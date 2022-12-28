ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strong defense carries ACGC girls basketball team to 5-3 record

By Bennett Blake
 2 days ago
(Guthrie Center) Things are going well for the ACGC girls basketball team this season.

Coach Brad Baudler’s team is off to a 5-3 start to the year. “As a team we’ve been pretty excited and positive about things that have happened. We have a lot of energy, we play with a lot of grit, and have been very competitive in most games. We’ve been very excited on how things have went and we are excited to see how the rest of the year goes.”

The Chargers are allowing only 39 points per game. “We talk about it all the time. Energy and effort is going to get you most places and you can always count on your defense. That’s what we talk about. If you can’t shoot you can definitely play defense and find a way.”

During the holiday break they’ll continue to stress defense. “Making sure we know our roles and what we need to do on the defensive end. Offensively adding a few things, being confident shooters, and looking to run a little bit more. Those two things and making sure we rebound the ball. Don’t give people multiple chances. That’s what has hurt us in the games we have lost. If we can rebound I think we’ll do pretty good.”

ACGC’s losses are to Nodaway Valley, Atlantic, and Panorama. Sophie Dorsey, Reagan Carney, Shay Lemke, Kelsey Carlson, and Saige O’Brien all average between 5.7 and 8.8 points per game for the Chargers.

Western Iowa Today

Big week ahead for ACGC boys basketball

(Guthrie Center) Seniors Brock Littler and Ben Marsh have helped lead the ACGC boys basketball team to a 6-1 record. Littler averages a team best 17.3 points per contest while Marsh is contributing 15 points per game. Charger coach Lance Kading says the team is starting to come together. “We have a lot of guys back from last year, but not a lot that had experience together on the court. We’ve kind of been working through some of the chemistry deals. Some of the younger guys have stepped up and had some really nice games. Brock and Ben have been pretty consistent for us. Getting everyone on the same page and getting them to fire on all cylinders. Still a work in progress, but we are getting there.”
Western Iowa Today

Limiting turnovers is helping the CAM girls excel

(Anita) CAM’s ability to take care of the basketball has been a big strength for the team this season, according to coach Joe Wollum. The Cougars are 6-2 at the break with losses to Woodbine and Exira-EHK. Coach Wollum comments on what stands out about their play. “How we’ve handled pressure and not having as many turnovers. We’ve really cleaned that up. It’s something I really want to see continue. Going back to the Exira-EHK game we were a couple of turnovers away from winning that game. If we can continue to not have empty possessions then the way some of our girls are shooting the ball I think that’s really going to evolve into some more points per possession for us and that’s something we really want to try and improve on.”
Daily Jefferson County Union

Boys basketball: Fort Atkinson heads into new year on 3-game win streak after topping Lake Mills 52-49

LAKE MILLS -- The Blackhawks are starting to find their footing. Rotations are becoming clearer and Fort heads into the new year with wind at its sails. Sophomore forward Brennan Dempsey hit the go-ahead shot -- a 3-pointer with 3 minutes, 17 seconds remaining -- and Fort Atkinson held off host Lake Mills 52-49 in a nonconference boys basketball game on Friday afternoon. ...
FORT ATKINSON, WI
Western Iowa Today

Key pieces returning from injury for Audubon Girls Wrestling

(Audubon) The Audubon girls wrestling team will return to action on January 7th at the Logan-Magonlia Tournament. Coach Tyler Christensen says his team has been making progress. “We are starting to have a couple more wins here and there. They are starting to recognize moves. They came and helped me at a youth tournament up in Manning and what I thought was really neat is they were identifying what kids should be doing to be successful.”
AUDUBON, IA
Daily Jefferson County Union

Boys basketball: Fort Atkinson ekes out low-scoring victory over Elkhorn

ELKHORN—Junior guard Will Chapman scored a team-high nine points, including a pivotal 3-point play late in the game, and Fort Atkinson’s boys basketball team edged host Elkhorn 38-36 in a nonconference game on Thursday. Chapman finished through contact on a layup with 2 minutes, 46 seconds remaining and hit the ensuing free throw to give the Blackhawks (3-5) a 33-28 lead. With 1:32 to go, senior forward Logan Kees scored down low to maintain Fort’s five-point advantage. ...
FORT ATKINSON, WI
Western Iowa Today

Riverside’s Allen up for Wrestler of the Year

(Oakland) Riverside’s Molly Allen is one of 15 finalists for the Dan Gable Ms. Wrestler of the Year Award presented by Fareway Stores, Inc. and IAwrestle. After winning a girls state title and qualifying for the boys state tournament with Underwood last year, Allen made her debut for the Lady Dawgs on December 9th. She went 4-0 with three pins to win the 125 pound weight class at Riverside’s home tournament. “Having Molly in the room is a huge addition for our girls. She came in one day and I had to ask her what she was doing. She said she was here to practice and said, ‘I go to school here now.’ I was like, ‘Oh, Okay!’ Having her in that practice room is huge for us. She brings that intensity and focus. She’s so smooth going from one move into the next.” Head coach Taylor Frain says, “A lot of our girls right now are one track minded. Having her help us explain and show how moving from one thing to the next flows together, she’s been amazing help for all of our girls. Showing us how things should be run and what to look for with the small details, she’s been tremendous.”
RIVERSIDE, IA
