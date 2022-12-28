ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Florida Hospital CEO Killed by Husband in Apparent Murder-Suicide: 'A Lovely Soul'

According to reports, 62-year-old Antonio Mazzorana fatally shot his wife, 61-year-old Maria Cristina Jimenez, before turning the gun on himself A beloved hospital CEO was shot to death by her husband at the couple's Coral Gables, Fla., home in what authorities believe was a murder-suicide, multiple outlets report. According to WPLG-TV, 62-year-old Antonio Mazzorana fatally shot his wife, 61-year-old Maria Cristina Jimenez, before turning the gun on himself. WFOR-TV reports Jimenez, who was CEO of Coral Gables Hospital, worked at the facility for more than 35 years. She was...
CORAL GABLES, FL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Police officer accused of urinating in ice machine, shoving bar employee in Florida

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago Police officer was arrested in Florida this week, after authorities said he shoved a caught urinating in an ice machine at a beach resort bar.Officer Henry Capouch, 30, was charged with simple battery and disorderly conduct in the incident at Jimmy B's Bar at the Beachcomber Hotel in St. Pete Beach, Florida. According to a Pinellas County, Florida complaint and arrest affidavit, a bar employee was trying to get ice from the ice machine at the bar when he found Capouch "pissing" on the ice in the machine, the report said.When the employee told Capouch to stop, Capouch began swearing at the employee and pushed the employee with both hands "a couple of times," the report said. Capouch also pushed a security guard, the report said.Local police came, and the employee directed them to Capouch, who was on the beach with his girlfriend, the report said. While being arrested, Capouch actively resisted and did not obey commands – instead going on yelling and keeping standing when told multiple times to sit, the report said.Chicago Police said Capouch has been relieved of police powers pending an internal investigation.
CHICAGO, IL
Popculture

Rapper Nesly Monterroso Found Dead in Barrel

Rapper Nesly Monterroso was reportedly found dead in a barrel hidden inside the back of an abandoned car in Guatemala on Dec. 5. The 27-year-old was reported missing three days earlier and was last seen near where her body was discovered. The National Institute of Forensic Sciences (INACIF) said her cause of death was head trauma, following a blow to the head.
Law & Crime

‘He Has Removed His Pants to Show the Court His Backside’: Michigan Man Moons Judge During Bond Hearing

A Michigan man who allegedly made anti-semitic and racist threats to parents and children at a preschool and synagogue last week made a shocking reveal during a Tuesday hearing in Wayne County Circuit Court when he pulled his pants down and mooned the presiding judge in a separate case. Following the cheeky display, Judge Regina Thomas approved prosecutors’ request to have the $1 million bond for Hassan Chokr revoked.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
The Independent

Idaho murders: Criminology student, 28, identified as suspect after arrest in Pennsylvania

A 28-year-old man has been arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with the murder of four University of Idaho students more than six weeks ago, according to reports.Bryan Christopher Kohberger was taken into custody early Friday morning near Scranton, according to arrest paperwork obtained by the Associated Press. He is being held for extradition over an arrest warrant for first-degree murder issued by the police department of Moscow, Idaho and the Latah County Prosecutor’s Office, which have been leading the murder investigation.It comes after seven weeks of near-silence from authorities concerning the violent stabbings of University of Idaho students Kaylee...
MOSCOW, ID
defpen

defpen

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Online lifestyle magazine for music, sports, fashion, movies, tv, food, tech, travel, & more.

 https://www.defpen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy