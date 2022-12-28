ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

cowboystatedaily.com

In New Book, Former Gov. Freudenthal Says Wyoming Individualism Is ‘Fiction’

Dave Freudenthal, a Democrat who served as governor of Wyoming from 2003-2011, released his new book last week, "The Paradox of Plenty.". The book explores Wyoming's close-knit dependence on mineral revenues and how this relationship has affected its economy through...
cowboystatedaily.com

Top Education Official Out; Hopes Wyomingites Don’t Politicize Schools

Although Wyoming's schools often look like an ideological battleground, they are special and should be treasured, says a top Wyoming education official who is leaving his post next week. Chad Auer, Wyoming Department of Education deputy superintendent, told Cowboy State...
sweetwaternow.com

Wyoming Department of Education’s Leadership Team Named

CHEYENNE — Wyoming State Superintendent-Elect Megan Degenfelder announced her leadership team at the Wyoming Department of Education. “I am very excited to announce this experienced team of state leaders who will help me deliver on the campaign commitments I made to Wyomingites to empower parents, increase transparency in schools, prepare our students for success in the workforce, and keep political bias out of the classroom,” Degenfelder said.
cowboystatedaily.com

Bill Would Allow Wyoming Communities To Establish Airport Taxing Districts

A bill that will be considered with the Wyoming Legislature convenes next month would allow communities to establish airport districts with the power to tax. House Bill 40 would allow counties, if they choose, to ask voters to establish airport districts,...
cowboystatedaily.com

Pay Fines With Food? Interesting Idea, Say Wyoming Courts and Food Banks

The holiday spirit is alive and well in the court system in Butte, Montana. For the first three weeks of this month, the local municipal court offered defendants an opportunity to knock $150 off their fines with a donation of 30 cans of food to the local food bank.
cowboystatedaily.com

Clair McFarland: The Best Gifts Make All Hell Break Loose

Much of American life is shaped by tacky materialism, but that doesn't change the fact that some gifts are perfect and timely. Money was tight in my early childhood years in rural Wyoming. My dad lost his truck-driving job the...
cowboystatedaily.com

After Feds Provide $24 Million For EV Charging Stations In Wyo, They’ll Only Support Them For 5 Years

The federal government is providing about $24 million to the state of Wyoming to build electric vehicle (EV) charging stations along Wyoming's three interstates. Jesse Kirchmeier, special projects officer with the Wyoming Department of Transportation, said that if the state's...
KKTV

Pueblo band teacher victim in murder-suicide case, suspect from Wyoming

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A band teacher in Pueblo was reportedly the victim in a murder-suicide case in Pueblo. Police started investigating on Dec. 22 when they were called to a business in the 4100 block of N. Elizabeth Street for reports of shots being fired. The area is on the north side of the city. When officers arrived, they found the bodies of two men and believe one man shot and killed the other before taking his own life.
sweetwaternow.com

VIDEO: The ‘Whee’ Road

The Powder River Basin Resource Council, in partnership with researchers at the University of Wyoming Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources, has unveiled Wyoming Voices, a pilot project looking at how storytelling may support communities in transition. Through this process, eight participants from Southwest Wyoming told their personal stories...
104.7 KISS FM

The Perfect Wyoming Snow Mobile

Meet the Polaris Air Sled. There are only a few left and collectors are restoring them. Search E-bay and you'll find a few out there, or parts for them. There is even a brochure on E-bay from when these things were brand new. At first glance, I thought maybe somebody...
