“Outlaws” Motorcycle Gang Member In Florida Now Charged With Grinding VIN From Bike
A motorcycle gang member who was arrested over a month ago for fleeing a traffic stop now faces more charges after detectives determined that he altered the vehicle identification numbers (VIN) on the engine of the motorcycle he used in attempting to flee from law
A Florida teacher was fired after a video appeared to show her interrupting and disrespecting Muslim students praying, says report
A viral TikTok video appeared to show a Florida teacher objecting to Muslim students praying and telling them, "I believe in Jesus."
Florida Hospital CEO Killed by Husband in Apparent Murder-Suicide: 'A Lovely Soul'
According to reports, 62-year-old Antonio Mazzorana fatally shot his wife, 61-year-old Maria Cristina Jimenez, before turning the gun on himself A beloved hospital CEO was shot to death by her husband at the couple's Coral Gables, Fla., home in what authorities believe was a murder-suicide, multiple outlets report. According to WPLG-TV, 62-year-old Antonio Mazzorana fatally shot his wife, 61-year-old Maria Cristina Jimenez, before turning the gun on himself. WFOR-TV reports Jimenez, who was CEO of Coral Gables Hospital, worked at the facility for more than 35 years. She was...
Idaho murders: Sources tell Judge Jeanine Pirro 'genealogical DNA' helped nab suspect
Judge Jeanine Pirro, a former prosecutor in New York State, told 'The Five' her sources believe genealogical DNA evidence helped lead authorities to the Idaho suspect.
Woman With 'Unusual Strength' Claiming to Be a God Fights Multiple Cops
The 26-year-old shrugged off a Taser as multiple officers struggled to subdue and arrest her on Sunday, according to police records.
Chicago Police officer accused of urinating in ice machine, shoving bar employee in Florida
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago Police officer was arrested in Florida this week, after authorities said he shoved a caught urinating in an ice machine at a beach resort bar.Officer Henry Capouch, 30, was charged with simple battery and disorderly conduct in the incident at Jimmy B's Bar at the Beachcomber Hotel in St. Pete Beach, Florida. According to a Pinellas County, Florida complaint and arrest affidavit, a bar employee was trying to get ice from the ice machine at the bar when he found Capouch "pissing" on the ice in the machine, the report said.When the employee told Capouch to stop, Capouch began swearing at the employee and pushed the employee with both hands "a couple of times," the report said. Capouch also pushed a security guard, the report said.Local police came, and the employee directed them to Capouch, who was on the beach with his girlfriend, the report said. While being arrested, Capouch actively resisted and did not obey commands – instead going on yelling and keeping standing when told multiple times to sit, the report said.Chicago Police said Capouch has been relieved of police powers pending an internal investigation.
Popculture
Rapper Nesly Monterroso Found Dead in Barrel
Rapper Nesly Monterroso was reportedly found dead in a barrel hidden inside the back of an abandoned car in Guatemala on Dec. 5. The 27-year-old was reported missing three days earlier and was last seen near where her body was discovered. The National Institute of Forensic Sciences (INACIF) said her cause of death was head trauma, following a blow to the head.
Red Bull can left in Massachusetts casino leads FBI to man suspected in 14 bank robberies
Taylor Dziczek was arrested after FBI agents following him collected his DNA from a Red Bull drink he had at the MGM Casino in Springfield, Massachusetts.
Florida Officer Shoots and Kills Man Mid-Sentence for Refusing To Drop an Axe
Newly released body-camera footage appears to show an unidentified Jacksonville, Florida, Sheriff's Office law-enforcement officer shooting and killing a man holding an axe after refusing an order to put it down and attempting to talk to the officer. The shooting happened in Jacksonville last April. According to First Coast News,...
HipHopDX.com
Young Thug Scores Victory In RICO Case As Evidence From 'Illegal' Raid Gets Thrown Out
Fulton County, GA - Young Thug has scored a victory in the ongoing RICO case against his Young Slime Life (YSL) collective regarding evidence that was collected during a raid on his home in 2015. According to FOX5, Fulton County Judge Ural Glanville sided with Thugger at a court hearing...
Florida Man Tied Up His Romantic Interest and Stabbed Her 38 Times: Police
A Florida man allegedly sought a woman romantically, even showing off a picture of her to his coworkers, but police say that interest ended in murder. Michael Douglas, 53, tied her up and stabbed her more than three dozen times, according to cops in North Port, Florida. Police said they...
Girls who escaped Arizona polygamist group found in Washington state
Investigators say eight girls ranging in age from 11 to 16 who ran away from away from their home in Arizona were found in Washington state. The FBI says the girls were wives of Samuel Bateman, a self-proclaimed prophet. KPNX’s Chase Golightly reports.Dec. 7, 2022.
thesource.com
Defense Team of Man Charged in XXXTentacion’s Murder Names Drake, Joe Budden, and Migos As Witnesses
One of the four men charged with the murder and robbery of XXXtentacion and his defense team has named Drake, Joe Budden, Migos, and Tekashi 6ix9ine as witnesses, according to court documents. According to the Miami Herald, the move is a stunt to create doubt in the case while hinging...
Son of Ohio Judge Sentenced for Murdering Wife by Shooting Her Three Times in the Head in 2021
An Ohio man, son of a judge, and U.S. Army veteran was sentenced to spend 15 years to life in prison, plus an additional six years, for repeatedly shooting and killing his wife in May 2021. Omnisun Azali, 36, was convicted by Cuyahoga County jurors on two counts of murder,...
‘He Has Removed His Pants to Show the Court His Backside’: Michigan Man Moons Judge During Bond Hearing
A Michigan man who allegedly made anti-semitic and racist threats to parents and children at a preschool and synagogue last week made a shocking reveal during a Tuesday hearing in Wayne County Circuit Court when he pulled his pants down and mooned the presiding judge in a separate case. Following the cheeky display, Judge Regina Thomas approved prosecutors’ request to have the $1 million bond for Hassan Chokr revoked.
Man Shot Dead "Execution-Style" While Behind The Wheel
West Palm Beach Police note that a shooting happened in the same spot a year ago.
Idaho murders: Criminology student, 28, identified as suspect after arrest in Pennsylvania
A 28-year-old man has been arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with the murder of four University of Idaho students more than six weeks ago, according to reports.Bryan Christopher Kohberger was taken into custody early Friday morning near Scranton, according to arrest paperwork obtained by the Associated Press. He is being held for extradition over an arrest warrant for first-degree murder issued by the police department of Moscow, Idaho and the Latah County Prosecutor’s Office, which have been leading the murder investigation.It comes after seven weeks of near-silence from authorities concerning the violent stabbings of University of Idaho students Kaylee...
Insane Florida Trail Cam Photo Shows Moment Massive Alligator Attacks Raccoon
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission a trail cam photos of an alligator attacking a raccoon. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources posted their own photo of a raccoon and a gator, although it’s a little more innocent. The two trail cam photos tell different stories, and we’re not...
Florida pastor and his son used Covid-19 relief money to try to buy a $3.7 million Disney world mansion
Both the Pastor and his son have been arrested for allegedly scamming $8 millionPhoto byPopCrush. Federal prosecutors claim that a father and son defrauded the government of millions of dollars and attempted to use the money to purchase a Disney World house.
Kidnapped teen beaten with baseball bat for 12 hours, then dumped on road, NY cops say
The attackers also poured bleach on the victim, police said.
