KDRV
Klamath River dams removal: Environmental impacts
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Cal. -- Four dams along the Klamath River are scheduled to be removed by 2024 and construction is set to begin as soon as next fall. Supporters of the removal project say that salmon populations have been severely and negatively impacted by the dams. Indigenous tribes say that...
KDRV
Pacific Power crews work on lingering outage areas such as Grants Pass
PORTLAND, Ore. -- Grants Pass is getting a renewed focus today for power restoration from electricity utility Pacific Power. Pacific Power (PP) says today its service crews are focused on restoring power for customers left without electrical service by a fast-moving windstorm that caused widespread damage throughout the Pacific Northwest early this week.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Thursday 12/29 – Menorah Vandalized Twice at Medford Vogel Plaza, Medford Catalytic Converter Buyer Charged With Aggravated Theft And Racketeering
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. WIND ADVISORY ISSUED: 2:21 AM DEC. 29, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS...
KDRV
Pacific Power working to restore electricity to 13,000 customers in Jackson, Josephine counties
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Pacific Power is working today to restore power across Josephine and Jackson Counties. Its map showing power outages today says, "Widespread outages across the state due to high winds; resulting in downed power lines and trees on lines. Crews working around the clock to quickly and safely restore power to all affected customers as soon as possible."
KDRV
ODHS asks for help to find missing girl who might be in danger in Medford area
SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's human services department is looking for a missing foster care girl who could be in the Medford area. Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) Child Welfare Division is asking the public to help find 16-year-old Taylor Halbrook. The foster care child was reported missing from SE Portland Saturday, December 24, 2022.
actionnewsnow.com
Missing 92-year-old man found dead on hillside after crash in Cecilville Tuesday
CECILVILLE, Calif. - CHP - Yreka says that a missing 92-year-old, Yreka-area man was found dead after a car rolled off of a roadway and down a hillside/cliff on Tuesday. CHP received a call and GPS coordinates of a crashed car from Cecilville. The reporting person, before a storm hit, climbed down and found the man later identified as Alberto Mena.
focushillsboro.com
Superintendent of Oreogn Expects Break Would Reduce Disease
Superintendent of Oregon: Since October, Oregon has been dealing with an increase in the number of viruses that affect the respiratory system. The Oregon Health Authority held a news conference on December 8 to discuss the growing demand for medical care professionals in the state as well as the increasing effect of respiratory viruses such as RSV, influenza, and COVID. One of the things that are causing worry is the rise in the number of infections among youngsters, who have historically had higher rates of respiratory illness.
KDRV
Missing Yreka man found dead in remote Siskiyou County rollover crash
YREKA, Cal. -- California Highway Patrol says today a 92-year-old man missing from the Yreka area was found. Police say he was a deadly crash victim. California Highway Patrol (CHP) says Alberto Mena was recovered yesterday from a rollover crash down a hillside near Cecilville in southwest Siskiyou County. CHP...
KDRV
Medford Police: Catalytic converter theft ring kingpin arrested after long investigation
BEND, Ore. - The Medford Police Department says its officers have arrested the leader of a catalytic converter theft ring. On December 22, 2022 Medford Police Detectives arrested 25-year-old Cedrus Jahson King at a home in Bend following a multi-year investigation into a catalytic converter theft ring. MPD says the...
theashlandchronicle.com
Routine Christmas Patrol Leads to White City Arrest, 93 Grams Fentanyl Seized
WHITE CITY, Ore. – Christmas evening, a routine Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) patrol in White City discovered a driver passed out behind the wheel with fentanyl on his lap. During the arrest and search warrant, JCSO seized 93 grams of multi-colored powdered fentanyl. Preliminary tests confirmed the presence of fentanyl in the powdered substances seized and samples were sent to a crime lab for further testing.
Portland man accused of killing girlfriend hid in Southern Oregon house, police say
A Jackson County homeowner who discovered an intruder inside his Central Point property last week also led police to a Portland man wanted for allegedly killing his 27-year-old girlfriend on Dec. 9. Jose Antonio Caraballo, 43, was arrested Friday after Central Point police responded to an alleged burglary at a...
KDRV
MPD: Bear Creek death accidental for Richard Henderson
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford Police Department is sharing the identity and cause of death for a man whose body was found Thursday in Bear Creek. MPD says 63-year-old Richard Henderson's death was "accidental and caused by drowning/exposure." Medford Police say toxicology results are pending. On December 22, 2022 at approximately...
kqennewsradio.com
SUNNY VALLEY MAN JAILED FOR MULTIPLE CRIMES
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man for multiple crimes following a traffic stop on Thursday. A DCSO report said at 9:20 a.m. a deputy stopped a sportscar for a traffic violation in the 2600 block of Glendale Valley Road near Glendale. The deputy contacted the driver and was going to detain him for failure to carry and present a license. 44-year old Mark Kolberg allegedly refused to be placed into handcuffs and took off running.
KDRV
"Best quartet of the past 100 years" to perform in Ashland
ASHLAND, Ore. – A quartet described as one of the best quartets of the past 100 years will be performing twice in Ashland. For two days at the end of January, the Dover Quartet will be performing at the Southern Oregon University Music Recital Hall. One of the members...
