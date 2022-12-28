ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Flint Journal

CDC: 5 Michigan counties at high COVID level this week

Michigan has five counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from Thursday, Dec. 29. The five counties are: Marquette, Delta, Alger, Schoolcraft and Luce counties – all in the Upper Peninsula. Michigan hasn’t had that many counties at a high COVID level since September.
MICHIGAN STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Michigan

Known as the Great Lake State, Michigan is a beautiful state bounded by giant lakes. The dense forests and rugged mountains of the Upper Peninsula make the ideal habitat for wildlife, including a fair number of black bears. Every year, hunters venture out into the state’s wild landscape to hunt these magnificent predators. Keep reading to discover the largest bear ever caught in Michigan!
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Changes are coming to the Michigan Unemployment System

Big changes are coming to the Michigan Unemployment Agency that should make it easier for people to file. "It's going to provide such a great opportunity for transformation, to provide better customer service in a way that is going to be user-friendly for both claimants and Michigan businesses," said Julia Dale, Director of the Unemployment Agency. "We're not just talking about fixing one area of the system, but replacing the entirety of the UI program and it's going to be a new design that is more intuitive for our users."Dale said they have contracted with a company called  Deloitte to...
MICHIGAN STATE
Up North Voice

Michigan wildland firefighters lend a hand

MICHIGAN – While many parts of the Upper Peninsula were still covered in snow, wildfire season was already raging in southern Texas. Corey Mallory was one of several wildland firefighters from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources who took their skills – and specially equipped bulldozers – to Texas to help stamp out wildfires on grassy plains and in mesquite thickets turned into tinder by severe drought.
MICHIGAN STATE
lansingcitypulse.com

2022 brings new highs for cannabis

This year has been an absolutely wild ride. Here are a few of the many highlights that 2022 has bestowed upon us in the cannabis community:. This year, stoners of Lansing saw a wave of new dispensaries enter the city as well as expansions to already established pot shops. Herbana’s drive-through dispensary and jaw-droppingly low prices had folks from all over the city flocking to its circular building. Bazonzoes expanded and opened a second location towards the south side. Pure Roots entered the scene with a proper introduction from Lansing Mayor Andy Schor during its grand opening ceremony in September. Ascend Wellness descended upon Michigan Avenue with its budget-friendly ounces. And new signs for future Pure Options locations have appeared in three different spots throughout Lansing. Cannabis lovers can now shop in-store or online at one of the 28 licensed dispensaries in the area.
LANSING, MI
UPMATTERS

Study: Only 2 of 5 Great Lakes have ‘good’ ecosystems

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An international report on the Great Lakes shows that two of the five Great Lakes have a strong ecosystem, while three others have notable room for improvement. The triennial analysis from the International Joint Commission was included in part of the Michigan Department of...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Michigan lawmakers are likely to keep taxing pensions

Despite campaign pledges to repeal the pension tax, Michigan legislators are likely to keep taxing pensions next year. Michiganders should instead expect an increase in state tax preferences to seniors. A basic reason why lawmakers will not repeal the pension tax is that there is no pension tax. There is...
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Michigan regulators turn down DTE Energy electric pre-pay program

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - DTE Energy won't be able to launch a pre-pay program for electric customers after the Michigan Attorney General's Office argued successfully against the concept. DTE sought approval from the Michigan Public Service Commission to spend $13 million on launching the program, in which customers could pay...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

$300K donation to help Michigan veterans pay heating bills from Consumers Energy

(CBS DETROIT) - A reprieve for potentially hundreds of Michigan military veterans coming from a targeted donation from Consumers Energy. The Michigan Veterans Trust Fund (MVTF) will receive $300,000 from the utility company to help veterans pay their heating bills and make emergency home repairs that fall under energy efficiencies, such as furnace and roof repairs. More than 51% of Michigan's nearly 550,000 veterans are age 65 or older and about 21% receive disability compensation, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.  The gift is the largest single donation in the history of the trust fund. The fund is operated by the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency (MVAA). "Utility assistance continues to be one of our biggest needs, especially during these cold winter months," said MVTF Director Lindell Holm. "We are incredibly thankful to have the support of Consumers Energy as we work to assist veterans and their families during this time. This donation allows the Michigan Veterans Trust Fund to expand our reach to more veterans facing critical needs besides utilities like emergency rent assistance and home payments." Veterans can call 800-MICH-VET for more information or visit the MVTF webpage and fill out the emergency assistance form.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Right-to-work: A decade later, law's impact on Michigan remains murky

Charles Bell recalls how bitterly cold it was on the December day in 2012 when he and thousands of other protesters amassed outside the state Capitol in Lansing to protest the passage of a controversial right-to-work law that Republican lawmakers had surprised many by introducing. He remembers seeing police horses...
MICHIGAN STATE
laprensanewspaper.com

Winter COVID surge begins in Michigan’s nursing homes

– A significant winter surge of COVID-19 appears to be gaining a foothold in nursing homes here in Michigan and across the country, with cases among nursing home residents and staff rapidly accelerating in the past three weeks. According to AARP’s Nursing Home COVID-19 Dashboard, resident deaths nationwide rose by 26% in the four-week period ending November 20 as compared to the previous four week period ending October 23.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Michigan flu cases still on the rise

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The number of flu-like illnesses being reported at health care providers around the state is still increasing. In fact, Michigan now ranks as one of the nationwide hotspots. There were almost 4,000 patient visits to providers that had flu-like symptoms for the week of Dec. 17, and that number continues an […]
MICHIGAN STATE

