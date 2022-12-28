Strong defense carries ACGC girls basketball team to 5-3 record

(Guthrie Center) Things are going well for the ACGC girls basketball team this season.

Coach Brad Baudler’s team is off to a 5-3 start to the year. “As a team we’ve been pretty excited and positive about things that have happened. We have a lot of energy, we play with a lot of grit, and have been very competitive in most games. We’ve been very excited on how things have went and we are excited to see how the rest of the year goes.”

The Chargers are allowing only 39 points per game. “We talk about it all the time. Energy and effort is going to get you most places and you can always count on your defense. That’s what we talk about. If you can’t shoot you can definitely play defense and find a way.”

During the holiday break they’ll continue to stress defense. “Making sure we know our roles and what we need to do on the defensive end. Offensively adding a few things, being confident shooters, and looking to run a little bit more. Those two things and making sure we rebound the ball. Don’t give people multiple chances. That’s what has hurt us in the games we have lost. If we can rebound I think we’ll do pretty good.”

ACGC’s losses are to Nodaway Valley, Atlantic, and Panorama. Sophie Dorsey, Reagan Carney, Shay Lemke, Kelsey Carlson, and Saige O’Brien all average between 5.7 and 8.8 points per game for the Chargers.