing about $24 million to the state of Wyoming to build electric vehicle (EV) charging stations along Wyoming's three interstates. Jesse Kirchmeier, special projects officer with the Wyoming Department of Transportation, said that if the state's...
cowboystatedaily.com
Realtor Claims ‘Corner-Crossers’ Devalued Private Property By Millions In Court Filing
Allowing "corner-crossings" in areas where private and public land are checkerboard could devalue private land, a Wyoming Realtor claims in court documents filed in connection with a Wyoming case that's drawn national attention. Meanwhile, state Sen. Brian Boner,...
Time to reduce water use, Nevada tells upper Colorado River basin states
The organization managing Nevada's share of the Colorado River water suggested the time has come for Colorado and its upper Colorado River basin neighbors to contribute water to help alleviate the looming disasters at Lake Powell and Lake Mead. In a Dec. 20 letter to Tanya Trujillo, assistant secretary for...
KKTV
Pueblo band teacher victim in murder-suicide case, suspect from Wyoming
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A band teacher in Pueblo was reportedly the victim in a murder-suicide case in Pueblo. Police started investigating on Dec. 22 when they were called to a business in the 4100 block of N. Elizabeth Street for reports of shots being fired. The area is on the north side of the city. When officers arrived, they found the bodies of two men and believe one man shot and killed the other before taking his own life.
cowboystatedaily.com
3 Wyoming County Responder Groups Launch Massive Search Effort After False Alarm From Snowmobiler’s Phone
After a spill set off a snowmobiler's iPhone emergency alert, search and rescue squads in two counties, along with a chopper crew from a third county, were scrambled for what turned out to be a fruitless three-hour search. The snowmobiler,...
capcity.news
Wyoming bill raising minimum marriage age gets support from local representative, women’s rights organization
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Laramie County Rep. Dan Zwonitzer and a local women’s rights organization are supporting a bill that would raise the state minimum marriage age to 16. In Wyoming, marriage can involve someone under the age of 16 if their parents or guardians consent and a judge authorizes the issuance of a license.
sweetwaternow.com
VIDEO: The ‘Whee’ Road
The Powder River Basin Resource Council, in partnership with researchers at the University of Wyoming Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources, has unveiled Wyoming Voices, a pilot project looking at how storytelling may support communities in transition. Through this process, eight participants from Southwest Wyoming told their personal stories...
cowboystatedaily.com
Doomsday Theorist Says World Will Blow Up Soon; Will Speak In Cheyenne In January If Earth Still Exists
A popular internet doomsday theorist will visit Wyoming to talk about the solar system and its relationship with everyday life on Earth. Ben Davidson runs Suspicious0bservers, which boasts a YouTube channel with 649,000 subscribers, will host a "Lunch and Learn" meetup...
cowboystatedaily.com
Emergency Services Getting Inundated By New iPhones That Call 911 When Skiers Fall Down
It won't exactly be a wonderful life for Wyoming first responders this winter if every time someone faceplants while skiing an emergency hotline automatically rings. Because many newer Apple devices come with an automatic "SOS" feature, there's concern that could...
cowboystatedaily.com
Legislation Would Close Wyoming Campaign Finance Loophole That Lets Fed PACs Not Report
A bill will be considered in the Legislature's upcoming 2023 session that would tighten campaign contribution laws in Wyoming. Senate File 40, sponsored by state Sens. Cale Case, R-Lander, Brian Boner, R-Douglas, Tara Nethercott and Dan Zwonitzer, both R-Cheyenne, in...
The Perfect Wyoming Snow Mobile
Meet the Polaris Air Sled. There are only a few left and collectors are restoring them. Search E-bay and you'll find a few out there, or parts for them. There is even a brochure on E-bay from when these things were brand new. At first glance, I thought maybe somebody...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Company Has Made Components For NASA, Now Expanding To Nuclear Innovation
L&H industrial makes some of the world's largest parts, reaching far beyond Wyoming with innovative mechanical solutions that are now exported around the world. The multimillion-dollar company has built parts for NASA that have been in outer space. Now the...
