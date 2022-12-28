ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Red Sox make low-risk move with Corey Kluber deal but still need to do more

By Victor Barbosa
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0piHU0_0jwnNGKK00
Corey Kluber is heading to Boston, but the Red Sox still have more work to do. Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

As noted by numerous Red Sox media members and those in the Boston area, the consensus remains that Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom needs to do more, particularly in the starting rotation. Rich Hill agreed to a deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday and though he'll be 43 in March, the soft-tossing lefty provided a reliable arm in the rotation in 2022. The team also said goodbye to 2018 World Series hero and 2021 All-Star starter Nathan Eovaldi, who recently signed with the Texas Rangers.

One potential boom for Red Sox Nation was the recent signing of closer Kenley Jansen, though the three-time All-Star stopper is already 35 years old. With Kluber turning 37 in April, some think that Bloom may still be living in the past.

Along with the Jansen and Kluber additions, Boston has also brought in two-time All-Star third baseman Justin Turner (38 years old) and star Japanese outfielder Masataka Yoshida, among others. While the losses of Hill and Eovaldi could hurt, nobody will leave as strong an impact as stud shortstop Xander Bogaerts, who had spent his entire career with Boston until signing with the San Diego Padres earlier this month.

Ideally for Bloom and company, Kluber can turn back the clock and Chris Sale can stay healthy to form a solid top part of the starting rotation. The former fourth-round draft pick joins the Red Sox with three All-Star nods and two AL Cy Young awards to his credit, but those all came between 2014 and 2018.

After five straight seasons with at least 29 starts and 200 innings pitched during that stretch, Kluber was limited to 24 starts and 116 2/3 innings pitched from 2019 to 2021. He signed a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Rays last offseason and went 10-10 with a 4.34 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 139 strikeouts across 164 innings pitched in 31 starts in 2022.

Read this on the web

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Nadal's son and wife present at his practice in Sydney for the United Cup

Rafael Nadal travelled with his family to Australia this year and that's not so much different from last year but there are three of them now. While his wife was in Australia the previous year, but they are now joined by their young kid. He was practicing in Sydney in preparation for his United Cup debut, and both of them were there. Since the birth of their child, his wife and son haven't been seen around much, but now, we've caught sight of both.
Larry Brown Sports

Red Sox sign 2-time Cy Young Award winner

The Boston Red Sox have lost multiple key players this offseason, and they are hoping a former Cy Young Award winner can help fill some of the void. Corey Kluber has signed a one-year deal with the Red Sox, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports. The deal includes a club option for the 2024 season. Kluber, 36,... The post Red Sox sign 2-time Cy Young Award winner appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Braves acquire another outfielder in trade with Rangers

On the free agent front, the Braves have been practically dead silent all offseason, but Alex Anthopoulos has been active trying to improve the roster via trade. That continued last night with two more under-the-radar moves. The most notable was the acquisition of Lucas Luetge from the Yankees — a lefty reliever that has been incredibly steady in New York over the last two seasons. He will likely fill the role of Tyler Matzek, who suffered Tommy John at the end of the 2022 campaign and is scheduled to miss all of 2023, in middle relief.
NEW YORK STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-World Series champion gets DFA’d by Giants

It is the end of the line for one veteran former champion in San Francisco. The Giants announced on Wednesday that they have designated infielder Tommy La Stella for assignment. The move is to make room for newly-signed reliever Taylor Rogers on the 40-man roster. La Stella, 33, was a World Series champion with the... The post Ex-World Series champion gets DFA’d by Giants appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Potential Red Sox Target Reportedly Available; Trade Makes Perfect Sense For Boston

Who will be taking the field for the Boston Red Sox in 2023?. There’s no way to be completely sure at this moment. Boston has lost a few major pieces in Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez, but also has made some intriguing additions by signing Masataka Yoshida, Justin Turner, two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber, and All-Star closer Kenley Jansen. The Red Sox may have not made the flashiest moves so far this offseason, but they are starting to shore up areas of weakness from 2022.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Are Gleyber Torres’ days numbered with the Yankees?

We are still in the holiday season with the new year approaching and the Yankees are working behind the scenes to improve their chances at a World Series in 2023. The bombers have been very active thus far in the off-season re-signing Aaron Judge as well as Anthony Rizzo and signing stud starter Carlos Rodon to a six-year deal.
New York Post

Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference

Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
QUEENS, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Padres willing to trade 2 notable players

The San Diego Padres may be clearing some cooks out of their kitchen. Dennis Lin of The Athletic reported this week that the Padres are open to discussing trade offers for both outfielder Trent Grisham and infielder Ha-Seong Kim. The former is signed through 2025 while the latter is signed through 2026. Though both players... The post Report: Padres willing to trade 2 notable players appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Yankees might’ve landed a steal in Lucas Luetge trade

The New York Yankees executed a trade with the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday, sending left-handed bullpen pitcher Lucas Luetge in exchange for two minor-league prospects. The Bombers added Caleb Durbin, a low-A infielder and Double-A prospect, Indigo Diaz. The Yankees might’ve landed a steal with Indigo Diaz:. Of the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife

Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
ARIZONA STATE
Yardbarker

MLB To Begin Enforcing Length of Infield Dirt At Stadiums

Next season, MLB is going to begin enforcing limits on defensive shifts by requiring all infielders to have both their feet on the dirt with at least two infielders on each side of the second base bag. However, due to a lack of rules dictating where the inner edge of...
Yardbarker

Mets still working through contract clauses with Carlos Correa

Things have definitely been slow lately with the New York Mets and Carlos Correa. Perhaps, some concern has grown for Mets fans as time continues to pass by without a deal. However, the most recent report indicates that the Mets are still well-positioned for the talented, prized Correa. Mets “working...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

A Larry Bird Fan That Was Sentenced To 30 Years In Prison Asked For An Extra 3 Years To Match The Celtics Legend's Number 33

NBA fans are some of the most passionate people on this planet, they live and breathe for their favorite teams and players. Debates rage across social media daily about which player is the GOAT, which players make it to the Top 5, and which legends would beat other legends if they played in the same era. And as the world has changed, so has the fanaticism of some supporters.
Yardbarker

Yankees’ former No. 1 prospect could battle for left field job

New York Yankees management has indicated that they feel confident with their available options in left field without acquiring a new player. They were interested in retaining Andrew Benintendi and made contact with a few other left-field free agents, but their price tags were a bit expensive for what the Bombers’ budget suggested.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

46K+
Followers
40K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy